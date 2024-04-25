Supercell's Squad Busters launches globally on May 29th

Supercell's Squad Busters will launch globally across the App Store and Google Play on May 29th, marking the company's first worldwide release in more than five years.

The title will become just the sixth global release from the Finnish studio. Its last full launch was Brawl Stars back in December 2018, a title that has experienced a resurgence in revenue in recent months.

Supercell’s portfolio of games includes Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, each of which has generated more than $1 billion from player spending.

IP mashup

Squad Busters is a multiplayer squad-building action game for mobile that combines all of Supercell’s existing IP to form its cast of playable characters. Players take part in 10-person matches, building squads over the course of a four-minute game to grab the most gems.

The title only went into soft launch on April 23rd, 2024, though it has previously been through two beta tests to gather player feedback.

Squad Busters is currently available to play in Canada, Mexico, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Singapore. Following its soft launch, it ranked No. 1 on the App Store game download rankings in each country.

“Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever,” said Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen.

“Huge credit to the Squad Busters team – it’s already apparent that the game has such high potential, making it our first company game launch since Brawl Stars in 2018.

“Squad Busters brings together our Supercell characters in a fun way that fans have never seen before and I can’t wait to see the reactions from players across the globe.”

We spoke with Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen, Squad Busters game lead Eino Joas and marketing head Rob Lowe, discussing the game's origins and why it's heading for a global launch on May 29th.