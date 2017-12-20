PG Connects Advent Day 20: From ESL to Supercell, it's our greatest star speaker line-up yet

We're running a 'PGC London 2018 Advent Calendar' throughout December. Every day, an informative conference-related update full of it's-nearly-Christmas festivity.
- Alexis Bonte, Atomico
- Jodie Azhar, Creative Assembly
- James Dean, ESL UK
- Tanya Laird, Digital Jam
- Shanti Bergel, FunPlus
- Kate Edwards, Geogrify
- David Yarnton, Gfinity
- Erin O'Brien, Gram Games
- Celine Pasula, Grand Cru
- Pieter van der Pijl, InFinCapital
- John Peterson, Jam City
- Todd Green, King
- Peter Vesterbacka, Lightneer
- Armin Hummel, Lima Sky
- Paul Heydon, London Venture Partners
- Helana Santos, Modern Dream
- Julian Widdows, NaturalMotion
- Tom van Dam, NetEase
- Paul Gouge, Playdemic
- Mark Val, PlayFab
- Lasse Seppänen, PlayRaven
- Tony Pearce, Reality Clash
- Kat Peterson, ReelStyle Creator Company
- Mark Sorrell, Rovio Entertainment
- William Grosso, Scientific Revenue
- Samuli Syvähuoko, Sisu Game Ventures
- Samuel Bevan, Snap
- Jodi Sahlin, Space Ape Games
- Marika Appel, Supercell
- Mathias Gredal Norvig, SYBO Games
- Daniel Gray, ustwo games
Not too shabby, eh? Together with the other industry experts they'll contribute to a conference that will deliver:
- Europe's largest dedicated mobile games industry event and the UK’s premier gaming industry gathering
- 2,000+ delegates from every corner of the industry – indies, dev studios, publishers, c-level executives, investors, service providers, hardware manufacturers, students, media and more
- Full international representation with over 55 nationalities in attendance
- 950+ companies ranging from the biggest names to promising start-ups
- 200 speakers with some of the finest minds delivering the sharpest insight from Supercell, SYBO, ustwo, Snap, Playdemic, Grand Cru, Jam City, ESL, Rovio, NaturalMotion, Modern Dream, Scientific Revenue, PlayRaven, Creative Assembly, Reality Clash, Digital Jam, Lightneer, Gram Games, Atomico, PlayFab, Epic Games, Bandai Namco, Curve, Jagex, Ninja Theory, Hello Games, Facebook, Amazon, Bithell Games, Square Enix, Sports Interactive, PlayStation VR, Greenpeace, CherryPop Games, nDreams, Resolution Games, AMD, Wargaming, and many more
- A 21-track schedule consisting of 70+ hours of content, from classic topics monetisation strategies, market overviews, industry trends, tech focus, development knowhow, and indie success stories to newcomers influencer marketing, blockchain/ICO, company culture, eSports, AR insight, and an all-new PC digital gaming programme
- A bustling expo area showcasing the latest unmissable – and often undiscovered – talent
- 3 x Indie Pitch competitions set to unearth 'the next big thing’
- More than 5,000 business encounters through our bespoke meeting system
- Dedicated and curated publisher/developer and investor/developer meeting sessions
- Networking-tastic options, from arranged encounters to a fully restructured scheduling to the renowned Global Connects after-party, everything is centred on you making the connections that matter
- Our very latest addition at the end of Day 2, Mobile Games Awards
- One ticket, three conferences: Full access to associate conferences XR Connects and PC Connects taking place alongside PGC
