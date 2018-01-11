Bulgaria-based strategy MMO developer Imperia Online promotes Mariela Tzvetanova to CMO

Bulgaria-based strategy MMO developer Imperia Online has promoted its former head of marketing and business development Mariela Tzvetanova to chief marketing officer of the company.

In her new role, Tzvetanova will focus on building and transforming the Imperia Online brand worldwide, as well as the company's business and marketing activities. She will also expand sales in new markets, and represent the company at future events around the world.

Tzvetanova has been with the developer for nearly five years, first joining in April 2013. Prior to her role at Imperia Online, she worked in business development for Lidango and ODesk.

A remarkable journey

"I am part of Imperia Online's remarkable journey over the past 5 years as it has grown to become a critical part of the gaming ecosystem. I am very pleased to accept this promotion offer and thankful for the expression of faith in my abilities," Tzvetanova told PocketGamer.biz

"My focus is on expanding the market share, building new partnerships and growing our brand even more. Everyone in our team is passionate about games, and I look forward to expand our business together."

Imperia Online COO Cvetan Rusimov gave a talk at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2016 on how the company experimented with "irrational thinking" to drive revenues up 355%.