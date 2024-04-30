Man City and Norway striker Erling Haaland joins Clash of Clans

Manchester City's Erling Haaland becomes a playable character in Supercell's Clash of Clans from tomorrow Wednesday, May 1st 2024.

Through the collaboration, the Norwegian forward will play the popular “Barbarian King" role in a spectacular seasonal in-game event with a football theme.

Come May 1st, players can take on the role of Haaland in Clash of Clans and dive into a plethora of football-themed elements such as troop characters and medal events. In addition, fans can also embark on challenges by attempting to conquer Haaland's in-game village.

The City star is a long-time gamer

And this is no simple business/promo transaction as Haaland is a fan, who has been playing Clash of Clans for more than 10 years. His passion for Clash opened the doors and Supercell wasted no time in embracing the collaboration and welcoming him on board.

“It's been tough to keep this one quiet, but I'm excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans," says Haaland. “I've been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool."

Clash of Clans general manager Stuart McGaw comments, “When we heard Erling Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario. Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world's best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment."

To mark their new collaboration, Clash of Clans and Haaland have debuted a cinematic trailer featuring a custom soundtrack. The trailer depicts Haaland meeting game characters before being transported into Clash of Clans' animated universe.