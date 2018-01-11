News

Sega gets into casino gaming on mobile with Sega Slots

Sega gets into casino gaming on mobile with Sega Slots
By , Senior Editor

Sega Networks has entered the lucrative social casino games market with a new app called Sega Slots.

The free-to-play title leverages the company’s famous IP such as Sonic, Super Monkey Ball, Golden Axe and Shinobi and blends them with Vegas-style casino games.

There are eight unlockable slot machines with varying features, such as Super Monkey Ball Slots’ multiplayer mode. Sega plans to add additional machines with new content regularly after launch.

Back where it started

It's not the first time Sega has dabbled in the casino market. Back in the 1950s the company produced an array of standalone slot machines, before later entering the arcade sector and then the home console industry.

Sega Slots will face fierce competition in the mobile casino space. A plethora of titles have staked a claim in the App Store top grossing charts with companies like Big Fish Games, Playtika, Zynga and many more also finding success.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Oct 13th, 2017

Kind of a big deal: The rise of social casino games

Comment & Opinion Aug 16th, 2017

The lessons learned from making a virtual reality casino

Interview Jun 21st, 2017

Sega's plan to democratise retro gaming with Sega Forever on mobile

News Apr 21st, 2017

2016's top five grossing mobile games in the US made up 28% of all revenues

as News Apr 19th, 2017

South Korea’s DoubleU Games splashes $825 million on social casino dev Double Down

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.