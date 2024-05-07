Dubai launches new Gaming Visa as part of 2033 vision

Dubai has launched its Gaming Visa initiative that aims to unite content creators and provide employment and training opportunities in collaboration with international companies and academic institutions.

The UAE city will be offering a long-term cultural visa to attract talented individuals, artists and creators via its Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate.

This new initiative is part of Dubai's Program for Gaming 2033 which aims to create 30,000 jobs, achieve a $1 billion increase in GDP and to make Dubai a global leader in gaming revenue.

Application procedures

To obtain the Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate, individuals must first submit their application through the official website. They will then receive email notifications regarding the status of their application. Once approved, the certificate will be issued to them.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old and are required to submit a copy of their passport (with attached residence permit and ID card, if available) and their professional CV. Only applications submitted by individuals are acceptable.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai executive council says, “Through the launch of Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, our objective is to establish an incubating environment for developers and to draw leading technology companies from across the globe."

“Particularly those specialising in digital content and experiences. The programme will offer support to developers, designers, programmers, as well as entrepreneurs and startups in the creative industries," said the crown prince.

You can visit the official website to learn more about the gaming visa.