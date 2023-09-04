News

Phoenix Games partners with World of Darkness for Vampire: The Masquerade - Clans of London

UK-based Well Played Games will handle development of the collectable card game

By , Staff Writer

Germany's Phoenix Games has secured a deal with transmedia entertainment brand World of Darkness and unveiled a new collectable card game, Vampire: The Masquerade - Clans of London.

In development for iOS and Android, the game uses World of Darkness’ Vampire: The Masquerade IP as one of the brand’s many horror franchises.

Destination London!

Phoenix Games is handing the development of Clans of London to Well Played Games, a UK-based studio located in Leamington Spa. The studio is owned by Phoenix Games and has previously developed titles like Warhammer: Combat Cards’ mobile version, having a speciality in digital collectable card games.

Phoenix Games’ expertise in the mobile field is also expected to be leveraged.

There is no release date set for Vampire: The Masquerade - Clans of London, but tasters of the game have begun to appear at events such as PAX West, suggesting a full release - or at least a beta - shouldn’t be too far off.

"Phoenix Games has a proven track record of creating engaging mobile experiences, making them the perfect partner to bring World of Darkness to the mobile CCG platform," said Paradox Interactive vice president of World of Darkness Sean Greaney.

"Vampire: The Masquerade - Clans of London isn't just a game; it's an odyssey that beckons players to embrace the shadows, make strategic decisions, and immerse themselves in our story world’s signature thrilling tales."

Phoenix Games CEO Klaas Kersting added: "We've been long-time admirers of the World of Darkness, so this collaboration is something of a dream project for Phoenix Games. We're honoured to have the opportunity to bring the captivating narratives from World of Darkness to the fingertips of fans globally through Vampire: The Masquerade - Clans of London. Gamers can expect a product where storytelling finesse meets meticulous game design, capturing the essence of what makes this universe so compelling."

Phoenix Games' acquisition of Well Played Games was in fact its first, made during the development of Warhammer: Combat Cards.


Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

