News

PG Connects Advent Day 20: From ESL to Supercell, it's our greatest star speaker line-up yet

PG Connects Advent Day 20: From ESL to Supercell, it's our greatest star speaker line-up yet
By

We're running a 'PGC London 2018 Advent Calendar' throughout December. Every day, an informative conference-related update full of it's-nearly-Christmas festivity.

Our fifth PG Connects London on January 22nd to 23rd will be our grandest yet – you can check out the handy bullet point breakdown below.

Appropriately, we've reflected this in our speaker selection. And while we love our splendid speakers equally, inevitably there are some names that inevitably get a little more affection.

So, with the respect to their contemporaries, we'd like to shine a momentary spotlight on the keynote and star speaker class of 2018:

  • Alexis Bonte, Atomico
  • Jodie Azhar, Creative Assembly
  • James Dean, ESL UK
  • Tanya Laird, Digital Jam
  • Shanti Bergel, FunPlus
  • Kate Edwards, Geogrify
  • David Yarnton, Gfinity
  • Erin O'Brien, Gram Games
  • Celine Pasula, Grand Cru
  • Pieter van der Pijl, InFinCapital
  • John Peterson, Jam City
  • Todd Green, King
  • Peter Vesterbacka, Lightneer
  • Armin Hummel, Lima Sky
  • Paul Heydon, London Venture Partners
  • Helana Santos, Modern Dream
  • Julian Widdows, NaturalMotion
  • Tom van Dam, NetEase
  • Paul Gouge, Playdemic
  • Mark Val, PlayFab
  • Lasse Seppänen, PlayRaven
  • Tony Pearce, Reality Clash
  • Kat Peterson, ReelStyle Creator Company
  • Mark Sorrell, Rovio Entertainment
  • William Grosso, Scientific Revenue
  • Samuli Syvähuoko, Sisu Game Ventures
  • Samuel Bevan, Snap
  • Jodi Sahlin, Space Ape Games
  • Marika Appel, Supercell
  • Mathias Gredal Norvig, SYBO Games
  • Daniel Gray, ustwo games

Not too shabby, eh? Together with the other industry experts they'll contribute to a conference that will deliver:

  • Europe's largest dedicated mobile games industry event and the UK’s premier gaming industry gathering
  • 2,000+ delegates from every corner of the industry – indies, dev studios, publishers, c-level executives, investors, service providers, hardware manufacturers, students, media and more
  • Full international representation with over 55 nationalities in attendance
  • 950+ companies ranging from the biggest names to promising start-ups
  • 200 speakers with some of the finest minds delivering the sharpest insight from Supercell, SYBO, ustwo, Snap, Playdemic, Grand Cru, Jam City, ESL, Rovio, NaturalMotion, Modern Dream, Scientific Revenue, PlayRaven, Creative Assembly, Reality Clash, Digital Jam, Lightneer, Gram Games, Atomico, PlayFab, Epic Games, Bandai Namco, Curve, Jagex, Ninja Theory, Hello Games, Facebook, Amazon, Bithell Games, Square Enix, Sports Interactive, PlayStation VR, Greenpeace, CherryPop Games, nDreams, Resolution Games, AMD, Wargaming, and many more
  • A 21-track schedule consisting of 70+ hours of content, from classic topics monetisation strategies, market overviews, industry trends, tech focus, development knowhow, and indie success stories to newcomers influencer marketing, blockchain/ICO, company culture, eSports, AR insight, and an all-new PC digital gaming programme
  • A bustling expo area showcasing the latest unmissable – and often undiscovered – talent
  • 3 x Indie Pitch competitions set to unearth 'the next big thing’
  • More than 5,000 business encounters through our bespoke meeting system
  • Dedicated and curated publisher/developer and investor/developer meeting sessions
  • Networking-tastic options, from arranged encounters to a fully restructured scheduling to the renowned Global Connects after-party, everything is centred on you making the connections that matter
  • Our very latest addition at the end of Day 2, Mobile Games Awards
  • One ticket, three conferences: Full access to associate conferences XR Connects and PC Connects taking place alongside PGC

Tags:
Joao Diniz Sanches
Joao Diniz Sanches

With three boys under the age of 12, former Edge editor Joao has given up his dream of making it to F1 and instead spends his weekends transforming his living room floor into a venue for hosting increasingly complex Scalextric tracks. When in work mode, he looks after the production (aka the behind-the-scenes magic) of Steel Media's series of conferences.

Related Articles

News Dec 13th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 13: SYBO, Ustwo, Jam City, Grand Cru, NetEase, LVP, Creative Assembly form latest 'speaker reveal' package

News Dec 7th, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day Seven: A speakavalanche from Rovio, Bandai Namco, NaturalMotion, Seriously, Nitro Games, PlayRaven, Gfinity, Lima Sky

News Dec 23rd, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 23: Connects London 2018 is mobile... but also AR/VR/MR... and PC

News Dec 22nd, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 22: Who's coming to PGC London 2018?

News Dec 21st, 2017

PG Connects Advent Day 21: The Pitch & Match PGC London 2018 meeting system is live

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.