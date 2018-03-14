News

Jam City acquires Colombian World War Doh developer Brainz

US mobile games publisher Jam City has acquired Colombia-based developer Brainz.

The studio is currently working on action strategy game World War Doh, set to launch worldwide in late 2018.

The title has previously received Apple’s Best of 2017 in the tech and innovation category in Latin America, while it was also awarded Best in Show: Audience Choice at Casual Connect USA 2017.

Jam City said the purchase is part of the company’s expansion into real-time strategy development.

The publisher’s previous titles have often been more casual affairs, including Panda Pop and Cookie Jam. It’s currently working on mobile RPG Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Putting Latin American games on the map

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Jam City to acquire a highly anticipated, award-winning mobile game before its worldwide launch,” said Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe.

“World War Doh is an entirely new type of game for Jam City, and we’ve been blown away by how creative, entertaining and just plain fun it is. We look forward to welcoming the incredibly talented World War Doh team to Jam City and bringing the experience to gamers worldwide later this year.”

Brainz Bogota studio GM Alejandro Gonzalez added: “We instantly hit it off with the Jam City team, which has been extremely supportive and truly shares our vision for World War Doh.

“World War Doh has been a labor of love for our team and we could not be more excited for the game to become part of Jam City’s top-ranked portfolio of hit entertainment properties. This deal proves that it is possible for Latin American talent to become part of global companies like Jam City - the future is bright.”

PocketGamer.biz caught up with the team at Brainz last year as part of our Colombia special.


jay singh Marketing Assistant at Real Media Now Ltd
This is great news for Jam City, Brainz has a large audience in Colombia which Jam City will benefit from. World War Doh seems like a very good game, to acquire Brainz before the launch of the new game builds expectations even higher.
