Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile generated 'just' $6.92 million in its first month

In its first month after worldwide launch, Activision’s Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile has generated $6.92 million in consumer spending.

The game officially released on March 21st and generated $1.4 million in its first four days globally. It stayed comfortably above $1 million per week into April but slipped to $908.6 million for the final week of its first month - April 15th to April 21st.

Despite amassing 50 million pre-registrations, the reality of Warzone: Mobile’s release has been mired by plenty of performance issues and overheated devices; this decline in spending follows the cascade of complaints from players dissatisfied with the number of bots in the Season 3 update.

Market divide

Thus far, the US is by far the biggest spender in Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile, having contributed 48% of its lifetime revenue (including soft launch) and growing this to 50% in the last 30 days. Japan takes silver over the past month but even this second-biggest spender is far behind the first, contributing only 7% of revenue. Mexico comes third at a mere 5%.

This gives a clear perspective of Warzone: Mobile’s primary audience when it comes to monetised players, and is consistent with its predecessor Call of Duty: Mobile too; the earlier game has seen 54% of its lifetime revenue come from the US and 54% in the last 30 days too. Japan follows at 13% across both time periods.

However, Call of Duty: Mobile got off to a starkly stronger start than Warzone: Mobile, having generated $44 million in its first month back in October 2019. This makes Call of Duty: Mobile's launch month over six times more lucrative than Warzone: Mobile’s.

Whether Warzone: Mobile will end up surpassing $3 billion like its predecessor or if the fall in revenue last week is already the beginning of its decline remains to be seen…