Unity rolls out 2017.3 update with easier access to Xiaomi's China app store

Unity has wrapped up the first year of its new year-based update system with the launch of Unity 2017.3.

One of the biggest additions for mobile developers is the ability to easily push games to the Xiaomi Android store in China. A partnership between Unity and Xiaomi was announced back in November 2016.

Samsung's Tizen platform is no longer supported by Unity as of the 2017.3 update. Unity is also dropping support for Samsung's SmartTV platform, as well as DirectX 9.

All very technical

Other improvements have been made to the Cinemachine and animation pipelines, the 360 video features, particle systems, and many other technical areas. A full list of changes can be found on Unity's blog.

Unity switched to a year-based dating system for its updates back in December 2016. The first update under the new system arrived in July 2017.

The engine is still regularly updated with smaller improvements. For example, Unity added support for iOS 11 and ARKit in September 2017.