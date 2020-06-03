Supercell, Team17, and Square Enix are making donations to support #BlackLivesMatter

Various games companies continue to offer their support to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

On LinkedIn, British publisher and developer Team17 revealed it would be making monthly donations to Stand Up to Racism. The Worms creator said: "We stand with our black communities. Meaningful and ongoing action is required."

Mobile games giant Supercell has also made a stand, saying that it is "in solidarity with the community of Supercellians, players and partners, Supercell stands with #BlackLivesMatter."

Take a stand

Furthermore, the Finnish company will make donations to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. On top of this, Supercell will match all employee donations to those same organisations as well as additional ones. Finally, the Clash of Clans creator will pause all advertisement in the US to allow other voices to be prioritised and heard.

Japanese developer and publisher Square Enix will donate $250,000 to Black Lives Matter, and will also match contributions made by its employees.

"Everyone at Square Enix's offices and studios across the globe stands with our Black community in the fight against racism, prejudice and hate," said Square Enix.

"We are pledging $250,000 and will match employee donations to support the Black Lives Matter organisation and other charities, in the effort to help combat racial injustice and positively affect change in the world."

Make a change

Many companies, streamers and influencers have made their stance clear as they support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Warner Bros, Netflix and Marvel Entertainment are amongst them as several firms claim "to be silent is to be complicit."

Meanwhile, pro streamer Ninja implored people not to be blinded by looters and riots. He asked that everyone remember that the real issue is "Police brutality, racism, and the murder of George Floyd."

Moreover, some companies have postponed events. The IGN Gaming of Summer showcase has been delayed until June 8th in a show of support while Activision has delayed the launch of the new seasons for Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Furthermore, Sony has delayed its PS5 reveal, and Electronic Arts postponed its official announcement for Madden 21 to show support for the campaign.