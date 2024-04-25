Pokémon Sleep goes IRL with $1,800 hotel experience for fans

After conquering nature with Pokémon Go and the bathroom with Pokémon Smile, the franchise released Pokémon Sleep, it's 2023 mobile instalment designed to accompany fans to bed and the dreamworld beyond.

Pokémon Sleep is an app that tracks players’ health and wellbeing while resting and rewards them with various Pokémon come the morning.

Now the Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Japan is partnering with the game to prepare "a range of charismatic wellness experiences" for guests (and presumably fans of the game) to enjoy this summer.

Bookings are already open for the immersive Pokémon Sleep suites, with Sleep-themed stay periods available from July 1st to August 31st. This will overlap with the game’s first anniversary and stays in the Chairman Suite include gifts such as a Pokémon Sleep rucksack and T-shirt, Pokémon Sleep plushies, and a slightly less Pokémon-themed wellness bag of herbal teas and bath salts.

While dining in the hotel fans can get a taste of the Snorlax Burger, Lucky Chant Apple Pie, Pikachu Pancakes, and more. (We're not making this up.) However, while a range of pricing options are available, a night in the premium Chairman Suite will set particularly voracious Pokémon fans back almost $1,800 a night.

Relaxin’ with Snorlax

Last October miHoYo’s Honkai: Star Rail partnered with restaurants around the world and while this campaign went global, any Western Pokémon Sleep fan will have to make the trip to Japan to immerse themselves in Sleep's hotel experience: the promotional campaign is exclusive to Tokyo.

The upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket may not be offering fans a hotel experience just yet, but it will provide them with two free packs of in-game cards per day.