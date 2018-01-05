News

Nick Hatter closes monetisation platform Giftgaming to become life coach

By

Gift-based monetisation platform Giftgaming is closing its doors after four years as founder Nick Hatter pursues a career as a life coach.

In a post on LinkedIn, Hatter describes how he is burnt-out from his career in advertising. He decided that he enjoys helping people, and after speaking with his own life coaches, realised he could make it as one himself.

Hatter notes that most of the funds raised from investors can be recovered from S/EIS relief. He will be forgoing most of his liquidation proceeds to maximise returns.

No more advertising

"I realise the world doesn't need more advertising or more revenue; it needs more love, compassion, empathy and healing," he writes.

"When I look back on my deathbed, I won't be thinking of how much money I made, but rather, how many lives I had touched."

Back in September 2016, Hatter wrote an article for PocketGamer.biz about how focusing on high eCPMs nearly ruined Giftgaming. Instead, he recommends focusing on opt-in rates and frequency per session.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

