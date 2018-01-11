Sega gets into casino gaming on mobile with Sega Slots

Sega Networks has entered the lucrative social casino games market with a new app called Sega Slots.

The free-to-play title leverages the company’s famous IP such as Sonic, Super Monkey Ball, Golden Axe and Shinobi and blends them with Vegas-style casino games.

There are eight unlockable slot machines with varying features, such as Super Monkey Ball Slots’ multiplayer mode. Sega plans to add additional machines with new content regularly after launch.

Back where it started

It's not the first time Sega has dabbled in the casino market. Back in the 1950s the company produced an array of standalone slot machines, before later entering the arcade sector and then the home console industry.

Sega Slots will face fierce competition in the mobile casino space. A plethora of titles have staked a claim in the App Store top grossing charts with companies like Big Fish Games, Playtika, Zynga and many more also finding success.