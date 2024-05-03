Week in Views - Apple back themselves bigstyle, Clash bags Haaland and dreams come true at King

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself. Apple's AI plans trigger $110 billion stock buyback despite declining sales Apple's latest results were - all told - a lot better than some had previously imagined. While handset sales were down in all important China, Tim Cook and the boys were able to spin it that in "mainland" China sales were actually up. Neat. And while iPad results looked a little lame, of course the timing couldn't be worse on the iPad front with Apple all set to launch new lines next week (and hopefully clear up exactly what IS the difference between an iPad, an iPad Air and an iPad Pro these days - and what accessory pencil and keyboard works with what). The iPad line up is of course great for gaming and perhaps most famous as Apple's longest-lasting, no-need-to-upgrade product with devices from five or more years ago working perfectly well and still delivering the goods. (If 'the goods' involves watching YouTube and playing Mini Motorways.) Hey, they were even brave enough to mention Vision Pro… While saying very little else. But most notable of course was the massive AI elephant in the room and the fact that Apple have big plans that they can't talk about. No change there then, but their moves to up their share dividend and buy back $110 billion of their own stock in advance of their next big WWDC reveal shows a company that has something big up its sleeve. All I can say is if the end result is that Siri can successfully start a timer and pause my music next time I'm up to my ears in dirty DIY it'll be worth every penny.

Paige Cook Deputy Editor Paige is the Deputy Editor on PG.biz who, in the past, has worked in games journalism covering new releases, reviews and news. Coming from a multimedia background, she has dabbled in video editing, photography, graphic and web design! If she's not writing about the games industry, she can probably be found working through her ever-growing game backlog or buried in a good book. Man City and Norway striker Erling Haaland joins Clash of Clans You would think Supercell is too busy focusing on the soft launch and soon-to-be global release of Squad Busters to have any other big news dropping, but nope! They’ve announced that the first ever real person is making their way into Brawl Stars as a character. Who is it? Man City striker Erling Haaland of course… My first thought about this was, well, why him? I can’t say I’m a big football fan, but I know he’s a huge star player; even still, there are plenty of sports stars or celebrities out there, some who have worked with Supercell before to promote games, so why do we now see the leap of someone actually joining the game? Apparently Haaland approached Supercell as a fan of the game, so it's a win-win situation, and surely he won’t be the only one. They’ve opened the door into new territory now, and I’d be surprised if this is a one time only thing; why not bring other people into the game or even other characters from other media? Plenty of games are doing this, and it’s a brilliant marketing plan. It gives current players something new to work toward, and if you’re a fan of whomever they’re adding to the game, it’s highly likely to engage that player or even create new ones. I think it’s a great announcement and another showcase of how gaming is collaborating more with other media and entertainment and attracting some of the world's biggest stars. Now, all we have to ask is, who’s next?