The latest and most interesting mobile games in soft launch. [UPDATE]

Developers and publishers alike champion the need for thorough design documents at every stage of the development cycle, but it all counts for nothing if the players don't want to, well... play!
Now a near-essential part of the modern games-as-a-service approach, the soft launch process provides game creators with actionable data based on the responses of an engaged and often well-informed audience. Somewhere between beta and live status, a soft launch gives a window for feedback, revisions and improvements with the aim of producing the most polished end product at time of release.
Some titles just need a fine-tune for meta-game mechanics such as time gates, in-game resources and psychological components, while others see devs go back to the drawing board and start over.
In this regular feature, we add the most interesting new soft launches for you to keep an eye on - or even try for yourself - as you look for learnings and inspiration that could inform your own development journey.
NB: We don't remove games from this list as they leave soft launch, so some of the earlier titles listed here may already be released, but you might find it interesting to look back and see who made the soft launch move...
Developer: Playtika Where: Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Nez Zealand Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: Q3 2021 Updates: August 16th 2022
Merge Stories puts a new spin on the merge genre with the introduction of battle elements. Players merge resources to build and grow their kingdoms as well as their armies, sending troops out to raid and loot resources - or defend their island from enemy forces. Fans of the genre may well love the new take on familiar mechanics, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one.
Avatar: Generations
Developer: Square Enix London Mobile Where: Canada, Denmark, South Africa, Sweden Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: August 2022 Updates: July 29 2022
The Avatar: The Last Airbender universe is experienceing something of a renaissance, with the release of a tabletop game earlier this year and an upcoming live-action Netflix series. Avatar: Generations is a turn-based RPG set in the universe, beginning with retelling Aang's story before expanding to cover the journeys of other Avatars such as Kyoshi, Korra, and Roku, so whether you're a long-time fan of the franchise or just want to see what the fuss is about, this might be one to keep an eye on.
Monster Strike: Ghost Scramble
Developer: Goodgame Studios Where: Japan Platforms: Android Live since: July 17 2022 Updates: July 29 2022
The latest game in the Monster Strike series is currently available in Japan, taking the series' format and applying it to the world of ghost hunting. Teams will need to cooperate to use lights to exterminate phantoms in battle. A combination of chibi art design, slapstick, and customiseable characters means this game won't have you sleeping with the lights on, but it's one to keep an eye on if you're looking for some light-hearted scares.
Ultimate Draft Soccer
Developer: First Touch Games Ltd. Where: Britain Platforms: Android, iOS Live since: August 3 2022 Updates: N/A
Ultimate Draft Soccer is the latest to bring the world of football to mobile devices, letting you create a team of players before playing matches. If you're looking for a new football simulator to get your head around while you wait for the release of Fifa 23, this might be right up your alley.
Island Life
Developer: Goodgame Studios Where: Ireland Platforms: Android Live since: July 31 2022 Updates: N/A
Island Life takes cues from titles like Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon, tasking you with turning an island into your personal paradise, farming fruits and vegetables, sending your explorers to discover other islands and gather crafting resources. Sure, there are no wheels being reinvented here, but if you’re looking for something casual, it might just be what you’re looking for.
Arena Battle Champions
Developer: Square Enix Where: Brazil and Canada Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: July 20 2022 Updates: N/A
Square Enix's latest arena battler, Arena Battle Champions (does what it says on the tin) hit soft launch in Brazil and Canada on iOS. 3v3 battles using unlocked champions to fight for emotes and items? Sounds like a quitessential mobile release to me.
You can check out the soft launch performance on Sensor Tower.
Survivor!.io
Developer: Habby Where: Brazil Platforms: Android Live since: July 21 2022 Updates: N/A
If you live in Brazil, you're in luck: Habby's latest soft launched title, Survivor!.io is now available to play. Fend off hordes of zombies in this straightforward top-down shooter. Specifically designed with one-hand controls, Survivor!.io takes roguelike qualities to keep you in the fight.
NBA All-World
Developer: Niantic Where: Singapore Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: July 16 2022 Updates: N/A
Niantic's latest partnership brings 1v1 action with the NBA's hottest players, with collectable fashion items and online play. Sensor Tower features stats on the title's performance on both iOS and Google Play.
Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth
Developer: Capital Games Where: The Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: July 13 2022 Updates: N/A
Developed by Capital Games, this new title brings classic characters from the Tolkien universe across space and time to do battle in a turn-based strategy game featuring a wide assortment of characters from factions all across Middle-earth ready to do battle at players’ command.
Rebel Riders
Developer: King Where: Canada (iOS), Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia (Android) Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: July 6 2022 Updates: N/A
King brings its battle toyale (no, that’s accurate) to soft launch, with its latest 3v3 vehicular action game. Numerous modes, including the aforementioned 10-man battle royale, are available for players to explore within this limited soft launch.
Yu-Gi-Oh Cross Duel
Developer: Konami Where: Canada, the Netherlands, Hong Kong (will expand in future) Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: July 6 2022 Updates: N/A
The gargantuan card battler franchise makes its latest mobile showing with Cross Duel, a four-man card battler which sees players take on the role of characters across the animated series.
There is a focus on 3D animations and battle effects, which you can check out in the trailer below.
Farlight 84
Developer: Farlight Games (Lilith Games) Where: India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: June 4 2022 Updates: N/A
The latest battle royale from Lilith Games’ Farlight studio is Farlight 84, a battle royale that adds vehicles, mechs, and jet packs to the equation. More details on soft launch performance are available at Sensor Tower.
Metro Crack
Developer: Etermax Where: Argentina Platforms: iOS Live since: July 8 2022 Updates: N/A
The latest in Etermax’s series of Crack titles is Metro Crack, described (translated) as a “unique and entertaining platform in which you can develop your artistic creativity in all its splendour”, with more info on the soft launch available at Sensor Tower.
Metalstorm
Developer: Starform
Where: Canada, Sweden, Norway, and the Philippines Platforms: iOS, Android Live since: January 2022 Updates: N/A
The reimaging of Metalstorm, the F2P title from former King and Z2 veterans, not only has an open beta operating on iOS and Android, but a Windows and OSX closed beta.
The 3D flight combat game, derived from Z2’s Metalstorm: Online, which was shuttered after Z2 was acquired by King, is a spiritual successor to the franchise.
Masterchef: Cook & Match
Developer: Qiiwi Games Where: Australia, Cyprus, New Zealand, and Sweden (now closed), global Platform: iOS Live since: June 29 2022 Updates: N/A
Following its 2021 soft launch in select region, a global open beta for Qiiwi Games’ Masterchef: Cook & Match is now available across the world. The Match-3 game is based on the television franchise, and while the soft launch is global, Qiiwi Games has identified the US as its principal market.
Ensemble Stars!! Music
Developer: Happy Elements Where: Australia, Canada, and the UK Platforms: iOS, Android Live since: June 21 2022 Updates: N/A
If you are not one of the current 10 million Ensemble Stars!! Music players, chances are you live outside of Japan. But the title has received incredible attention outside of the country, with an open beta live in Australia, Canada, and the UK and a 2019 Netflix series, this may well be the latest musical hit.
Avatar: Reckoning
Developer: Archosaur Games Where: Canada, the Philippines (closed beta) Platforms: iOS, Android Live since: Registration for second beta test began June 23 2022 Updates: N/A
Based on James Cameron's Avatar franchise, Avatar: Reckonining is described as an MMO RPG shooter on mobile, and, judging by the trailer, includes character customisation, numerous classes and skill trees. Whether it will reach the incredible financial heights of the film remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see how successfully the franchise can make the transition to mobile.
Lost Light
Developer: NetEase Where: US, Russia, and Thailand (closed beta) Platforms: iOS Live since: June 20 2022 Updates: N/A
Lost Light is set in the 1940s in a place called the Exclusion Zone. It gives players a choice between two camps – Fireflies and Marauders, each vastly differing from the other. As a Firefly, players can get instantly rich but may lose all their possessions if they die, while a Marauder is given a random loadout every time on entering the Exclusion Zone.
NIKKE: Goddess of Victory
Developer: Shift Up Where: Closed beta Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: May 7 2022 Updates: None
NIKKE is a third person mobile shooter that brings together strategic combat with gacha collecting mechanics, as players assemble and lead an army of advanced combat android – known as NIKKE – to repel an invading force.
Marvel Snap
Developer: Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment Where: The Philippines (soft launch), United States, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand (closed beta) Platforms: Android Live since: May 25 2022 Updates: (1) June 13 2022
The fastest card battler in the Multiverse! Assemble your Marvel dream team in this action-packed 1v1 multiplayer collectible card game coming to Mobile and PC. Following an initial closed beta, Marvel Snap is now available in soft launch in the Philippines.
Subway Surfers Match
Developer: SYBO Games Where: Indonesia and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: June 1 2022 Updates: N/A
The latest iteration of the Subway Surfers franchise – the original being the most downloaded game of all time – has entered soft launch, with players in Indonesia and the Philippines able to access SYBO's puzzle game, according to Sensor Tower.
Cricket Manager Pro 2022
Developer: Wicket Gaming Where: Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka Platforms: Android Live since: June 5 2022 Updates: N/A
The latest in the Cricket Manager Pro series is now available in Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Players take on the role of manager and coach, and guide their teams through a "live premium transfer market".
Wicket Gaming is planning to release in other regions in the near future.
Cricket Manager Pro 2022 Game Trailer
Ragnarok V: Returns OC
Developer: GRAVITY Where: Australia and New Zealand Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: May 24 2022 Updates: N/A
The sequel to Ragnarok: Valkyrie is now available in soft launch in Australia and New Zealand. Developer and publisher GRAVITY is implementing pets, mercenaries, guilds, maps, and cute monsters in a title that remains faithful to "the vibe of the original".
Developer: Koei Tecmo and Motif Where: Australia and South Korea Platforms: iOS Live since: January 2022 Updates: (1) May 28 2022
Originally scheduled for release in 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic, Uncharted Waters Origin was first soft-launched in South Korea in January 2022. Inspired by the original Uncharted Waters, the latest iteration is an MMO that seeks to combine naval action and gacha mechanics with historic accuracy.
Developer: Loongcheer Game Where: Thailand Platforms: Android Live since: May 27 2022 Updates: N/A
In Gacha Heroes, players call upon mythological figures including Poseidon, Medusa, Odin, and Thor in relaxing and low-pressure idle gameplay. As an idle title, players collect rewards even when they're not logged into the game.
Power Rangers: Morphin Legends
Developer: nWay Where: The Phillipines and Vietname Platforms: iOS Live since: May 17 2022 Updates: N/A
Rally legendary Rangers and villains together in an all-new character collect RPG made for Power Rangers fans. Collect, strategize, battle and level up legends across the Morphin Grid, including franchise favorites from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Time Force, Power Rangers Dino Thunder, and more. Engage in turn-based action, live events, and a narrative experience never before seen on mobile, as you collect, team up, and save the world.
Wild Arena Survivors
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Canada and Mexico Platforms: Android Live since: May 12 2022 Updates: N/A
Join the wildest battle royale! Choose your Survivor to fight in fast-paced battles with 40 players on one map! Explore an exotic island for resources to make you stronger, defend yourself against wild animals and fight other players to win!
Welcome to the Wild Call festival! A criminal madman billionaire is hosting a cultural festival on his private island, promising a life-changing experience. Many thrill-seekers have joined from all over the world – but they got more than what they asked for! Now trapped on the isolated island, they are forced to participate in his violent, crazy games – who will be the last true Survivor?
TerraGenesis: Landfall
Developer: Edgeworks Entertainment Where: Malaysia Platforms: iOS Live since: May 2 2022 Updates: N/A
Experience humanity's next giant leap with the soft launch of TerraGenesis: Landfall, which began on May 3 2022.
Bring life to another world and build the first human settlement in space. Recruit settlers, train and level up their skills, build facilities, manage resources and keep your residents happy and healthy.
Draw Something With Friends
Developer: Zynga Where: Australia, Canada, India, the Netherlands, the Philippines, and Sweden Platforms: iOS Live since: May 6 2022 Updates: N/A
Draw Something With Friends is the coolest social drawing app around! Draw and Guess everything from doodles to perfect works of art with your family and friends! Play for free and experience fun like never before!
According to Sensor Tower, the soft launch began on May 6 2022, and is available in Australia, Canada, India, the Netherlands, the Philippines, and Sweden.
Worldscapes
Publisher: PeopleFun Where: Australia and the Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: March 29 2022 Updates: Three
Discover Worldscapes, a new puzzle game from the makers of the global smash hit Wordscapes! Solve epic block puzzle levels with match-3 style gameplay. Travel around the world and discover rare locations. New adventures await you as you build the exotic places you visit. Holiday in rare dreamlands such as Paris, Bora Bora island and the Alps! Decorate rare landscapes with luxurious features!
Sensor Tower data reveals the soft launch began on March 29 2022, and the title has received three updates since.
City Life - Town Builder
Publisher: Zynga Where: Indonesia and the Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: March 29 2022 Updates: Three
Sculpt the land of City Life to your city games tastes; place the houses, shops, factories and office buildings where you like; even build yourself a mansion! Renovate your town into the envy of cities everywhere! Take your simulation city up and merge buildings together to form new, better ones in these life games.
Discover the fantastical world of Peridot, a real-world adventure pet game where you raise, care for, and breed one-of-a-kind adorable creatures. After thousands of years of slumber, Peridots are waking to a vastly different world than the one they lived in, and need our help to protect them from extinction. Develop an emotional connection with these creatures while exploring the world together as you raise them to adulthood and work with other players to re-diversify their species.
Golden Bros
Developer: Netmarble Where: Australia and New Zealand Platforms: iOS, Android, and PC Live since: April 28 2022 Updates: N/A
Here's a little word salad: casual 3v3 shooter operating on the blockchain with play-to-earn NFT and crypto elements. But that's precisely what Golden Bros is, which began its soft launch on April 28 exclusively in the Philippines.
Frostpunk
Developer: 11 Bit Studios and NetEase Where: The Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand Platforms: Android Live since: April 20, 2022 Updates: N/A
The Android version of Frostpunk, originally released on PC in 2018, is now available in the Philippines, New Zealand, and Australia.
Frostpunk is a city-builder survival game, where players guide a settlement – the Last City – in an alternate-history 19th century struck by a perpetual winter. Frostpunk seeks to challenge players with hard questions about retaining your morality in authority, and seamingly straightforward queries such as should we force children to work in the mines becomes more pressing when taxed by the enduring cold.
At least, you will in Endurance Mode, which aligns with the challenge of the original release. The mobile release also includes Serenity Mode, which dramatically tapers the difficulty for a more relaxed experience.
Soft launch began on April 20 2022.
DarkBind
Developer: NetEase Where: Japan, Canada, and the US Platforms: Android Live since: April 6th, 2022 Updates: N/A
NetEase has soft launched its latest mobile MMORPG DarkBind on Android in Japan and North America.
In DarkBind, players take on the role of The Returned One who has risen from the grave to aid a world in turmoil. DarkBind brings a new combat system (no more auto-battle), high quality graphics, and a vast world to explore.
Players will have to take on challenging bosses that will take more than just happy tapping and requires learning how the boss fights and coming up with a strategy.
There is also a real-time PVP feature that allows players of all skill levels to test their skills against other players around the world.
The soft launch began with its first closed beta test launched on April 7 2022 in Japan and the US.
Fantasy Town
Developer: Arumgames Where: Spain, and the Nordics Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: July 28 2021 Updates: (15) March 17, 2022
Gamigo has soft launched its farming adventure title, Fantasy Town, to Spain and the Nordic countries, following its full release in a number of southeast Asian countries by Garena.
In Fantasy Town, players manage build and grow their town, with gameplay featuring farming, mining, and warding off unwanted visitors.
To fund the town's expansion players will summon new villagers to explore new areas, such as dungeons and forests, to gain rewards.
There are also multiplayer elements such as guilds and raids, and community elements that let you chat with other players.
The 15th update a new season of the game's battle pass, as well as other in-game events and bug fixes.
AlchiMerge
Developer: PocApp Studios Where: Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam Platforms: Android Live since: March 28th, 2022 Updates: N/A
PocApp Studios has soft launched AlchiMerge in Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam.
AlchiMerge features merge gameplay and players will be able to craft, sell, and decorate an alchemy shop.
AlchiMerge is set in the same universe as other PocApp titles, Castle Cats and Dungeon Dogs, and features recurring characters from previous games.
With the game currently on Android, AlchiMerge will be coming to iOS devices later this year. PocApp is also expanding the number of countries that the soft launch is available in.
Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos
Developer: Machine Zone Where: Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: March 21st, 2022 Updates: (1) April 7th, 2022
Square Enix has soft launched the latest mobile entry to the wider FFXV franchise, Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos, on Android devices in select Southeast Asian countries.
The game is being developed in partnership with Game of War: Fire Age creator, Machine Zone, who previously published Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire.
War for Eos is a strategy and base building title that looks, in essence, very similar to A New Empire, and includes boss battles, compeitive elements, guilds, and more.
While not currently available on iOS it is likely that the game will be released on iOS either later in its soft launch period, or when launched worldwide.
Tower of Fantasy
Developer: Hotta Studio/Level Infinite Where: Canada, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: March 16th, 2022 Updates: N/A
Level Infinite has soft launched Tower of Fantasy with closed beta tests available in select countries.
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic, sci-fi world following a catastrophe that destoyed the world.
Sign ups for the closed beta tests are open until March 29, with the CBT beginning in April. Tower of Fantasy is expected to be released later this year on mobile devices and PC.
Summoners War: Chronicles
Developer: Com2Us Where: Thailand Platforms: Android Live since: February 28th, 2022 Updates: (2) March 29th, 2022
Com2Us launched a beta test for players in Thailand from March 10 to March 29, which will be followed by a showcase in South Korea ahead of the game's global launch.
Shadows of Valdora
Developer: Kabam Where: Canada and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: February 22nd, 2022 Updates: (3) April 4th, 2022
Kabam has soft launched its latest game, Shadows of Valdora, on Android devices in Canada and the Philippines.
Shadows of Valdora is an action game set in a ruined and abandoned city that was once the richest in its realm. Players are tasked with exploring the city and restoring it to its former glory by collecting resources to design, build, and advance the town.
Shadows of Valdora features real-time co-op gameplay with up to three players able to participate at once, Players can also connect with their friends and battle, call for support mid-battle, or join a guild to increase their rank.
Pokémon TCG Live
Developer: The Pokémon Company Where: Canada Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: February 22nd, 2022 Updates: (2) April 6th, 2022
The Pokémon Company has soft launched Pokémon TCG Live on iOS and Android in Canada with a limited beta.
Originally revealed in September 2021, Pokémon TCG Live brings the classic tabletop and deck building experience to mobile devices, marking the first time the game is available on mobile devices.
Pokémon TCG Live will allow players to comepete across the world with the same rules and gameplay of the real-world game. The Pokémon Company has stated that following launch, TCG Live will be frequently updated to include additional content.
There are multiple ways that players can add cards to their game, including scanning code cards, trading in-game currency for booster packs, or taking part in daily quests.
In additon to mobile devices, TCG Live will also be available free-to-play to Mac and PC users.
Super Baseball League
Developer: Haegin Where: Argentina, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: February 17th, 2022 Updates: (2) March 14th, 2022
Super Baseball League is an real-time multiplayer casual baseball game in which players compete one-on-one against others across the world and includes multiple other game modes, such as World League, Situational Training, and more.
Alongside its simple one click controls, Super Baseball Leagueboasts real baseball mechanics that allow different pitches and bat swings.
Super Baseball League is set in the same world as its predecessor, Homerun Clash, with characters from the previous game making an appearance.
Haegin is aiming to launch Super Baseball League globally within the first half of 2022.
Flash Party
Developer: X.D. Network Where: Worldwide Platforms: iOS Live since: February 17th, 2022 Updates: (1) March 23rd, 2022
X.D. Network has soft launched its mobile fighting game, Flash Party, worldwide on iOS devices.
Flash Party is a platform fighting game that allows players to fight one-on-one, two-versus-two, or in an arena mode. Players have six minutes and three lives, with the objective to knock your opponent out of the stage three times within that time frame.
Flash Party was previously soft launched in early access in Southeast Asia in April 2021, followed by South Korea in July 2021. The global soft launch coincides with the launch of the game's third season.
Currently, Flash Party supports 10 languages, including English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian.
DC Heroes & Villains
Developer: Ludia Where: Belgium and Denmark Platforms: iOS Live since: November 24th, 2021 Updates: (3) March 14th, 2022
Jam City subsidiary Ludia has soft-launched DC Heroes & Villians on iOS via early access to players in Belgium and Denmark.
DC Heroes and Villians is a puzzle RPG featuring over 35 iconic DC characters, such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Players will collect and train the characters to take on enemies and survive extinction.
In Heroes and Villains, a mysterious pulse has stripped superpowers away from the world, with the player’s task to assemble a team to regain their powers and fight the impending threat
Players can currently pre-register for the game and will receive exclusive rewards at launch. DC Heroes and Villains is scheduled for release in early 2022.
The third update added 18 new characters and brought Themiscryra, the home of Wonder Woman, into the game.
Moomin: Puzzle & Design
Developer: Rovio Where: Finland Platforms: iOS and Android Live Since: December 8th, 2021 Updates: (5) March 21st, 2022
Set in the home of the Moomin characters, Moominvalley, players will help the characters from Finnish author Tove Jansson's children's books decorate the valley and garden following a long winter.
Players will help Moomintroll and complete puzzles through a unique Moomin storyline to help bring the Moomin's magical world back to life. Puzzle consist of Match-Three gameplay and include several types of boosters to help with tricky levels.
Each story chapter involves several tasks, such as greeting new faces or helping characters build a tent, which upon completion will provide various rewards.
Undecember
Developer: Line Games Where: South Korea Platforms: iOS and Android Live Since: January 11th, 2022 Updates: (14) April 5th, 2022
Line Games has soft launched Undecember in South Korea on iOS and Android devices.
Undecember is an RPG set in the world of Traum, a peaceful land inhabited by the descendants of the 12 void-arisen gods that created it.
The peace of the land is brought to an end as a 13th god, Serpens, arrives with one thing in mind, destruction.
Players take the role of a rune hunter and are tasked with venturing into dungeons and defeating bosses, collecting runes and gear to fully customise their characters.
In addition to a single-player campaign, Undecember will include a variety if multiplayer modes, such as Chaos Dungeon or Guild War, as well as a player versus player battle mode.
Undecember is expected to be released outside of South Korea in the first half of 2022. Ahead of the South Korean launch, Line Games revealed that Undecember had over three million pre-registrations.
Volleyball Arena
Developer: Miniclip Where: Portugal, Germany, Canada, and The Netherlands Platforms: Android Live Since: December 14th, 2021 Updates: (6) March 18th, 2022
Miniclip has soft launched Volleyball Arena in Portugal and The Netherlands on Android.
Volleyball Arena is a one-on-one 2D volleyball game with the main goal to score as many goals against opponents within the time limit.
Additionally, Volleyball Arena features upgrades and the abillity to customise your players to get the competitive edge.
Currently, the game includes six courts in locations across the world, including London and Beijing.
Arena M
Developer: Funny Bear Studio Where: Australia, Canada, USA, and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live Since: December 7th, 2021 Updates: N/A
Funny Bear Studio has soft launched Arena M in select territories on Android devices.
Arena M is a player versus player, arena-based RPG set in a mythical world in which the witches of the Dark Ring have uncovered a way to travel between time and space.
Players take on the role of a commander, preparing forces and sending them into battle across five different planets and 50 battle scenes. Players can collect over 100 heroes and equip them with powerful weapons and armour to turn the tide of battle.
Funny Bear Studio has stated that in the future Arena M will also be available on iOS devices.
Star Wars: Hunters
Developer: Zynga Where: India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live Since: November 20th, 2021 Updates: (3) March 10th, 2022
Zynga has soft launched Star Wars: Hunters on Android in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
Star Wars: Hunters is a competitive arena combat game set within the Star Wars universe.
In Hunters, players will participate in teams in four versus four battles in arenas set in iconic locations from the Star Wars franchise.
Hunters is set after the fall of the galacic empire, and aims to immerse players in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.
Zynga has confirmed that SW: Hunters will enter soft launch on iOS in early 2022.
In addition to iOS and Android, Hunters will also launch on Nintendo Switch, with cross-play fully supported.
The second update introduced a new game mode, Huttball, that puts two teams head-to-head to gain possession of the ball and score. It also introduced new arenas into the game.
Age of Legends: Idle Wars
Developer: Dynamic Next Games Where: Canada, India, Indonesia, and Singapore Platforms: Android Live Since: November 26th, 2021 Updates: (4) February 1st, 2022
Age of Legends: Idle Wars is an idle auto-battler that will see players building their own battalion to fight through the campaign.
There are currently over 100 levels of league campaigns and players can build their military might out of over 25 heroes and troops.
The developers have stated that additional campaign levels, raids and additional features will be continued to be added throughout future updates.
Ghost Detective
Developer: Wooga Where: Greece and Romania Platforms: Android Live Since: November 22nd, 2021 Updates: (3) February 28th, 2022
Wooga has soft launched its latest hidden object mystery game, Ghost Detective, on Android.
Ghost Detective is set in the haunted Crescent City with your first case being clear: solve your own murder.
In Ghost Detective, players explore the open-world map, visiting detailed 3D locations and honing their detective skills through multiple game modes.
In addition to helping other ghosts find peace through engaging with match-three puzzles, players can craft recipes and customise their character.
The decisions that players make will influence the storyline of Ghost Detective and determine how you find your justice.
Don of Dons
Developer: Mountain Lions Where: Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live Since: November 23rd, 2021 Updates: (2) March 4th, 2021
Mountain Lions has soft launched mafia strategy game Don of Dons on Android in select countries.
In Don of Dons, players must do whatever it takes to reach the top of the "evil underworld" of the mafia families through various illicit activities.
Players will recruit new mafia candidates to battle against friends and foes alike for underworld supremacy. Fight sequences focus on a marching mechansim, where the trajectory of troops is directed to achieve victory.
After a victorious battle, players can capture enemy players and interrogate them for information. This may include a trip to the torture chamber to get rivals to leak secrets.
Outside of the killing, racketeering, and smuggling, players can date various women, which can lead to more secrets being discovered.
Millionaire Summer
Developer: SilkWorld Game Limited Where: USA Platforms: Android Live Since: November 22nd, 2021 Updates: (5) December 16th, 2021
Millionaire Summer is a free-to-play casual game focusing on a story of friendship based in the summer.
In Millionaire Summer, players decroate their homes with friends and hire a crew to give you help.
Just Cause Mobile
Developer: Square Enix Where: Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live Since: November 18th, 2021 Updates: (2) December 22nd, 2021
Square Enix has soft launched Just Cause Mobile on Android in Malaysia, SIngapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
Just Cause Mobile is a free-to-play shooter developed exclusively for mobile and set within the Just Cause universe.
In Just Cause Mobile, players explore large, open-world locations and battle against Darkwater, completing missions and forming alliances to progress through the story.
Players can create their own agent and rise through the ranks of an elite sector within the Agency, Firebrand.
In addition to the campaign, players can participate in co-op missions and 30 person competitive multiplayer.
Clash Mini
Developer: Supercell Where: Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Canada Platforms: iOS and Android Live Since: November 8th, 2021 Updates: (2) March 3rd, 2022
Supercell has soft-launched its most recent entry to the Clash series, Clash Mini, in the Nordics and Canada on iOS and Android.
Clash Mini has entered its beta stage that will allow players to create their own teams of iconic Heroes and Minis and battle it out on an auto-chess-like battlefield.
Throughout the beta, Supercell will potentially add future content whilst adjusting the current player experience.
Clash Mini was announced in April 2021 alongside two other new entries to the Clash of Clans series, Clash Heroes and Clash Quest, with the latter also featured on our soft launch list.
The first update added new units, more quests, Mini Rooms for players to practice and play with friends, and improved battery consumption capabilities.
The second update introduced four new minis - Swordsman, Fisherman, Golden Giant and Witch - and a new hero, the Wave Master, and more.
Honkai Star Rail
Developer: miHoYo Where: TBD Platforms: iOS, Android, PC Live Since: October 27th, 2021 Updates: (1) April 28 2022
MiHoYo has soft-launched the latest in the Honkai series, Honkai Star Rail, on iOS devices.
From what we can see, Star Rail will feature similar gameplay to miHoYo’s previous open-world RPGs, but set in a sci-fi setting featuring space exploration.
On the game’s official site it lists features such as dungeon exploration and turn-based combat. Additionally, the site gives a description of eight of the game’s characters, detailing their story and background.
Honkai Star Rail began a second closed beta test on April 28 2022.
Battlefield Mobile
Developer: Industrial Toys (EA) Where: Indonesia and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: August 18th, 2021 Updates: (10) March 22nd, 2022
Industrial Toys, a subsidiary of EA, has soft-launched Battlefield Mobile on Android devices.
Battlefield Mobile brings the Battlefield franchise to mobile for the first time, featuring iconic gameplay features of the franchise. Players can team up in squads and battle across both old maps and new with a range of weapons and vehicles.
In Battlefield Mobile, players can customise their soldiers with personalised weapons, gadgets, skins and more as uses level up and progress. Additionally, Battlefield Mobile features a sandbox mode that allows players to create their own rules.
MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight
Developer: Tilting Point Where: Austria, Sweden, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Canada, and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: September 22nd, 2021 Updates: (8) January 27th, 2022
Last year, PopCap initially soft-launched the title but the studio later removed the game from soft launch following months of testing to return with a "better imagining" of the game.
The third entry to the mobile garden warfare series will once again see players defend Neighbourville through the classic lane-based tower defence gameplay from previous entries. Plants vs. Zombies 3 will also include several new features, such as puzzles and revamped art style.
The game is currently being tested in Australia and the Philippines in a pre-alpha stage on Android devices with no official release date scheduled.
Football Battle - Touchdown
Developer: Miniclip Where: United States, Mexico and Portugal Platforms: Android Live since: August 27th, 2021 Updates: (11) March 18th, 2022
In Football Battle - Touchdown, players create teams and recruit friends to play against other real players around the world. By placing cards players can attack their rivals to score a touchdown and steal their experience to level up themselves.
Teams can compete in major American football competitions to become the top team worldwide.
The second update introduced daily rewards that stack to give players greater rewards.
Star Blast
Developer: Star Blast Where: Canada and the Philippines Platforms: iOS Live since: August 31st, 2021 Updates: (10) March 22nd, 2021
Peak Games has soft-launched a new entry to the Blast series, Star Blast.
In Star Blast, players will complete various match-three puzzles to help Brad Beaver and crew become the best movie studio in the world. Completing puzzles will unlock new scenes, introduce new characters and unlock gifts that aid Brad in directing his next motion picture.
Players work towards collecting all of the scenes until each movie is complete.
The game also features a Party Mode which brings additional challenges.
The third update saw the introducton of a new party mode alongside additional obstacles and lost of new levels.
Everdale
Developer: Supercell Where: Canada, UK, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and Malaysia Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: August 23rd, 2021 Updates: (5) March 28th, 2022
Supercell has soft-launched Everdale, a new co-op builder game and IP from the studio.
Everdale focuses on co-operative world-building with villages made of 10 players, while being set in an all-new fantasy universe that is described as "peaceful, relaxing and filled with enchantment".
Everdale allows players to collaborate and see each other’s progress in real-time. It is also a social game right from the start, allowing players to play as a community in the same seamless world.
The game launched with an open beta on August 23rd across the UK, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and Malaysia. Everdale is set to release globally if it passes the company's criteria during testing.
The third update introduced a photo mode, a new menu, new decorations, building skins, and the ability to rotate villager homes.
The fourth update added new pets, pet interactions, and the ability to name the pets, as well as a holiday-themed event.
The fifth update added lots of new features for the game, such as valley management rework, trade relation upgrades, no more reputation decay, and more.
The Witch Diaries
Developer: Proxima Beta (Tencent) Where: Australia, Canada and New Zealand Platforms: Android Live since: August 12th, 2021 Updates: (6) March 23rd, 2022
Proxima Beta has soft-launched The Witch Diaries in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
Players are tasked with helping Betty the witch renovate and decorate an old castle by completing hundreds of match-three levels that award gems. The gems collected from levels are used to unlock and decorate areas of the castle that unveil the castle’s mystery.
A worldwide release date is yet to be announced.
Gundam Supreme Battle
Developer: Bandai Namco Where: Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Macau Platforms: Android and iOS Live since: November 2nd, 2020 Updates: (7) January 28th, 2022
Bandai Namco Entertainment has soft-launched Gundam Supreme Battle across several countries in Southeast Asia.
Players will pilot a Gundam with access to all of the weapons and abilities that come with it, including the beam sabre, beam rifle and the mega particle cannon and battle against other Gundams' in real-time battles.
The game features key locations and voice acting from the original voice actors from across the multiple animated Gundam series.
XCOM Legends
Developer: Iridium Starfish (Take-Two) Where: Malaysia and the Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: July 13th, 2021 Updates: (12) November 10th, 2021
Take-Two has soft-launched a new XCOM game, developed by Iridium Starfish, in the Philippines.
The game is called XCOM Legends and is a turn-based RPG featuring a campaign mode involving battling waves of enemies, earning new heroes that can be brought into a PvP mode. Daily challenges and unique hero specific "war stories" are also ways for players to gather experience.
The setting for the game is a post-alien invasion Earth where the aliens, known as ADVENT, have claimed victory over humanity. The player is tasked with fighting back against the aliens in an alien versus human war.
Rocksmith+
Developer: Ubisoft Where: Netherlands, Costa Rica, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan, Czech Republic, France, Israel, Switzerland, Norway, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Thailand, UK and the US Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: June 11th, 2021 Updates: (5) January 31st, 2022
Ubisoft has soft-launched guitar learning app Rocksmith on mobile devices.
Rocksmith teaches players how to learn acoustic, electric or bass guitar by playing along to their favourite songs. The game runs on PC but also comes as a mobile app that offers real-time feedback to improve your skills. Ubisoft claims that Rocksmith has helped almost five million people learn how to play the guitar.
The app is already in beta on PC and is due to launch on the platform this fall, although no official date has been shared for the iOS and Android releases.
Transformers: Heavy Metal
Developer: Very Very Spaceship (Niantic) Where: New Zealand, Denmark, and the Netherlands Platforms: Android Live since: June 29th, 2021 Updates: (11) November 30th, 2021
Players will join the Guardian Network, a group of humans who have banded together with the Autobots in a war against the Decepticons. From here, players will uncover hidden regions across Earth to find resources and battle Decepticons in turn-based battles, either solo or with friends.
Takara Tomy will publish the game in Japan and Seattle-based studio Very Very Spaceship will handle development while utilising Niantic's Lightship platform.
Transformers: Heavy Metal will roll out sometime in June for those in New Zealand, before launching globally later this year.
The fourth update added a condensed tutorial for new players of the game and updated sound effects for most of the characters.
The tenth update introduced ultimate abilities for the Autobots and Decepticons that can be used once fully charged, as well as new combat audio.
Boom Beach: Frontlines
Developer: Space Ape Games Where: Canada Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: June 4th, 2021 Updates: (4) November 29th, 2021
Space Ape Games has entered a closed alpha test for Boom Beach: Frontlines, a new game set in the Boom Beach universe.
Initially, the testing will be available to 15,000 players (10,000 in the US and 5,000 in Europe) from June 4th to June 21st. Those that gain access will be able to unlock troops, vehicles and power-ups, explore different islands and outwit their enemies with the help of teammates.
The original Boom Beach was an MMO real-time strategy game created by Supercell. It released in November 2013 and had generated $820 million by September 2018.
Boom Beach: Frontlines will exit closed beta and enter official soft launch in Q4 2021.
On October 19th, Boom Beach: Frontlines was launched in Canada on iOs and Android.
Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush
Developer: Halfbrick Studios Where: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Chile, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain. Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: February 26th, 2021 Updates: (14) October 18th, 2021
Halfbrick Studios has revealed that Jetpack Joyride will be receiving a new free-to-play sequel.
Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush sees protagonist Barry Steakfries equip himself with guns and discover new shooting abilities. Players can jump into a race, dodge multiple hazards, fly through the lab, as well as dash and rush through new laboratories with the help of infinite bullets!
While keeping a lot of similar traits with the original endless runner, Jetpack Joyride 2 now has specific levels to complete and will feature a boss in every stage. Barry also possesses a life meter now too, as opposed to the one-hit-kill system in the 2011 release.
Halfbrick Studios confirmed to PocketGamer.biz that the game is now available in Spain via soft launch and is "hoping" to release the game globally in 2021.
The 10th update brought a new game mode called Arcade Mode that includes a variety of minigames, along with additional power-ups and the ability to enhance powers with unique skills.
Mighty Doom
Developer: Alpha Dog Games (Bethesda) Where: New Zealand, Finland, Norway and Sweden Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: April 7th, 2021 Updates: (12) March 23rd, 2022
Alpha Dog Games has launched an early access program for what looks to be a new Doom experience designed for mobile devices.
Mighty Doom is a run and gunner that has the Mini Slayer fighting waves of demons through miniaturised versions of iconic Doom locations. It also looks to utilise a loot system to level up, upgrade and craft gear, as well as the ability to unlock fan-favourite weapons like the Plasma Rifle and Rocket Launcher.
The free-to-play game is only available on Google Play with access currently full, though it does note that spaces may open up at a later time.
Bethesda was unable to comment when reached out to.
Alpha Dog Games has confirmed to PocketGamer.biz that Mighty Doom has now begun early testing in New Zealand on iOS and Android devices.
The first update adjusted the difficulty balancing and diversity of room layouts throughout chapters, improved texture compression to reduce app size and improve performance, rebalanced volume levels for music as well as various bug fixes.
The third update now makes players start the game with a chainsaw, added a tutorial for the weapon, made it so there's a higher chance of finding shotguns in earlier chapters, as well as various bug fixes and improvements.
The seventh update Slayers made it so you can get the Gold, Crimson, or Classic Doom Marine, each with its own unique ability.
The 11th update added new run and gun gameplay, new weapons, a new daily events mode, and more.
Clash Quest
Developer: Supercell Where: Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Canada, Iceland and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: April 6th, 2021 Updates: (12) March 28th, 2022
Supercell has soft-launched the first of three Clash of Clans spinoff titles currently in development at the studio, Clash Quest.
The turn-based, tactical adventure strategy game is based around each battle being divided into a few stages, starting with a set amount of Troops in the player's army. If a player runs out of Troops, they ultimately lose the match. Both bosses and items will be new additions to the Clash universe. The game also looks to utilise an energy meter.
One way to get stronger is to earn more units. This can be done by exploring the Archipelago and obtaining "army increases" from rewards gained in battle or around the map. One tactic is to deploy individual Troops, but the better option is to form larger combinations of the same Troop to help win the battle.
"The Clash Quest team is a small team in Helsinki and we hope to provide a fresh take on the Clash world," said Supercell game designer Touko Tahkokallio.
The seveth update introduced Clans and Clan Leagues which allow 20 players to join together to complete daily quests to recieve bonus awards.
Tom and Jerry: Chase
Developer: NetEase Where: Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: March 1st, 2021 Updates: (21) January 27th, 2022
After previously launching Tom and Jerry: Chase in a number of countries, NetEase has now soft-launched the title in Japan and South Korea.
Tom and Jerry: Chase is a one versus four casual mobile experience that recreates the art style of the original classic TV show. The gameplay revolves around four people controlling Jerry and his friends while the singular controls Tom and tries to catch the mice.
Already a huge success in China, Tom and Jerry: Chase has surpassed more than 100 million users in its first year of release. It is also available in the following regions: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Tomb Raider Reloaded
Developer: Emerald City Games (Square Enix) Where: Australia, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: December 2020 Updates: (14) January 21st, 2022
Emerald City Games has soft-launched Tomb Raider Reloaded, a new free-to-play action-arcade adventure that will see the return of Lara Croft's signature dual pistols.
Published by Square Enix, players will blast their way through tomb after tomb collecting relics, unlocking skills and facing supernatural enemies. The game looks to take inspiration from the original Tomb Raider titles with makers of the 2013 reboot, Crystal Dynamics, contributing to the project also.
Tomb Raider Reloaded is scheduled to launch sometime in 2021 to coincide with the character's 25th anniversary.
The first update made it so Lara flies to the new location of St. Francis’ Folly in Greece where she can discover a new Relic piece: The Owl Head. New challenges that provide extra rewards on a daily and weekly basis were added too, alongside a ton of bug fixes and optimisations.
The third update improved upon the tutorial for a "better first-time experience", balanced the Daily Dash tasks, added graphical improvements and fixed a number of error pop-ups and technical issues.
The eighth update introduced a new character, an improved game tutorial and provided support for five additional languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese.
King of Worlds
Developer: 7Senses Where: Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia, US, and India Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: November 2nd, 2020 Updates: (11) December 8th, 2021
King of Worlds is a free-to-play strategy title from 7senses with an increased pace surrounding the main gameplay.
It's up to players to recruit and train ancient heroes to fight for the kingdom. Whoever occupies the Wonder, which can be found at the centre of the map, will be crowned King and will receive further benefits.
According to the developer, players can master the gameplay in 60 seconds, conquer the region in 24 hours, obtain Tier 3 soldiers in 48 hours and form the strongest alliance in 72 hours.
Garden Tails
Developer: Playdots Where: Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Canada, Norway and the UK Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: June 6th, 2020 Updates: (24) November 11th, 2021
Complete match-three levels to unlock friendly animals in an interactive garden, with the land often changing and rewarding gifts. There are also challenges to take part in that will help expand the garden, as well as items to decorate the area.
More gardens can be unlocked as players progress. The first few updates solved a number of major bugs, alongside new UI visuals, and minor bug fixes across the store, catalogue and gameplay.
The 16th update renamed Garden Days: Match and Grow to Garden Tails.
The 18th update added the ability to fulfil quests to invite new animals to bring to your garden who bring gifts with them.
Catalyst Black
Developer: Super Evil Megacorp Where: Indonesia, Finland, Singapore, Canada, Hong Kong and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: September 29th, 2020 Updates: (46) March 19th, 2022
Vainglory developer Super Evil Megacorp is developing a new team-based battleground shooter known as Catalyst Black.
Set to feature a variety of games modes, an array of weapons and ancient masks capable of transforming players into a primal god from another realm, the studio describes the highly anticipated title as "the next generation of mobile gaming". Users can drop in or drop out anytime in gameplay without fear of being penalised.
Catalyst Black is currently in Early Access with a final release date yet to be announced.
The 13th update added voice chat, alongside a number of bug fixes.
The 29th update shortened the game modes and made quests quicker to unlock to streamline the gameplay. The in-game store was also revamped to provide a more tailored experience, such as customised offers.
eFootball
Developer: Konami Where: The UK and Ireland Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: November 13th, 2020 Updates: N/A
Konami has announced that it is working on a new real-time strategy football game designed for mobile, outside of its core PES series.
Players stack their deck with player cards, design a game plan and watch players simulate your strategy with live match play. Go head-to-head in Quick Match mode or dominate the pitch against 15 other players in an online tournament. Lead your team with tactical skill through competitive group stages to win.
A limited closed beta is expected to take place from November 11th to December 2nd, 2020.
On July 21st, 2021, Konami revealed that the new project would be titled eFootball and would act as a replacement for the long-running PES series.
The game will be cross-platform, include free-to-play mechanics and will be built on Unreal Engine 4. The game will launch with nine licensed teams with more to be added in the future. It will initially launch on consoles and PC, eventually making its way to mobile devices in Winter 2021.
Marvel Duel
Developer: NetEase Where: Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: June 28th, 2020 Updates: (19) November 30th, 2021
NetEase's second title utilising the Marvel license arrives in the form of Marvel Duel, a strategy card game.
A mysterious evil force has altered the most iconic events of Marvel history. To restore the universe, players summon superheroes from across the galaxy to outsmart opponents. They will also experience well-known events such as Civil War, Infinity War, and more, but with unexpected plots and twists.
Claiming to be one of the largest rosters of Marvel characters in a mobile game ever, more than 150 characters are available for collection and upgrade. Players in these soft-launched territories can pre-register to obtain 10 General Expansion Packs.
The fifth update added a new team-up mode (two versus two versus two), while also making the game available in Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau.
The seventh update made it so superheroes can get their fifth hero skill, players who ranked top 100 on the Ladder will get a new Reward Card, as well as a new duel replay function and weekly sign-in events.
The ninth update added Doctor Strange as a new superhero, alongside new cards, a Sanctum Sanctorium Battlefield, and a new deck lobby.
Puzzle Breakers
Developer: Playrix Where: The Philippines Platforms: Android Live since: April 29th, 2020 Updates: (29) February 1st, 2022
Playrix has soft-launched a new match-three puzzler where you control heroes and attack enemies on the battlefield under the name of Puzzle Breakers.
Enemies move through the field and employ devious tactics to defeat you. Strong fighters try to engage you in melee, archers and mages attack from the top of towers and hiding places. Players must use heroes and unique abilities to attack and control your enemies or to heal their allies.
Destroy walls and covers, shoot at explosive barrels and wipe your pesky enemies off the map. The first update reworked the first campaign with new enemy mechanics, abilities, a brand new tutorial as well as various bug fixes and smaller improvements.
The eighth update added Clan Wars as a new mode.
The 13th update added new heroes and giants, upgraded visuals, a skill tree for hero upgrades and new features were added to adventure mode.
Pirate Evolution
Developer: Gram Games Where: Canada, Singapore, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Australia and Finland Platforms: Android Live since: December 2nd, 2019 Updates: (30) February 3rd, 2022
Gram Games' new sea-based adventure has players captaining their own pirate ship in Pirate Evolution.
Over 140 islands are accessible with treasure scattered throughout. Battle enemies you encounter along the way to collect loot and thus upgrade your ship and weapons.
Another component allows bases to be expanded while pirate crews can be frown to increase overall power to help take over the high seas.
Blade Runner Rogue
Developer: Next Games Where: United Kingdom, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand Platforms: iOS and Android Live since: July 10th, 2018 Updates: (36) October 25th, 2021
Blade Runner Rogue is a role-playing game with a story that will no doubt be indulgent should you be a fan of the original films, or even the book if you’re a Philip K Dick fan. As a fresh-faced blade runner, you’re tasked with collecting evidence to aid you in hunting down rogue replicants.
Staple characters from the series are collectable and will aid you in overcoming threats. Freshly formed teams can also be powered up to take on more challenging targets with proportionate awards.
You don’t have to go it alone though as friends and blade runners alike can be enlisted to help you accomplish a mission.
During Next Games' financial report for 2020, the developer confirmed that Blade Runner Rogue will launch in key markets
The 17th update added a selection of new characters from the Blade Runner universe as well as performance and usability improvements.
The 18th update saw the game enter early access while adding new case files, a new Patrol game mode and improved the user interface.
The 19th update added a tutorial for new players, new animations, bigger health bars for boss battles, push notifications, UI enhancements and bug fixes.
The 21st update introduced rogue-like gameplay, as well as "multi-branched cases" where each choice makes a difference. Players need to collect clues to improve their team and to gain an advantage over enemies.
The 23rd update added a whole host of minor improvements, such as progress rewards, tutorial changes, new dialogue, skills and bug fixes.
The 25th update renamed the game from Blade Runner 2049 to Blade Runner Rogue.
The 27th update rolled out a battle pass where players earn Battle Points to claim rewards, alongside several bug fixes.
The 29th update added guilds, where you and friends can squad up to take down replicants together, alongside a new boss mode across the city known as The Hunt. Further changes were made to the battle pass as well as a number of bugs being eradicated too.
The 32nd update reworked the established Amplification feature to allow any amplifier of the correct faction to raise characters’ rarities, with the rarer amplifiers providing more progress. The Hunt now drops amplifiers with the amount increasing the further players progress. Drop rates for amplifiers have been altered and four-star characters can only be obtained via amplification.
The 35th update introduced the Episodes feature, which allows players to play with rare and powerful characters not yet in their roster.