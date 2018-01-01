46 top games in soft launch: From Brawl Stars and Candy Crush Friends Saga to Tekken and The Sims Mobile

PocketGamer.biz is now regularly rounding up the most interesting games that are currently in soft launch.
An important part of the shift to a games-as-a-service approach, the soft launch process enables developers to fine-tune their game, particularly in relation to meta-game mechanics such as time gates, in-game resources and psychological components.
Behind the scenes
Of course, some games require more time in soft launch than others; something that can reveal a game experiencing more serious issues than mere fine tuning.
But, of course, the main point of the feature is to get you excited about the games you'll soon be able to play...
Developer: Frogmind Games Where: Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Sweden, Thailand, Vietnam Platforms: iOS Live since: 4 December 2017 Updates: (3), last 21 December 2017
After finding success in premium games with its Badland series, Frogmind is now taking the universe to a whole new place with its free-to-play PvP title Badland Brawl.
It's a one-lane brawler that has players firing their units out of a slingshot and at their opponent's tower in order to bring it toppling down.
You'll need to build up an army birthed from eggs, and upgrade them to ensure you don't get yourself killed later down the line.
On top of that, you can join clans, share your units with friends, and build your own little community, as well as watching old battles on BadTube to get hints on how to win in future.
Hungry Dragon
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: 22 November 2017 Updates: (4), last 20 December 2017
Not content with just water-based eat-em-ups, it looks like Ubisoft's FGOL studio is expanding its Hungry franchise into fantasy with Hungry Dragon.
Much like previous entires, you'll be exploring a small map, eating anyone who gets in your way and trashing everything you see.
Since you're a dragon, you can breathe fire all over the world too, and watch as everything burns to a crisp for your amusement.
There's 10 dragons to unlock and become even stronger, and there'll be plenty of hidden areas to unlock as you fly around killing everyone.
My Tamagotchi Forever
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: Canada Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 22 November 2017 Updates: (1), 18 December 2017
Remember Tamagotchis? Remember watching them die because you forgot to feed them? Well Bandai Namco is bringing that back to you in the modern day with My Tamagotchi Forever.
Like the old devices, you'll be feeding, bathing, and playing with your Tamagotchi to help it grow from a mewling babe into a full-fledged slightly-odd creature.
There's also a social aspect to the game as you compare Tamagotchis with you friends, and a central town to wander around to buy things at.
No word yet on whether they'll die this time - though they'll certain poop a lot. Good times.
Marvel Strike Force
Developer: FoxNext Where: Canada, New Zealand Platforms: iOS Live since: 20 November 2017 Updates: (1), last 13 December 2017
After a string of partnerships with other developers, FoxNext is getting its hands dirty and making its own game, the upcoming Marvel Strike Force.
Taking the battler formula made popular by Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Strike Force lets you build up a team of Marvel heroes to fight it out in 5v5 battles.
These heroes can be upgraded and customised to keep them in tip-top shape, and you'll need to design your squad for each battle to ensure you don't get obliterated at the first turn.
And if it's anything like the games it's taken inspiration from, you can expect clans, PvP, and plenty of other distractions to keep you coming back each day. Other than looking at pretty Marvel heroes, that is.
MapleStory Blitz
Developer: Nexon Where: Australia, Malaysia, Philippines Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 10 November 2017 Updates: (3), last 14 December 2017
Remember MMORPG MapleStory? Well you won't recognise it in Nexon's mobile take on the world, MapleStory Blitz.
Rather than make a smaller RPG, Nexon has instead taken the themes and settings of the game and used it to make a Clash Royale-style card-based MOBA.
Players battle in real-time PvP online matches, sending their units down one of three lanes and trying to topple their opposition before they get crushed.
You'll need to build up a deck of cards to fight with, and level them up as you go so you don't get wiped out by the competition.
Shadowgun Legends
Developer: Madfinger Where: Netherlands Platforms: iOS Live since: 9 November 2017 Updates: (3), last 19 December 2017
The Shadowgun series is already well-known for its impressive FPS gameplay on mobile, but Shadowgun Legends is even more ambitious than previous entries.
Taking cues from console games such as Destiny, Legends will have players hanging out in enormous hubs, emoting with friends and buying gear for their character.
Then it's time to head out and shoot aliens to death, either in a huge single-player campaign or in co-op with your buddies.
There's plenty of gear and loot to grab, skill trees to level-up through, and Madfinger is also promising next-gen quality graphics to make the whole experience as stunning and it is fun to play.
The second update adds a wealth of new content, including 30 new missions, a new end-of-dungeon boss, new weapons and armour, the ability to throw a "money bomb" in the Hub and share wealth, a lucky wheel to earn random items, and a heap of other improvements, balances, and fixes.
The third update makes changes to player spawning in PvP battles, and makes some stability improvements and bug fixes.
Diamond Diaries Saga
Developer: King Where: Argentina Platforms: Android Live since: 30 October 2017 Updates: (2), last 9 November 2017
Along with its midcore titles further down our list, King is sticking to what it knows with titles like Diamond Diaries Saga.
It's a fairly straightforward game - you need to draw links between objects of matching colours to clear the board and complete objectives.
This could be dropping diamonds down to below the line at the bottom of the screen, capturing a certain number of dolls, or a number of other tasks.
There also looks to be an colouring book element to the game, along with the usual hundreds of levels of matching action to keep players engaged for a long time.
Card Smash: Tribes at War
Developer: Heavyweight Rex Where: Australia, Finland, India, Ireland, Netherlands, Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: 30 October 2017 Updates: (2), last 7 December 2017
There's plenty of card games out there on the market, but Card Smash looks to be trying something new with the genre.
As you might expect, you'll need to build up a deck of cards from hundreds available, before taking a handful of them into battle against real-world opponents.
Then you'll be placing your chosen cards on a 4x4 grid, where attacks can come from all sides and not just directly ahead of you.
Oh, and there might an explosive bunny thrown into the mix too, if that's your kind of thing.
Paladins Strike
Developer: Hi-Rez Studios Where: Australia Platforms: iOS Live since: 26 October 2017 Updates: (1), last 22 November 2017
Hi-Rez is returning to mobile to have another crack at bringing one of its PC franchises to the platform, this time around with Paladins Strike.
The game boils down the PC hero shooter into a top-down MMO - though it still has a focus on its heroes and their big guns.
Players will acquire and customise a wide range of heroes, before sending them off into 5v5 battles with other real human beings.
Hi-Rez is promising more than the usual fare however, with a variety of game modes to try out, and a heavy focus on the game's eSports potential.
The first update adds a new Champion to play with, along with new skins and an updated Summons map to explore.
Best Fiends Rivals
Developer: Seriously Where: Australia, Finland, Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: 25 October 2017 Updates: (5), last 21 December 2017
After jacking in Best Fiends Slugs a while back in favour of its short animations, Seriously is back to games with a new puzzler Best Fiends Rivals.
Taking the series back to its roots, Rivals has you linking up icons of the same kind to clear boards and score big points.
The twist here is that you can now form teams with other players and battle it out with people from around the world to prove your puzzling prowess.
Throw on Daily Challenges to keep things interesting, and a huge tournament ladder to work through, and this looks set to be the definitive version of the Best Fiends formula.
PAC-MAN Maker
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: Canada Platforms: iOS Live since: 2 October 2017 Updates: N/A
Pac-Man has come to mobile in a variety of ways over the years, but this time Bandai Namco is letting players loose on their own versions of the classic game with PAC-MAN Maker.
As the name suggests, players will be given the opportunity to design their own Pac-Man levels to chase ghosts and eat dots around, and then share them with others around the world.
There's nine palettes of 32 colours to choose from, letting you get as colourful as you like with your creations, and a heap of gadgets and ghosts to throw in and make your levels even trickier.
And you can even create levels that go beyond the standard screen size, allowing you to create enormous mazes like never before.
Cartoon Squad
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Sweden Platforms: iOS Live since: 18 September 2017 Updates: (6), last 14 December 2017
It was only a matter of time until a developer decided to do everything in a mobile game, and now Bandai Namco is trying just that with its next title Cartoon Squad (formerly Cartoon Clash).
Mashing up city-builder, RPG, match-3, and strategy elements sounds like a tall order, but there's a few interesting twists here and there to make it more appetising.
Players can create their own match-3 puzzles to send to friends and enemies, for example, and asynchronous multiplayer means you can take the games at your own pace.
You'll still need to contend with players attacking your home base though, so you'll need to shore up your defenses with walls and units.
Twist
Developer: Jam City Where: Argentina, Australia, Singapore Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 6 September 2017 Updates: (2), last 12 October 2017
A bit of an odd one this - casual developer Jam City has decided to spread its wings and try a whole new genre with Twist, an interactive fiction portal.
Players can choose to play through stories from a number of genres, including horror, romance, and comedy, and make their own choices as they play to further the story.
In Episode fashion, certain choices will be locked behind an IAP, and players can only play a certain number of stories each day.
But Jam City is also offering a subscription model, allowing players unlimited access to all stories for a set price each week, month, or year.
Royal Charm Slots
Developer: King Where: Brazil, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 31 August 2017 Updates: (7), last 19 December 2017
King has finally entered the social casino space with its newly soft-launched game Royal Charm Slots (formerly Royal House Slots).
It's the usual social casino slots affair - there's a variety of slot machines to pump virtual money into, and huge prizes to be won.
But this time it's been made with King's classic goofiness and cute art style, so there's plenty of bright colours and silly characters to keep proceedings light-hearted and fun.
There's also collectibles to acquire as you play, boosters to help you out, and plenty of different games already on offer, with more planned for later down the line.
Tekken
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: Canada Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 15 August 2017 Updates: (10), last 15 December 2017
This might not be the first Tekken game to be released on mobile, but Bandai Namco's new entry - simply titled Tekken - could be the best of the bunch.
Players will collect a team of fighters in card form, including fan favourites like Panda, and upgrade them to unlock new moves to bust out in battles.
They'll then take their team into offline story mode battles, or online versus fights to prove themselves against the world.
Bandai Namco will also be keeping the game updated with regular live events, something which has proven key to keeping their mobile games alive in the last couple of years.
The fifth update adds a new Boss Mode, daily login rewards, character customisation, and fixes some bugs.
The eighth update adds a new Token system, new character Leo, and a bunch of new customisation options.
The ninth update adds new character Jin, along with a visual change to reflect the holiday period and a bunch of new customisation options.
Star Away! - Idle Live Stream Story
Developer: Futureplay Where: Finland, Ireland, Thailand Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 15 August 2017 Updates: (7), last 27 November 2017
Moving away from running bigger things like farms and cities, Futureplay's latest, Star Away!, is all focused on you and your life as a streamer/influencer.
You'll need to tap and swipe your way to success, scoring more views and subscribers as you go to keep growing your channel and raking in the dough.
Money earned can be used to customise your character however you see fit, or to invest in your channel or entourage to make growing your fanbase even easier.
There's also battles to take part in against other influencers, and you can choose where you'll be streaming from throughout the day.
Dungeon Hunter Champions
Developer: Gameloft Where: Philippines Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 15 August 2017 Updates: (6), last 29 November 2017
Not content with just making a MOBA or an RPG, Gameloft has decided to smash the two together in its upcoming game Dungeon Hunter Champions.
The single-player campaign sees players gathering a team of champions and fighting their way through dungeons in action-RPG battles against mobs and giant bosses alike.
Meanwhile, the multiplayer side of things is a straight-up, 5v5 MOBA that is slowly making its way onto mobile.
There's apparently over 275 champions to collect, which would give it the largest roster on the market, and each one can be customised and upgraded to give them an edge over the competition.
The second update adds a new Champion along with a Collection Book to keep track of all your Champions, a new time-limited summon, new achievements, a more generous economy, and some bug fixes.
The third update adds a new raid, a new Champion, and exclusive summon, more information on each Champion, and the ability to rate Champions.
The fourth update adds another Champion, changes the FTUE to encourage new players, adds additional story to the single-player campaign, and adds daily login rewards.
The fifth update adds 5v5 online MOBA battles along with 1v1 challenges, a new Champion, a new currency, a friends list, support for new languages, and the ability to turn unused Champions into gold.
Brick Wizard
Developer: King Where: Thailand Platforms: Android Live since: 26 July 2017 Updates: (17), last 21 December 2017
King is on a roll with soft launching games at the moment, and its latest, Brick Wizard, actually looks pretty interesting.
Appearing at first like a mix of Breakout and Monster Strike (though we are reliably informed it is nothing like the latter), it sees players firing off spells to destroy blocks and batter bad guys to clear the screen and score big points.
There's also a range of power-ups to deploy if you're in a particularly sticky situation, or if you just want to destroy all the blocks as quickly as possible for a higher score.
There's currently over 80 levels to work through too, so there's plenty to get your teeth into, and inevitably much more to come.
Last Day Alive
Developer: Glu Mobile Where: Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 19 July 2017 Updates: (6), last 26 December 2017
Everyone loves killing zombies, right? That's certainly what Glu is hoping, having soft-launched its latest game Last Day Alive.
You'll be killing zombies with a variety of guns and other weapons you can lay your hands on, all while dealing with different variants like armour-wearing zombies and so on.
There's also a base-building PvP aspect, allowing you to jump into a helicopter and rain hell on other players to loot them for much-needed resources.
Or if getting face-to-face is more your scene, you can enter solo or 2v2 battles against other real-life players to truly test your skills.
The fourth update adds language support for German, French, and more, along with a new 1v1 PvP arena, the ability to earn survivors and appearances through crates, and a handful of balance changes.
The fifth update adds PvP clan duels and ranked co-op matches, a new Base Power mechanic, and reworks how some resources are earned and displayed in-game.
World of Warships Blitz
Developer: Wargaming.net Where: Philippines Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 13 July 2017 Updates: (11), last 17 December 2017
Proving there's more to the developer than just its tank-based warfare, Wargaming is now pushing its naval title World of Warships to mobile as World of Warships Blitz.
As with World of Tanks Blitz, this is a slightly more condensed version of its PC bigger brother, with smaller teams and faster rounds to suit the mobile gamer.
But it'll still feature enormous ships to blow each other up with, as well as plenty of customisation and upgrades to make your ship an unstoppable force of the sea.
Plus it won't restrict you with wait timers or energy bars - you're free to play as much as you like for as long as you like, with most of its monetisation wrapped up in IAP for customisation.
Dead Rivals
Developer: Gameloft Where: Philippines, Vietnam Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 6 July 2017 Updates: (8), last 13 December 2017
In keeping with the monsters they centre around, it seems that zombie games will never die out, with Gameloft returning to the horrific creatures in its new game Dead Rivals.
This time around it's an action-RPG, with character classes, loot, and levelling up to deal with, all mixed in with hundreds of zombies to shoot and blow up.
There's also an MMO element to it, so you'll also need to fend off other players online with friends or solo.
And Gameloft is promising top-end graphics to go with the experience, along with huge maps and an intuitive control system.
Assassin's Creed: Rebellion
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Philippines Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 27 June 2017 Updates: (7), last 20 December 2017
Following the moderate success of its gameplay-heavy Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft is once again returning to its Italian assassin's for another mobile game, Assassin's Creed: Rebellion.
It's a cuter affair than most of the games in the series, with all the popular assassin's turned into chibi versions of themselves as they go about on their killing sprees.
It's a strategy RPG with base-building elements, as you build up your brotherhood and take down the Templars one by one.
New characters can be collected as you go, and they can be upgraded to make them even deadlier when taking on Templar strongholds.
The fourth update adds everyone's favourite Assassin Ezio in place of Aguilar for the first two missions, as well as adding a new region and new missions to play.
The fifth update adds a new Achievement system that unlocks a new Assassin, as well as daily login rewards of resources and DNA fragments for heroes.
The seventh update revamps the tutorial to make it faster, adds new Daily Objectives and Achievements, brings in power scores to compare assassins, and adds Rush Mode to raid previously beaten levels for more rewards.
Protostrike
Developer: Level Eight Where: Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden Platforms: iOS Live since: 21 June 2017 Updates: (3), last 6 December 2017
Short, fast-paced shooters seem to be working well on mobile at the moment, so Level Eight's Protostrike is primed to be a particularly interesting game.
Players battle it out in top-down shooting arenas, with just three minutes to run around and kill as many enemies as you can.
You can also use boosters to give your character different buffs, and a wide variety of weapons to suit all kinds of playstyles.
There's also weekly leaderboards and skill-based matchmaking, so you can show off your skills to the world both in person and with your name on a list.
Legend of Solgard
Developer: King Where: Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sweden Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 16 June 2017 Updates: (14), last 20 December 2017
Another a couple of false starts, King is taking another stab at the midcore-RPG crowd with its latest soft-launched title Legend of Solgard.
It plays out as a strange cross between match-3 and RPG, with turn-based battles that see players matching small units to grow them and make them stronger before they attack the opponent's team.
You can also collect new heroes and units, and level them up to deal more damage to both AI and human players.
And you can form a guild with your friend to take on other clans and prove your worth as the best, if you like that kind of thing.
The sixth update adds new Rainbow events, a boss arena, a new daily login reward schedule, and changes energy costs if you lose a battle.
Brawl Stars
Developer: Supercell Where: Canada Platforms: iOS Live since: 15 June 2017 Updates: (4), last 18 December 2017
Supercell may not be the most prolific of developers, but when it launches a game, it tends to be pretty darned good - and Brawl Stars looks to be no exception.
A top-down MOBA-esque shooter, the game sees teams of three facing off across a number of different objective-based modes.
Heroes can be customisted and levelled up as you play to make them crazier and more powerful, and you can form clans with your friends to practice or battle others.
It's looking tipped to be a new eSport too, so if you're looking to get involved in a potentially lucrative future, this might be the game to get in on before it gets too popular.
The first update adds a new Brawler, a new skin, and a new map, as well as improving matchmaking and visuals, and fixes some bugs.
The second update adds two new brawlers, a new game mode, rejigs the season system, makes improvements to the joystick, and makes a few other changes and fixes.
The third update adds Brawler upgrades into Brawl Boxes, removes the chance of getting duplicate characters, adds a Star Power to each character, and throws in two new game modes and a new hero for good measure.
The fourth update removes the Coin Booster, adds event tickets to the store, and makes a few balance tweaks and bug fixes.
Star Wars: Rivals
Developer: Disney Where: Australia, New Zealand Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 15 June 2017 Updates: (7), last 19 December 2017
Console gamers have long enjoyed third-person shooters set in the Star Wars universe thanks to the Battlefront series, but now mobile is getting in on the action with Star Wars: Rivals.
The game promises cover-based shooting - presumably meaning there will be no direct movement involved - across the entire Star Wars universe with well-known locations and characters.
So one minute you'll be choking people as Darth Vader on the Death Star, before jumping into Poe Dameron's shoes to blast bad guys with a laser gun.
There's real-time PvP if you want to take the fight online, and you'll be able to collect and upgrade all your favourite characters to really show off how much of a Star Wars fanboy you are.
The third update adds a raft of new characters, guilds to join and play with, a rotating list of PvP Arenas throughout the day, and a number of balance changes and bug fixes.
The sixth update makes matches much shorter by rebalancing Heroes to be much stronger, lowering the required number of points to win a match, and upping the number of points gained from each kill.
The seventh update removes Bacta, allowing users to play as whichever character they like for as long as they want. Heroes are now earned in crates from the Arena League. A number of other balance changes have been made, and Daily Rivals and Tasks have been removed.
Rocky Horror: Touch Me
Developer: Rocket Lolly Games Where: Denmark, Ireland, Sweden Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 7 June 2017 Updates: (5), last 10 November 2017
If you're a Rocky Horror fan and have often wondered what it would be like to star in your own version of the stage musical, then Rocket Lolly have made your dreams come true with Rocky Horror: Touch Me.
With just a swipe to the left (sorry), you can dance along to classic Rocky Horror tunes as your favourite characters, scoring points and looking good as you do so.
Perform well and you'll unlock new body parts to equip, stage sets and props to dance with, and new songs to play along to.
You can also create your own dances, which will then be played and reviewed by other players, earning you a "fame factor" is people enjoy your creations.
The first update adds Facecam recording to shared dances using Everyplay, as well as fixing some bugs.
The second update makes a raft of upgrades and bug fixes, including dropping the initial large file download, and making the tutorial much better.
The fourth update improves the UI to make actions clearer, and to make the game easier to play on smaller screens.
The fifth update replaces the random dances on the main menu with a bunch of pre-set dances, and fixes a number of bugs.
LEGO Quest & Collect
Developer: Nexon Where: Philippines, Singapore Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 7 June 2017 Updates: (14), last 16 November 2017
Keen Soft Launch fans may remember LEGO Quest & Collect being on the list some time last year while it was available in closed beta testing, but now Nexon is beginning a true soft launch ahead of its full release.
The game sees you building up a squad of Minfigs and taking them into battle against evildoers, using the spoils of your battles to customise and upgrade your characters as you see fit.
There's hundreds of heroes to collect covering all kinds of LEGO brands, including Ninjago, Lego City, Lego Pirates, and more.
And if you really want to show off your collection, you can enter PvP battles online and enter the Daily Dungeons to grind out even better bricks for your collection.
Farm Adventure
Developer: King Where: Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: 30 May 2017 Updates: (5), last 9 November 2017
Not content with just one Farm Heroes game, King is back with another trip to the countryside in Farm Adventure (or Farm Heroes 2, according to its package name).
As one might expect, it's a match-3 title - you'll need to swipe columns and rows of fruits and veg together to score points, clear the board, and complete objectives.
You can also customise your farm as you go to add your own personality to proceedings, as well as hang out with a range of cute animals who will all be your friend.
And to carry on a recent King trend, the game will have "glossy 3D graphics" to appeal to the high-quality visuals crowd.
Quantum Siege
Developer: Armada Interactive Where: Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: 29 May 2017 Updates: (12), last 19 December 2017
After a year or so of quietly working away on its first game, Armada Interactive has now soft-launched its core strategy game Quantum Siege.
The game has you cleansing Quantum Gates by sending in an army of units to attack any enemies in your path and destroy the turrets that guard the Gate.
You have a range of different units at your disposal, each suited for attacking different targets, and you'll need to be careful about what you deploy and when to make sure you get the job done.
On top of this, you have a full 360-degree view of the battlefield, and enemies can come out from anywhere, so you'll have to keep your wits about you if you want to succeed.
The first update adds a new Daily Story Mission from each House, the ability to inspect units, a ten-second warning for when enemy units are arriving in Versus mode, and improved visuals on old devices.
The second update overhauls the UI, adds three new Daily Story events and another campaign level, shows cooldown times on cards, and makes some other smaller improvements and bug fixes.
The twelth update dramatically overhauls the game's visuals, allows free use of units between Houses, removes restrictions on Keys, and allows for instant deployment of units.
Rocksmith
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Canada Platforms: iOS Live since: 16 May 2017 Updates: (12), last 11 December 2017
Rocksmith is a pretty good piece of kit and found its original home on PC and console, but now Ubisoft is giving it a new lease of life with a mobile release, also called Rocksmith.
Using a guitar jack adaptor musicians use to record their guitar on an iPad, Rocksmith allows guitarists and bassists to play along with songs, learning them on an actual instrument at their own pace.
You can repeat a section at different speeds and as many times as you like, and you can watch and interact with video tutorials to teach you particular parts of guitar playing.
And since it's on mobile, it's free-to-start - you get four songs with the download, and you can add more to your catalogue by purchasing new tracks.
The tenth update makes the game available to play on iPhone and iPod, and offers up a free song to download.
The Sims Mobile
Developer: EA Where: Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Spain Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 9 May 2017 Updates: (10), last 12 December 2017
The Sims is a staple install on just about anyone's PC, and if The Sims Mobile is as close to its fully-featured companion as it looks, it could well be just as big.
Much like its big brother, the mobile take will see you growing a family of Sims, building them a house, getting them a job, and micromanaging every part of their lives.
It's all free-to-play too, so you should be able to have a decent run at building a huge, sprawling home without having to shell out any real money.
How the game handles the eventuality of you getting bored and drowning your Sims in the pool is anyone's guess at this point in time.
The second update adds a bunch of music-themed features, including a new Concert Party social option, a Maestro's Grand Piano Heirloom, and a new Legacy Score to track how well you're doing with your new Sims.
The fourth update allows players to start customising their home faster, and reworks how they earn XP during parties.
The fifth update alters how Sims age, allows players to keep their Sims active as long as they choose without having to retire them, lets players choose their Sims' traits through their lives, adds daily rewards and improves the energy system.
The seventh update adds more family updates, a new "good upbringing" trait for Sims who are well-raised, new Risky Actions, thought bubbles, new clothes, and a number of "behind-the-Sims" fixes.
The eighth update improves the Build Mode, adds a new ticket currency for purchasing items and clothes, makes career changes easier, and adds new Risky Actions.
The ninth update replaces Legacy Score with Lifestyle Rank, which is improved by collecting hairstyles, objects, clothes, and such. Rooms and land are now tied to this new ranking, and a few other Legacy abilities have been altered.
Candy Crush Friends Saga
Developer: King Where: Mexico, Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: 2 May 2017 Updates: (15), last 12 December 2017
If you didn't think there was anywhere left for the Candy Crush franchise left to go, surprise! It's back with a new lick of paint under the name Candy Crush Friends Saga.
The twist here is that a bunch of characters from the previous games are in trouble, and it's up to you to go and help them with your match-3 puzzle skills.
The game's been given a 3D overhaul to boost its graphical quality, and includes four different game modes to tackle as you progress through the levels.
It also boasts more than 70 levels to test your brain, though this will likely increase over time with further updates.
League of Dragons
Developer: Social Point Where: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Mexico, Peru Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 31 March 2017 Updates: (14), last 14 December 2017
Social Point absolutely loves dragons, so much so that it's decided to put them into a MOBA-esque game called League of Dragons.
You'll be collecting dragons, spells, and defenses in the form of cards, building decks, and levelling them up to be the best they can.
Then you'll enter PvP matches, sending your units down one of four lanes to duke it out with enemies and eventually destroy the enemy base.
Aside from all that, you'll also need to maintain your own kingdom and castle, and build up the surrounding area to earn coins for levelling up your cards.
The tenth update adds the option to store multiple decks and even copy the decks of your friends and foes, as well as engage in friendly battles.
Business Time
Developer: Rovio Where: Australia, Canada, Finland, Poland, United Kingdom Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 30 March 2017 Updates: (12), last 18 December 2017
Keeping in the animal kingdom but drifting away from the avians that made them popular, Rovio is now working on a monkey-fronted clicker called Business Time.
It's all about spending money to make money, investing money in businesses and levelling up to earn promotions and generate even more revenue.
There's also a wheel-spin to bring in your customers, and new locations to unlock and improve your businesses in.
And because the developer can't move too far away from its roots, you will at some point end up selling Angry Birds toys.
The sixth update adds timed events for players to partake in, and the ability to boost their economy through the use of Perks.
The ninth update adds new features with the Tower of Fortune and the Supercharged customer doubler, more business levels and synergies, economy balances, new graphics and audio, and makes some other smaller fixes.
Tom Clancy's ShadowBreak
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Canada Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 29 March 2017 Updates: (7), last 14 December 2017
It was only a matter of time before the Clash Royale imitators started rushing out of the floodgates, but Ubisoft's attempt with Tom Clancy's ShadowBreak looks very interesting indeed.
Instead of just sending your troops down lanes against your opponent, you'll be both micromanaging your units and providing covering fire through your high-power sniper rifle.
You'll also be unlocking new weapons and gear to kit out yourself and your team to make sure you have the advantage over your enemy.
There's scope here for it to become an eSport too, with Ubisoft promising an "endless tournament" structure for top players to continually duke it out for the number one spot.
The second update adds two new maps to play around in, overhauls the stats on squadmates, improves the auto-deploy feature, and makes challenges easier.
The third update adds clans, four new units, a new gun, new gun perks and gear cards, French and Spanish language support, and makes some smaller changes to gameplay.
The fifth update adds a new Clan crate that the whole clan can work towards opening, along with two new units and some new gear.
Runimalz
Developer: Xplored (505 Games) Where: Italy Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 20 March 2017 Updates: (1), last 14 April 2017
Toys-to-life games that have you scanning figurines into your game is nothing new, but Xplored's take on the genre, Runimalz, is taking the interactivity one step further.
You'll still be scanning characters in to play with, but this time you also need to move your figures around on a board to determine their positions and speed as they race through the world.
Characters can also be levelled up through play, and equipped with armour to make them more powerful as you take on PvE and PvP battles.
You don't even need the physical elements of the game to play, though you will be missing out on the key selling point of the entire experience.
Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Australia, Canada, Philippines, Singapore Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 17 March 2017 Updates: (31), last 22 December 2017
The game sees you amassing a squad of up to five heroes and creatures and sending them into battle against wave after wave of monsters.
You can level up and kit out your heroes as you see fit, and you'll need to make use of elemental advantages and huge spells to come out on top.
Or if you'd rather just sit back and reap the rewards, you can whack the game on to 2x speed, press Auto, and hope for the best.
The first update adds new regions, a new Angel creature, new evolutions, polishes up the graphics and UI, and fixes some bugs.
Hero Hunters
Developer: Hothead Games Where: Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland Platforms: iOS Live since: 2 February 2017 Updates: (17), last 14 December 2017
Not content with one game in soft launch, Hothead is also working on a tactical multiplayer shooter called Hero Hunters(formerly Gun Rise).
You'll be accruing a range of heroes skilled with a variety of different weapons, levelling them up to make them even stronger, and then selecting a small squad to take into battle.
Then it's you against the world as you switch between characters and blast away any robot or enemy that comes into your sights.
There's real-time PvP to take part in, or you can just battle your way through the single-player campaign to score new upgrades and loot.
The third update adds in four new heroes, a new Campaign district, a Hard Mode for the campaign, ups the level cap to level 50, and adds an autoplay feature for singleplayer battles.
The fourth update adds two new heroes, a new Campaign district, and in-game events to earn extra rewards at different times.
The fifth update adds co-op raids for Alliance members or with random players, Elemental Fragments for Hero Crate duplicates that can help star heroes up faster, and makes some other smaller improvements.
The sixth update changes the name from Gun Rise to Hero Hunters, adds a new hero, updates three districts, and makes improvements to matchmaking.
Empire: Millenium Wars
Developer: Goodgame Studios Where: Argentina, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Mexico Platforms: Android Live since: 18 January 2017 Updates: (7), last 19 May 2017
With a new lease of life and solid plan for the future, Goodgame is looking to make a return to mobile with its latest game Empire: Millenium Wars.
The game sees you building a base on Mars to mine it for all its sweet, sweet resources, while also fending off other players who want a taste of your spoils.
You'll be building up troops and buildings while scanning the planet's surface for Millenium, the resource everyone is so desperate their hands on.
And then you'll need to team up with others to survive, all the while intercepting deliveries meant for your opponents to make sure you remain on top.
Spellsouls: Duel of Legends
Developer: Nordeus Where: Australia, Canada, Croatia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan Platforms: iOS Live since: 10 January 2017 Updates: (14), last 18 December 2017
Going from football game to fantasy CCG/MOBA is about as big a leap as a developer can do, so we're extra-interested in Spellsouls: Duel of Legends from Top Eleven developer Nordeus.
You'll be collecting cards and building decks with the most powerful creatures you can get your hands on, before sending them out into battle in 3-minute online PvP matches to prove your skills.
There's leaderboards to climb as you show your stuff, and it's being designed with AAA graphics in mind, so you'll look good while you're destroying your enemies.
The first update adds in push notifications and fixes some bugs that affected player login.
The fourth update increases the level cap to 20, introduces 9 new spells, makes a number of balances changes, makes it so that keys replenish on level up, and adds a subscription option for the "dedicated community members".
The fifth update rejigs the rewards system so that XP is earned instantly, "losing" chests are no longer awarded, keys are replaced with a timer, and the timer is halved for VIP subscribers.
The eighth update adds the ability to directly challenge friends, adds a battle history and replay options, and fixes some bugs.
The ninth update adds a Community tab within the game's menus, allowing players to check out all the latest updates and news about the game, and learn new tips without having to leave the app.
The tenth update adds the game's first new Spellcaster and teases a heap of new characters to be added in the coming months, as well as making some metagame and balance changes to accomodate new heroes, and a new environment for each Spellcaster in keeping with their style and lore.
The twelth update adds Daily Quests to complete and earn rewards, improves the UI and tutorial, and makes a number of other smaller changes.
The thirteenth update adds Guilds, a new hero, sneak peeks at the upcoming heroes, a teaser for an upcoming competition, and a new battleground.
The fourteenth update steers Spellsouls away from its Spellcaster characters and more towards deck-building, with minions and spells now summoned through cards.
Temple Run: Treasure Hunters
Developer: Scopely Where: Australia, Philippines Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 30 November 2016 Updates: (10), last 30 October 2017
Treasure and match-3 seem to go hand-in-hand, since they both usually involve gems, so maybe Temple Run: Treasure Hunters (formerly Treasure Hunters!) isn't such a wild idea after all.
You'll be solcing puzzles through match-3 mechanics as your character delves deep into over 100 levels of tomb-raiding looking for the titular treasure.
You can also customise your character as you see fit, and the game promises hidden paths, a variety of game modes, and plenty of other distractions to keep you entertained.
The third update increases the number of levels to over 200, and adds new boosters to help with trickier levels.
Big Bang Legends
Developer: Lightneer Where: Australia, Cambodia, Finland, Hong Kong, Sweden Platforms: iOS Live since: 28 November 2016 Updates: (15), last 11 December 2017
The first game from educational game developer Lightneer, Big Bang Legends is all about destroying antimatter using a variety of different Atoms.
You'll amass a team from elements like Helium and Neon before heading out into colourful levels to blow up antimatter creatures using your particle shooter in physics-based pinball-esque gameplay.
There's also a number of different quests to take part in, and all sorts of physics-related objects to interact with that might teach you a thing or two about the universe and how it all works.
The fourth update adds new characters, ups the levels of pink in levels, adds 20 new levels to play, and adds ice to some levels to make your atoms slip around.
The fifth update adds a new monthly subscription fee that replaces ads with educational videos for $0.99 a month, as well as some more Atom Heroes and antimatter battles.
Ridge Racer Draw And Drift
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Philippines Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 14 October 2016 Updates: (4), last 7 April 2017
Racing games can go either way on mobile, but with Bandai Namco at the helm, Ridge Racer Draw And Drift will likely be on the good side of the spectrum.
You'll be drawing your route round the track and tapping the screen at the right time to drift around corners and stay ahead of the pack.
There's 16 cars to unlock and race with, and 6 different tracks to race around, and you'll be upgrading vehicles with your winnings in order to ensure victory.
Bandai Namco is also promising instant multiplayer action against four real world opponents with "intelligent matchmaking".
The third update rethinks the game's progression to be a more simple race-to-race affair, adds a boost to well-timed revving at the start of a race, and fixes some major bugs.
Monopoly Towns
Developer: Backflip Studios Where: Hungary, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 8 August 2016 Updates: (10), last 10 August 2017
If you enjoy the town-building aspect of Monopoly but hate the whole board game aspect of it, Backflip Studios has got your back with Monopoly Towns.
There's not a die in sight, just a big town to grow and build, with all your favourite Monopoly staples to plonk down and generate cash from.
You can also trade items with friends to help build your town up faster, and there's daily rewards to help you out if you keep a regular eye on your town.
The fourth update adds social aspects that allow you to send friends resources to build up their towns, new Daily Rewards, and a number of bug fixes.
The fifth update optimises the app so that it can be downloaded without WiFi, as well as adding a new home improvement upgrade system and squashing some bugs.
The sixth update boosts the economic rewards of a number of locations, adds an improved tutorial, and makes a few bug fixes.
Fightlings
Developer: Thoughtfish Where: Germany, Netherlands Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: 29 September 2016 Updates: (14), last 30 August 2017
A cutesy, cartoony card-game, Fightlings is a location-based battler that has you amassing a clan of monsters and fighting them against other creatures to show their supremacy.
You have to collect soul fragments in the real-world to summon new creatures, and these appear dependent on where, at what time, and what the weather is like.
Then you'll train your clan and take them into card-based battles, both against the computer and other players online.
https://marvelstrikeforce.com/
Armello from League of Geeks is soft-launched on iOS in New Zealand and Australia
Wartide: Heroes or Atlantis once again soft launched on Android and IOS in Singapore and Philippines on August 23rd this time by Kongregate.
Raziel: Dungeon Arena
Developer: Indra (Guangzhou Di Shi Tian Software)
Where: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore
Platforms: iOS (Android coming soon)
Live since: 02 August 2017
Last update: 09 September 2017 (Ver 1.3)
Game Title : Safari Smash
Developer : Jam City, Inc.
Where : Philippines
Platforms : Android, iOS
Live Since : 10 March 2017
Updates : (12) last 30 August 2017
Track upcoming events in Brawl Stars Game and you profile progress in Brawl Stars Companion application:
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/companion-for-brawl-stars/id1260329107?l=ru&ls=1&mt=8
I would like to add a game to the list if possible,
WarReign
Developer: Smilegate Megaport / Red Sahara Studio
Where: Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, Macao, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Ireland, Nigeria
Platforms: Android / iOS
Live since: 20 June 2017
Last update: 13 July 2017
Normally when games get released but only in a certain region ie during soft launch/beta etc, the APK is normally available for that game so people outside that region can play it.
However game of thrones: conquest has been released in phillipines but nowhere has the APK for it, justly wandering why there is no APK for game of thrones: conquest atm?
I'm not an expert when it comes to this kind of stuff so there might be a simple reason why.
If you could let me know that would be great.
I've been following game of thrones: conquest since it was announced back in 2015.
It was soft launched in the Philippines around the 28th June but there is very little info or timeline about when it's going to be fully launched etc.
I don't suppose anyone has any rough idea, heard anything or from your past experiences of soft launches of other games be able to tell me a rough time when u think it will be released globally?
Will it be weeks or months?
Any help would be great
Developer: Stanga Games
Where: UK, Germany, France,..
Platforms: iOS, GP
Live since: 2015
Updates: last 6 June 2017
Never ever mentioned on PocketGamer ;-)
Regions=Australia,New Zealand,Malaysia and Phlipines NA comes later
And yes, it's awesome
Minitropolis and Warlords, for example, are Android only right now.
I found that out at ter searching 5 different app stores, scouring Facebook pages, and writing the developers.
You could just include the info in the header.
I check this page religiously, really appreciate the work you put into it.
The feature of Star Skater means a lot, we really appreciate it!
We are so excited about this one and we'll keep you updated as it progresses towards global launch. Catch up soon! :)
Just wanted to let everyone know, we've just updated our Soft Launch build to 2.0.3.
We've added loads of new features, including Shareable Replays, Chat & Friends, Leaderboards and more.
Check it out and let us know what you think!
itunes.apple.com/app/id847340288
They all look the same, same graphics style, same boring combat system and yeah, nice f2p monetization.
I ask you this: what is new in term of gameplay that they bring to the table, that makes them worthy of our attention ?
And the answer lies in the pictures and gameplay videos. That is: NOTHING.
We are living the days of easy money grabs. Pick a successful title, now play it, see what mechanics drive it.
Ask your dev team or friends if you can make a clone of it fast.
Then pick an epic title, color it cute (maybe even add a new mechanic or change one mechanic that you didn't like in the original) and sell it as something new.
PS: Don't forget to invest massively in user acquisition inorder to boost it to the top and boast after about download numbers.
Surely if it was that simple, every game would be a massive success, which clearly is not the case.
"We are living the days of easy money grabs". I disagree. Maybe in 2010/2011 you could do this on the App Store. Now you have to invest millions and know exactly what you are doing to have any chance of success.
Currently, there is a certain way of F2P monetisation, but you could say exactly the same thing about the gameplay of console shooters.
