Phoenix Games acquires live operations studio PopReach Games India

Phoenix will now assume control of an extensive collection of free-to-play games, totaling over 420 million downloads to date

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 30th, 2024 acquisition Phoenix Games
PopReach 		$9.8m
By , Staff Writer

Video game publisher Phoenix Games has acquired India-based live operations studio PopReach Games from tech company Ionik for $9.8 million along with a committed workforce of over 100 workers.

Phoenix will now assume control of an extensive collection of free-to-play games, totaling over 420 million downloads to date. This acquisition will also broaden its portfolio by incorporating global IPs and free-to-play titles across various platforms.

Among these titles are popular games such as Smurf's Village, Smurf's Magic Match, Gardens of Time, Kitchen Scramble, Kingdoms of Camelot, and War of Nations, along with the Brain Training app Peak.

Elevating existing IPs to new heights

Phoenix Games CEO Klaas Kersting says, “The acquisition of PopReach Games signifies a remarkable enhancement of our portfolio, introducing not just a team of 100 passionate professionals but also a suite of globally acclaimed IPs and games that continue to captivate millions.”

“We look forward to elevating these games to new heights with our proprietary Uplift platform and exciting new game experiences that we can craft around them," Kersting adds.

General manager of PopReach Games India Jairaj NS shared his excitement with the acquisition, calling it “the beginning of an exciting journey we can't wait to embark on with Phoenix as our new home."

NS adds that the acquisition is especially important to the players as it puts the company in a better position to make better games “and create value for stakeholders."


Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

