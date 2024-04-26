New release roundup: The best new mobile games from cartoony cats to sports stars

Produced alongside our friends at PocketGamer.fun - THE place to discover your next favourite mobile games - here's our pick of the best fresh-this-week titles.

Melody World: A Rhythm GPS MMO

Starting this week’s list with an Android exclusive, Melody World is a location-based game tuning in on the tranquillity or drama of any situation. The game sees players explore the real world to gather Chords which, as any musician knows, are the backbone of (almost) any song. It stands to reason, then, that these collectible Chords are required to create harmonies in-game too.

There are multiple instruments to choose from, and players can either team up or face off in rhythm-based gameplay. Teaming up might be preferable for those looking for an easier conquest, but for those looking for a hardcore musical challenge, there’s always Extreme Mode.

Melody World: A Rhythm GSP MMO is the debut mobile game from Santer Helmuth (Daniel Santer) and for now, any curious Apple fans will have to sit and listen to their Android chums.

PreCats!

Available on Android and iOS, idle cat racer PreCats! is the latest game from Ignition M bringing together the cutest and creepiest felines around. It features RPG staples like levelling up, bolstering character stats and defeating monsters, but in this case, the heroes of the tale (or tail) are anthropomorphic cartoony cats.

While perhaps not the noblest of RPG quests, this new title falls right in line with Ignition M's Isekai Dispatcher when it comes to wacky entertainment. After all, the player’s main goal is to send their swordfish-wielding cat out to gain human attention - and win all the mackerels in the world. It’s an ambitious goal for any cat, and in this case, the player will find themselves caught up in a save-the-world plot at the same time.

And being an auto-battler idle game, players can make easy progress even while leaving their cats to their own devices.

Slash Quest

Action-adventure game Slash Quest is Big Green Pillow’ and Mother Gaia Studio's quirky title about a hero and his talking sword, Swordie. The hero wiedling Swordie is the unlikeliest of knights - more of a shepherd really, with absolutely no skill to his name.

This might be problematic for the faint of heart, but for willing players, this provides an opportunity to grow the shepherd’s customisable skillset on a journey to save the Queendom and reunite Swordie with its queen.

Big Green Pillow and Mother Gaia Studio began this project nearly a decade ago, in late 2015, during the Ludum Dare games jam. The full game released on Apple Arcade in 2020, and now, in 2024, it’s finally available on Android too.

Horse Racing Hero: Riding Game

Miniclip’s latest romp is a stable manager come equine trainer game all about caring for and developing a winning team of horses. New mounts can be unlocked daily and there are plenty of places to race with them - whether that’s in the single-player campaign or in online multiplayer competitions.

There are leaderboards for players to judge their abilities by, naturally, a dose of competitiveness should provide enough incentive to overtake rivals and become the best jockey of them all. Upgrading horses’ stats will help with this, of course.

And for the players less interested in becoming the best of them all, they can instead watch other in spectator mode and place online bets, and use their knowledge of horse racing to predict who’ll come out victorious.

NFL 2K Playmakers

Cat Daddy Games’ tactical card battler NFL 2K Playmakers is, as the name implies, all about American football. It gives fans of the sport a chance to collect cards of their favourite NFL athletes and build a dream team of offensive, defensive, and special players, combining fantasy with more realistic tactical elements of the sport.

The more players know about the NFL, the better prepared they’ll be when it comes to making quick decisions in the Red Zone Drive mode. And the stronger team they build, the better chances they’ll have in the Seasons Mode - playing through the campaign on their way to the Superbowl.

Notably, Cat Daddy Games (owned by 2K Games) has included a feature allowing fans to predict the results of the real-world 2024 NFL season, starting later this year. Correct predictions on real game results will lead to in-game rewards, incentivising players to keep up with the season as it happens.

