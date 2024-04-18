Auctus Capital Partners and Remote Control to invest in European games companies

Investment and advisory firm Auctus Capital Partners has partnered with software company Remote Control Productions to launch Prestiged, a new investment fund to acquire and invest in game companies across Europe.

According to VentureBeat, the investments target financially stable game companies with earnings before interest, taxes, and more (EBIT) ranging from $531,000 to $21.2 million.

Led by Hendrik Lesser, Florian Aichinger, and Robert Knorrek, remote control productions and Auctus Capital Partners are focused on investing in game companies that have existing momentum while leveraging their expertise in gaming and finance to drive growth and success.

While they haven't finalized any deals yet, both companies are based in Germany and are actively scouting for potential candidates.

Opportunities in a struggling industry

Prestiged is exploring acquisitions amidst a market where struggling game companies may be available at more reasonable prices. Their aim is to establish an European gaming group tailored to the needs of mid-sized companies, emphasizing creative independence and long-term growth.

With a focus on efficient management and financial support from Auctus, Prestiged aims to empower studios in creating successful titles while providing strategic guidance without daily operational involvement.

“At the moment, we’re having discussions with smaller companies,” Lesser said. “There is a lot for sale at the moment.”

“We take a hands-off approach, we sit on the board. The yearly plan has to be approved, but not the daily plans," Lesser adds.

The new investment fund also benefits from a flexible capital source that doesn't impose time limits for exits, allowing investments to mature at a natural pace.