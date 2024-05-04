News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E10 - Brawl Stars smashes 2023 revenue, Square Enix’s extraordinary losses, and Haaland signs for Clash of Clans

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Daniel Griffiths, Paige Cook and Aaron Astle from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest mobile games industry news from the past week.

We cover the news that Supercell's Brawl Stars has already smashes its 2023 revenue total so far this year, Square Enix's warning to investors of "extraordinary losses", and Erling Haaland's introduction as a character in Clash of Clans.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

