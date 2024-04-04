Investors connect with hot prospects at MENA's leading games event: Dubai GameExpo Summit

The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connectsreturns this May 1st and 2nd after an impressive debut last year, hosting over 1,300 attendees.

With a brand new venue alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, the 10-track conference is back in the heart of the world's fastest growing games market for 2024 - bigger and better!

More than 100 speakers and fabulous fringe events including the Very Big Indie Pitch and Publisher Speedmatch, are great draws, while the main focus remains squarely on connecting the best local talent with leading regional and overseas businesses.

Three ways for investors to connect

It's a perfect fit for investors and those seeking capital in particular, thanks to the Investor Connector event that helps plan pre-qualified one-on-one meetings, a central matchmaking system to make even more connections, plus a dedicated content track.

Award winners

You'll even get a chance to rub shoulders with awards winners - or indeed pick up your very own award - at the inaugural MENA Games Industry Awards. Alongside the multiple games and service categories, we even have a dedicated gong for investors. Fancy your chances? Nominations are still open until April 7th!

Looking for funding?

Are you working on a hot new game or a groundbreaking service and need financial backing to bring it to market? Then you've come to the right place - we're accepting applications now for participants in Investor Connector at the Dubai GameExpo Summit this May.

Successful applicants will be paired with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector for your project. Last year's debut event saw 70 investors in attendance - and we expect even more this year!

The deadline for applications for investors and anyone seeking funding is Friday, April 19th. Applicants MUST be registered attendees of GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects.