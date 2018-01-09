Mobile advertising firm Pocket Media hires Keith Ta as head of sales

Amsterdam-based mobile media agency Pocket Media has hired Keith Ta as its new head of sales.

Ta's main focus will be on growing the company's sales departments for App Installs (CPI) and Mobile Entertainment (CPA). He will also take on responsibilities as a trainer and coach in the company.

Prior to joining Pocket Media, Ta was country manager for permission marketing firm ResponseConcepts. He is also the founder of Media Talent Match.

A great match

Pocket Media is a mobile advertising firm specialising in video and display ads. It currently has offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, New York, and Tel Aviv.

The Tel Aviv office opened back in December 2017 to help expand into the region. Former Linicom Head of Video Alon Reichman was named general manager of the branch alongside video specialist Mor Goldring.