Raptor PR welcomes James Law as PR director for new B2C drive

Video games industry tech PR agency Raptor PR has appointed MCV/Develop 30 Under 30 star PR and communications professional James Law as PR director.

Since 2021, Raptor PR has established itself as a prime mover in the B2B tech PR agency agency, describing itself as the sole service dedicated to the global gaming industry. Now, with Law now joining the team, the agency is set to broaden its services to offer B2C PR solutions tailored for game development studios and publishers across mobile, PC, and console.

Law, who was previously the PR manager at Heaven Media specializing in gaming and technology, will play a pivotal role in helping Raptor PR establish its new consumer gaming PR division as well as spearhead key B2B accounts.

Law has also worked with global brands such as Nexon and indie darlings such as OutOfTheBit and has contributed to gaming outlets sucha as Eurogamer and PC Gamer and was the managing editor at Gfinity Esports.

The next evolution of Raptor PR

Raptor's foray into consumer PR marks a significant milestone for them, reflecting their boldness, ambition and willingness to take on the challenge of getting games beyond games industry eyeballs and into the hearts and minds of players directly.

“The opportunity to lead the agency’s nascent consumer gaming division is one I couldn’t resist - I love the games industry and the people in it, and the Raptor team is one that shares my passion for gaming and drive to make the industry a better place," said Law.

Raptor PR CEO and founder Rana Rahman comments, “We implicitly understand the complexities of the businesses and technologies that are powering the games industry, hence it is a natural progression for team Raptor PR to voyage into the world of consumer gaming PR."

“We’re beyond excited to have James come on board to help shape the next evolution of Raptor PR," he adds.