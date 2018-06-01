DomiNations hits $150 million mark in time for third anniversary

Nexon and Big Huge Games' strategy title DomiNations has hit the $150 million mark in lifetime revenues in time for its third birthday.

DomiNations has also managed to pull in over 37 million in downloads during the same period.

The game initially launched on April 2nd 2015 in the West with an Asia-wide release coming on August 26th.

Birthday bumps

The game surpassed the $100 million mark on its second birthday and amassed over 32 million players with 25 million of them being based in the West.

After achieving that landmark, Big Huge Games CEO Tim Train pointed to “fun features and new events” as the key driver of growth for the game.

You can read our full interview with Train on DomiNations' first two years here.

Nexon acquired Big Huge Games back in March 2016 for an undisclosed sum. DomiNations was quick to provide a financial benefit, with Nexon pointing to it as a cause for the company's growth in South Korea in its Q2 FY16 financials.

