Supercell’s Clash of Clans team doubled in size in 2023

Mobile gaming giant Supercell has become even more goliath, officially confirming that its Clash of Clans team has doubled in size in 2023.

Plans to scale up the Supercell team were first announced early in the year by CEO Ilkka Paananen, and it’s clear those plans have come to fruition following a big reveal from general manager of the Clash of Clans team Stuart McGaw.

He posted on Supercell’s website that "we’ve grown our team a bunch" and in fact, Clash of Clans has "roughly doubled the size of the team".

The clan keeps on growing

McGaw’s post is full of refreshing transparency on Supercell’s progress in the industry and drive to improve, demonstrating ambitions for greater heights can remain just as strong for a dev that’s already seemingly reached the top.

"Our belief at Supercell is that it's only by making the best possible game for players that we’ll see the best possible business results. So have you, our players, been getting the best possible version of Clash of Clans? Sadly, the answer is ‘no’," McGaw acknowledged.

He noted that Clash of Clans used to thrive with a small team of developers, but it’s been over a decade since the game first launched and over time it has reached a scale too great to manage. Hence all the hires this year, doubling the Clash team size "so that this bigger team can actually get more done".

Teasing "ambitious plans" for 2024, McGaw added: "This bigger version of the team isn’t at full speed yet. But as our new people are getting more experienced, we’re getting more done faster… And we aren’t done growing the team yet. We’re still on the lookout for more great people, so we can get closer and closer to bringing you all the best possible version of Clash."

It isn’t just the Clash of Clans team that’s grown this year either. Supercell has expanded its leadership team with its first CMO and new head of live games, and is still looking for its first-ever Brawl Stars producer.

Lead producers are wanted on Clash Royale and mo.co too, the latter further indicating that Supercell’s latest beta has the potential to make it to launch.