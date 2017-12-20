News

Unity rolls out 2017.3 update with easier access to Xiaomi's China app store

Unity rolls out 2017.3 update with easier access to Xiaomi's China app store
By , Deputy Editor

Unity has wrapped up the first year of its new year-based update system with the launch of Unity 2017.3.

One of the biggest additions for mobile developers is the ability to easily push games to the Xiaomi Android store in China. A partnership between Unity and Xiaomi was announced back in November 2016.

Samsung's Tizen platform is no longer supported by Unity as of the 2017.3 update. Unity is also dropping support for Samsung's SmartTV platform, as well as DirectX 9.

All very technical

Other improvements have been made to the Cinemachine and animation pipelines, the 360 video features, particle systems, and many other technical areas. A full list of changes can be found on Unity's blog.

Unity switched to a year-based dating system for its updates back in December 2016. The first update under the new system arrived in July 2017.

The engine is still regularly updated with smaller improvements. For example, Unity added support for iOS 11 and ARKit in September 2017.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Dec 14th, 2017

Unity partners with testing firm Pearson VUE to roll out Unity Certification tests globally

as News Oct 24th, 2017

Blockchain-powered mobile game store GPlay gets Unity support

News Jul 11th, 2017

Unity 2017.1 launches with Timeline, Cinemachine, improved analytics, and more

Interview Apr 12th, 2017

Unity's John Riccitiello: The world would be a better place if there were more creators

News Apr 3rd, 2017

Final Unity 5 update gets Google Daydream, Nintendo Switch and Vulkan support

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.