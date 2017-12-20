PG Connects Advent Day 20: From ESL to Supercell, it's our greatest star speaker line-up yet

We're running a 'PGC London 2018 Advent Calendar' throughout December. Every day, an informative conference-related update full of it's-nearly-Christmas festivity.

Our fifth PG Connects London on January 22nd to 23rd will be our grandest yet – you can check out the handy bullet point breakdown below.

Appropriately, we've reflected this in our speaker selection. And while we love our splendid speakers equally, inevitably there are some names that inevitably get a little more affection.

So, with the respect to their contemporaries, we'd like to shine a momentary spotlight on the keynote and star speaker class of 2018:

Alexis Bonte , Atomico

, Atomico Jodie Azhar , Creative Assembly

, Creative Assembly James Dean , ESL UK

, ESL UK Tanya Laird , Digital Jam

, Digital Jam Shanti Bergel , FunPlus

, FunPlus Kate Edwards , Geogrify

, Geogrify David Yarnton , Gfinity

, Gfinity Erin O'Brien , Gram Games

, Gram Games Celine Pasula , Grand Cru

, Grand Cru Pieter van der Pijl , InFinCapital

, InFinCapital John Peterson , Jam City

, Jam City Todd Green , King

, King Peter Vesterbacka , Lightneer

, Lightneer Armin Hummel , Lima Sky

, Lima Sky Paul Heydon , London Venture Partners

, London Venture Partners Helana Santos , Modern Dream

, Modern Dream Julian Widdows , NaturalMotion

, NaturalMotion Tom van Dam , NetEase

, NetEase Paul Gouge , Playdemic

, Playdemic Mark Val , PlayFab

, PlayFab Lasse Seppänen , PlayRaven

, PlayRaven Tony Pearce , Reality Clash

, Reality Clash Kat Peterson , ReelStyle Creator Company

, ReelStyle Creator Company Mark Sorrell , Rovio Entertainment

, Rovio Entertainment William Grosso , Scientific Revenue

, Scientific Revenue Samuli Syvähuoko , Sisu Game Ventures

, Sisu Game Ventures Samuel Bevan , Snap

, Snap Jodi Sahlin , Space Ape Games

, Space Ape Games Marika Appel , Supercell

, Supercell Mathias Gredal Norvig , SYBO Games

, SYBO Games Daniel Gray, ustwo games

Not too shabby, eh? Together with the other industry experts they'll contribute to a conference that will deliver: