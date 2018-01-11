News

Bulgaria-based strategy MMO developer Imperia Online promotes Mariela Tzvetanova to CMO

Bulgaria-based strategy MMO developer Imperia Online promotes Mariela Tzvetanova to CMO
By , Deputy Editor

Bulgaria-based strategy MMO developer Imperia Online has promoted its former head of marketing and business development Mariela Tzvetanova to chief marketing officer of the company.

In her new role, Tzvetanova will focus on building and transforming the Imperia Online brand worldwide, as well as the company's business and marketing activities. She will also expand sales in new markets, and represent the company at future events around the world.

Tzvetanova has been with the developer for nearly five years, first joining in April 2013. Prior to her role at Imperia Online, she worked in business development for Lidango and ODesk.

A remarkable journey

"I am part of Imperia Online's remarkable journey over the past 5 years as it has grown to become a critical part of the gaming ecosystem. I am very pleased to accept this promotion offer and thankful for the expression of faith in my abilities," Tzvetanova told PocketGamer.biz

"My focus is on expanding the market share, building new partnerships and growing our brand even more. Everyone in our team is passionate about games, and I look forward to expand our business together."

Imperia Online COO Cvetan Rusimov gave a talk at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2016 on how the company experimented with "irrational thinking" to drive revenues up 355%.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Aug 3rd, 2017

GSN promotes Executive VP and General Counsel Mark Feldman to President and CEO

Video Dec 7th, 2016

How to use irrational thinking to boost your IAP revenue by 335%

Job News Aug 25th, 2016

Andrew Sheppard named CEO of rebranded GREE International Entertainment

Mobile Mavens Jan 11th, 2018

Should aspiring indie games developers strike out on their own straight away or get experience at a studio first?

News Jan 9th, 2018

Mobile advertising firm Pocket Media hires Keith Ta as head of sales

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.