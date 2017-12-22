PG Connects Advent Day 22: Who's coming to PGC London 2018?

We're wrapping up our 'PGC London 2018 Advent Calendar'. Every day, an informative conference-related 'there's too much content to shout about in just 24 days' update.
We don't typically do these until a week or two before a conference. But it's nearly Christmas, we're down to the last third of the (first) Baileys bottle, and most of the Steel Media team have gone home to their families so there's no-one to shoot down sanity check this decision.
So, because you've all been good boys and girls, you get an 'in progress' look at the companies committed to attend PG Connects London on January 22nd to 23rd.
We've picked a batch made up of the first 300-odd to have registered otherwise this would easily be the world's longest web page (as it is, apologies in advance to mobile users) – Connects London will host 900+ companies. But you'll note the selection is pretty representative of the cross-industry attentance our conferences deliver.
(We'll have the 'proper, near-as-damn-it full list' set up on the PGC site a little nearer to the conference for an easier, more comprehensive read.)
Anyway, the only real way to do this and still make it home in time for dinner is 'list style'. So, here goes:
- 3OGS
- 4EversGames
- 50cc Games
- 6waves
- 7 Pin Games
- Aalto Executive Program
- Aarki
- About Fun
- Accidental Gizmo
- Action Squad Studios
- Adikteev
- AdoptMyGame
- AdoreGames Studio
- Advrty
- Affinity Project
- Agnitio Capital
- All 4 Games
- AlphaBetaGamer.com
- Altagram
- Amazon Appstore
- AMD
- Animoca Brands
- Ant Workshop
- App Annie
- Appfluencer
- Apple
- AppLift
- Appmediation
- Appodeal
- AppOnboard
- AppStart
- arkavis
- ASA Studio
- Atomico
- Azoomee
- Bad Seed
- Bandai Namco Entertainment America
- Bathing Rabbit
- Bear Hug Games
- Beeast Games
- Big Blue Studios
- Big Boss Battle
- Big Games Machine
- Bigpoint
- Bithell Games
- Black Cell
- Blue Donut Studios
- Blue Giraffe Games
- Boon Studios
- Caffeine Gaming
- Candywriter
- Carbon Incubator
- Chartboost
- Chatterbox Games
- Cherrypick Games
- China Telecom
- Chorus Worldwide Games
- Chris Wickham Music
- Combo Studio
- Cooley LLP
- CoolGames
- Corncrow Games
- Creative Assembly
- Curve Digital
- CVCapital
- Damp Gnat
- Dazzle Interactive
- DeltaDNA
- DeNA Co
- Digamore Entertainment
- Digital Jam
- DigitalDevConnect
- Dimoso
- Dirtybit
- Dodreams
- Downsideup Games
- DreamSail Games
- East Coast Scoring
- Edge Case Games
- Edinburgh Napier University
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Erepublik Labs
- EverdreamSoft
- Everguild Ltd
- Exit Games
- Exobyte
- FATgaming
- FGL Publishing
- Fingersoft
- Firebolt Games
- Firi Games
- First Touch Games
- flaregames
- Flexion Mobile
- Fluffy Fairy Games
- Fox3D Entertainment
- FREEZE PUBLISHING
- Frima Studio
- Funday Factory
- FunPlus
- Future Games of London
- Game Insight
- Game Republic
- GAME TROOPERS
- GameChanger
- GAMEE
- GameHouse
- GameInfluencer
- GamePoint
- Games Workshop
- Gamesys
- Gamevil Europe
- gamigo group
- Gazeus Games
- Geogrify
- GetSocial
- Gfinity
- Giggly Mill Productions
- Glitch Studios
- Good Catch
- Good Shepherd
- Gram Games
- Grand cru
- Grand Pike
- Greener Grass
- Greenpeace
- Gritmaniacs
- Harbottle & Lewis
- Hasbro
- HATCH Entertainment
- Hello Games
- Heroic Labs
- HeyStephenHey
- Hora games
- Hull University
- Hustle & Doom
- Hutch Games
- Hyper Games
- Hyperkani
- HyprMX
- Ice Code Games
- ICO Partners
- iGotcha Studios
- iGP Games
- iLogos Europe
- Impact Unified
- Imperia Online
- InnoGames
- Jagex
- Jam City
- Jambav
- Janeious
- JetSynthesys
- Kabam
- KickAlive
- King London
- Kiz Studios
- Kongregate
- Lagardere Sports
- Legendary Games
- Level-Up
- Libring
- Liftoff
- Lightneer
- Lima Sky
- Lincoln College
- LiveTeam
- LocalizeDirect
- Lucky Kat Studios
- LVP
- MadByte Games
- Mag Interactive
- Mail.Ru Group
- Make Real
- Maverick Media
- Megacool
- Minilab Studios
- Mobile Games Studios
- MobOwl GmbH
- Mobvista
- Mode 7
- Modern Dream
- Modiphius Entertainment Ltd
- Mojiworks
- MoPub at Twitter
- Motorious Entertainment
- Multiplay
- MyGamez
- MYTONA
- NaturalMotion
- Navatron
- Nazara Technologies
- NCSOFT West
- nDreams
- Near Light
- NelsonXcreative
- NetEase
- Nevosoft
- NHN Entertainment
- Nickelodeon
- Ninja Kiwi
- Nitro Games
- No More Robots
- No Yetis Allowed
- Noaksey
- Nodding Frog
- Nordeus
- Nordic Game
- Northern Game Summit
- Oasis Games
- Outfit7
- Outplay Entertainment
- OWL&FOX
- Paladin Studios
- Panzerdog
- Parker Consulting
- Pixel Toys
- PIXOWL
- Play Publish
- Playdemic
- Playdigious
- Player Research
- PlayFab
- PlayGen
- PlayRaven
- Playspace
- PlayStack
- PLAYTOUCH
- Plug In Digital
- PocApp Studios
- Positech Games
- Product Madness
- Progress Interactive
- PYROGNOMIC SOFTWARE
- Ragnarok Studios
- Realised Realities
- Reality Gaming Group
- Rebound Mobile
- Red Kite Games
- Red Phantom Games
- RedBox
- ReelStyle Creator Company
- remote control productions
- Renaissance PR
- RewardMob
- RGDA
- RIFT VGTR
- RJ Games
- Robot Riot
- Rolltower Studios
- Round Zero
- Rovio Entertainment
- Royal Storm Studio
- Rusty Lake
- Sample Rate Audio Production
- Sarepta Studio
- Saturn Animation Studios
- Scary Puppies
- Scientific Revenue
- Sea Monster
- sealMobileGames
- SEGA EUROPE
- Seriously
- Seven Point Red
- Shanghai Venture Technology
- Sheffield Hallam University
- SHINEZONE NETWORK
- Shuttershade Studios
- Simteractive
- SinisterSoft Limited
- Sisu Games Ventures
- SKARA
- Skidos Labs
- Smartly
- Snap
- SNK CORPORATION
- Social Point
- Société GAMINHO
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- SpecialEffect
- Spil Games
- SportQuake
- Sports Director
- Sports Interactive
- Square Enix
- Square Enix West
- stageZero
- Starloop Studios
- STARTAPP
- Stick Sports
- Sticky Studios
- Supercell
- SVRVIVE Studios
- Sweet Arsenic
- SYBO Games
- TAB
- Tag Games
- Takeoff22
- Tamalaki
- Tapps Games
- Taptica
- Tatum Games
- Teknopilot AS
- Telehorse
- Terahard
- The Centre for Digital Entertainment
- The Great Unwashed
- The Secret Police
- The TrailerFarm
- The Ultra Bright
- Thud Media
- Tilting Point Media
- Tiny Rebel Games
- Tiny Titan Studios
- Touch Press
- Tricky Tribe
- Two Way Media Limited
- UCA
- Umbrella Film Production
- Unity Technologies
- Univeristy of Hull
- University College London
- University for the Creative Arts
- University of South Wales
- University of West London
- UpCloud
- ustwo games
- Viacom International
- Virtual Arts
- VISARTECH
- VISR-VR
- Vivid Games
- wappier
- War Child UK
- Wargaming
- Warlock Arts
- WatchFit
- Wee Door
- Weza Interactive Entertainment
- Whatwapp Entertainment
- White Shoe Media
- White Wolf Entertainment
- Winston Wolfe
- Wooga
- Yeahmobi
- yellowHEAD
- Yengage
- YIG MEDIA
- YoAmbulante
- Yogscast
- YoYo Games
- Zorka.Mobi
- ZPLAY
- ZRZStudio
Want to add your studio to the party? Register now and we'll get loop you in the next update.
