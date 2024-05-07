News

Dubai launches new Gaming Visa as part of 2033 vision

The UAE city aims to unite content creators by providing employment and training opportunities

Dubai launches new Gaming Visa as part of 2033 vision
By , Staff Writer

Dubai has launched its Gaming Visa initiative that aims to unite content creators and provide employment and training opportunities in collaboration with international companies and academic institutions.

The UAE city will be offering a long-term cultural visa to attract talented individuals, artists and creators via its Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate.

This new initiative is part of Dubai's Program for Gaming 2033 which aims to create 30,000 jobs, achieve a $1 billion increase in GDP and to make Dubai a global leader in gaming revenue.

Application procedures

To obtain the Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate, individuals must first submit their application through the official website. They will then receive email notifications regarding the status of their application. Once approved, the certificate will be issued to them.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old and are required to submit a copy of their passport (with attached residence permit and ID card, if available) and their professional CV. Only applications submitted by individuals are acceptable.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai executive council says, “Through the launch of Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, our objective is to establish an incubating environment for developers and to draw leading technology companies from across the globe."

“Particularly those specialising in digital content and experiences. The programme will offer support to developers, designers, programmers, as well as entrepreneurs and startups in the creative industries," said the crown prince.

You can visit the official website to learn more about the gaming visa.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News May 1st, 2024

Dubai wants to be a top 10 games industry hub by 2033

News May 1st, 2024

Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects begins today featuring GameFounders, iDreamSky, Ubisoft, Tencent and more!

News Apr 15th, 2024

Mid-term discounts end Thursday for Dubai GameExpo Summit

Feature Apr 2nd, 2024

MENA games market continues to outpace global growth as it surpasses $7 billion in revenue

News Mar 26th, 2024

Super Evil Megacorp’s Taewon Yun: "Gen AI is like a goldmine surrounded by a minefield"