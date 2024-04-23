Supercell’s Squad Busters ranks No. 1 for App Store game downloads in all soft launch countries

Supercell’s latest soft launch game Squad Busters has ranked No. 1 for App Store game downloads in all countries it’s available in, according to data from Appfigures sent to PocketGamer.biz.

The multiplayer action game entered soft launch today (April 23rd) across both the App Store and Google Play. It currently tops the App Store download rankings for the games category in Canada, Denmark, Finland, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Spain and Sweden.

Chart climber

The title ranks No. 1 in the overall rankings, which includes non-gaming apps, in Canada, Finland and Spain. It ranks inside the top five in all remaining countries except for Mexico, where it ranks No. 18 at present.

Squad Busters ranks No. 10 in Spain's top grossing App Store rankings for games, and No. 15 in Finland.

Google Play download rankings data is currently not available. The game’s store page says the title has generated over 100,000 downloads on Google Play, though this may also include previous installs from limited beta tests in February and May 2023.

Squad Busters' soft launch comes more than five years after Supercell's last global release, Brawl Stars, which went live worldwide back in December 2018.

Other soft launch titles that have come and gone since then include Floodrush, Clash Mini, Hay Day Pop and Everdale. The latter was later snapped up by Merge Mansion developer Metacore.