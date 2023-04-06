Marvel Strike Force, Stumble Guys, and GSN: What has Savvy Games Group bought?

Savvy Games Group’s acquisition of mobile gaming giant Scopely has sent waves through the industry.

Savvy has become the centrepiece of Saudi Arabia’s expansion into the games space, and Scopely is a well-known name in the mobile gaming industry. But what has Savvy acquired aside from Scopely itself with the deal?

Scopely’s strength as a company comes from its catalogue of subsidiaries and it’s partnership deals with established IPs. The company has brought some of the world’s biggest and most famous brands to mobile devices, which likely made it a prime acquisition target as a part of Savvy - and Saudi Arabia’s - long-term goals to become a global hub for the mobile games industry.

Saudi Arabia has been identified as the hub of the MENA region, and one of its most important markets, actively pursuing mobile gaming acquisitions as part of its plans to diversify its economy away from oil. Gaming is the most profitable sector of the games industry, with mobile gaming reigning supreme in terms of overall revenue within the sector itself.

Discussing the acquisition, Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward said “Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities. At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to invest in – and grow – the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us. Under Walter and Javier’s stewardship, Scopely has proven to be an exceptional leader and will continue to revolutionise the future of games for years to come.

“We look forward to further accelerating the company’s ambitions and working together with their talented team of developers, designers, and publishers to create innovative and exciting new products for the gaming community across the world.”

So what exactly have Savvy bought? We’ve broken down some of Scopely’s biggest games and subsidiaries to clarify why this deal has captured the industry’s attention.