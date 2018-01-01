46 top games in soft launch: From Brawl Stars and Candy Crush Friends Saga to Tekken and The Sims Mobile

Developer: Nordeus

Where: Australia, Canada, Croatia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan

Platforms: iOS

Live since: 10 January 2017

Updates: (14), last 18 December 2017



Going from football game to fantasy CCG/MOBA is about as big a leap as a developer can do, so we're extra-interested in Spellsouls: Duel of Legends from Top Eleven developer Nordeus.

You'll be collecting cards and building decks with the most powerful creatures you can get your hands on, before sending them out into battle in 3-minute online PvP matches to prove your skills.

There's leaderboards to climb as you show your stuff, and it's being designed with AAA graphics in mind, so you'll look good while you're destroying your enemies.

The first update adds in push notifications and fixes some bugs that affected player login.

The fourth update increases the level cap to 20, introduces 9 new spells, makes a number of balances changes, makes it so that keys replenish on level up, and adds a subscription option for the "dedicated community members".

The fifth update rejigs the rewards system so that XP is earned instantly, "losing" chests are no longer awarded, keys are replaced with a timer, and the timer is halved for VIP subscribers.

The eighth update adds the ability to directly challenge friends, adds a battle history and replay options, and fixes some bugs.

The ninth update adds a Community tab within the game's menus, allowing players to check out all the latest updates and news about the game, and learn new tips without having to leave the app.

The tenth update adds the game's first new Spellcaster and teases a heap of new characters to be added in the coming months, as well as making some metagame and balance changes to accomodate new heroes, and a new environment for each Spellcaster in keeping with their style and lore.

The twelth update adds Daily Quests to complete and earn rewards, improves the UI and tutorial, and makes a number of other smaller changes.

The thirteenth update adds Guilds, a new hero, sneak peeks at the upcoming heroes, a teaser for an upcoming competition, and a new battleground.

The fourteenth update steers Spellsouls away from its Spellcaster characters and more towards deck-building, with minions and spells now summoned through cards.