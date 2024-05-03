Mobile Movers: All the latest appointments and job moves from around the industry

Who's going where and why… The mobile industry is huge and there's a lot to keep track of. Whether that’s new board members, executives or key team members moving on, jumping ship or just getting ahead. Knowing who’s going where and doing what is key to understanding the industry and where to look next.

That’s where this our round-up of hires comes in. Who's doing what for who and where… Here's our latest rundown of the latest moves. Starting off with…

Matthew Bromberg is the new CEO of Unity

With over 20 years of video games industry experience, Bromberg will step into the role of CEO at Unity from Wednesday, May 15th 2024. Interim CEO Jim Whitehurst will be vacating the position becoming executive chair of Unity's board, while Roelof Botha shifts to lead independent director.

“I am thrilled to join Unity as it embraces its next chapter,” said Bromberg. “I look forward to working with Jim, the Board, and the incredible people of Unity to provide the best integrated platform for creators to bring great games and experiences to their audiences globally while also helping accelerate the Company’s revenue growth and profitability.”

Bromberg's extensive career includes his tenure as a board member at Fitbit from March 2018 to January 2021. Prior to these appointments, he founded I'mOK Inc, where he served as CEO from October 2010 to March 2012 and had pivotal roles at Zynga and Electronic Arts.

Tomas Rawlings becomes VP of Sumo Digital while Nina Adams moves to Auroch Digital’s Studio Director

Bringing his experience as a studio founder and successfully growing multi-projects teams, Dr Tomas Rawlings has moved into a new role as a Vice President at Sumo Digital UK. In this role he’ll continue to support Auroch Digital alongside, Brighton-based The Chinese Room and recently acquired mobile developer Midoki.

He said “I’m very excited to be working with the amazing The Chinese Room and Midoki, alongside my continued work with Auroch Digital as they build on their commercial successes and thrive as studios. Their shared values around creative, respective and safe workplaces and the desire to develop great games across genres and platforms means I’m working alongside some of the best developers in the UK.”

Meanwhile Adams will be taking over the 130-strong studio from co-founder Rawlings. Having joined Auroch in July 2015 as office manager, Adams moved through roles in production and business development before becoming its operations oirector in 2021 where she was an integral part of Auroch’s acquisition by Sumo Group the same year.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be heading up the wonderful development team at Auroch, and to be its first woman studio director,” said Nina. “We’ve got 130 brilliant game developers working on some fantastic projects and I’m looking forward to help bring those games to launch alongside seeking out new opportunities for the studio.”

Kimberly Corbett joins Fortis Games as chief publishing officer

US-based developer and publisher Fortis Games has appointed Kimberly Corbett to the role of chief publishing officer, bringing aboard her multi-platform user acquisition knowledge. She has over a decade of experience in gaming and has made the move from her prior role as SVP of digital publishing at Warner Bros. Games.

Combining the art and science of game publishing, Corbett has previously managed digital publishing across mobile and console games, and through her career across Kabam and Zynga too, has worked on billion-dollar games and franchises like Marvel: Contest of Champions, Game of Thrones: Conquest, Hogwarts Legacy and the Mortal Kombat series.

At Fortis Games, Corbett will be responsible for publishing analytics, market intelligence, user acquisition, lifecycle and creative services.

Michael Christian joins Fortis Games as VP of art

Bringing 25 years of experience across the games industry and entertainment more broadly, Michael Christian has also joined Fortis Games. He has been appointed to the role of VP of art, having previously led global art at King, EA, Microsoft and Wildlife Studios in Sao Paulo.

Christian’s career started out in comic books as an artist for Marvel Comics, before moving into animation to build storyboards for Disney and Nickelodeon. Over the years, he has contributed to art and design direction in games like The Sims, Candy Crush, Plants vs Zombies, Spiderman and more.

Amie Wolken named Dinosaur Polo Club’s new CEO

Indie games developer Dinosaur Polo Club has appointed Amie Wolken to CEO position, moving from New Zealand-based special effects company Wētā Workshop. She was studio director at Wētā for four years and has moved to Dinosaur Polo Club as its former CEO Chantelle Cole has stepped down.

Wolken brings experience in game programming and augmented reality development, having led these aspects of The Makeup Mirror at Wētā Workshop Unleashed. She was also the lead programmer on Tales of the Shire.

At Dinosaur Polo Club, Wolken will lead Mini Motorways and Mini Metro.

Matt Hood joins Trailmix Games as product director

Bringing experience from his work on June's Journey, Fishing Clash, Jelly Splash and more, Matt Hood is beginning a new journey at Trailmix.

Now product director at the games studio behind Love & Pies, Hood will leverage his experience from Riot Games, Carry1st, Ten Square Games and Wooga.

"Really excited to begin a new adventure at Trailmix Games! I have been a big admirer for a long time so feel very honoured to join them and am already feeling inspired by the talent and passion in the studio," he posted on LinkedIn. "I want to thank everyone at Carry1st, a place I learnt a huge amount from, with so many talented co-workers and I will be cheering the team and their exciting mission from the sidelines!"

Russell Binder named a venture partner and IP advisor at Griffin Gaming Partners

Games-focused venture capital fund Griffin Gaming Partners has appointed Russell Binder as a venture partner and IP advisor, bringing over 20 years of experience to the role. He co-founded Striker Entertainment and has worked with big names in gaming like Candy Crush and Angry Birds, plus non-gaming entertainment brands like The Twilight Saga and The Hunger Games.

Binder sees video game IPs as more than just the games; he sees vast platforms and endless opportunities, which Griffin Gaming Partners hopes to leverage via IP hubs and multimedia opportunities.

Craig Fletcher appointed to COO of Gameye

Investor, entrepreneur, and founder of Multiplay and Insomnia Gaming Festival, Craig Fletcher is bringing plenty of experience to Gameye as the company’s new COO. He was previously a venture partner at Ascension Ventures - a firm looking to take tech companies from seed to Series A - and actually invested in Gameye in January 2019.

He has been an advisor at the company ever since and has finally made the transition into the fold, now Gameye’s chief operating officer, scaling the company up.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Operating Officer at Gameye!" he posted on LinkedIn. "I was the first investor in Gameye and saw the huge potential for transforming the ways companies run their online hosting infrastructure using modern approaches. Since then the company has grown significantly, and I am now taking a more active role in driving the scale-up phase."

Sean Brennan joins Playstack as independent non-executive director

Ex-CEO at Focus Entertainment Sean Brennan has joined Playstack as an independent non-executive director, having spent the past 35 years accruing experience in the games industry.

He has held many senior positions across companies like Microsoft, Virgin Interactive Entertainment and Telecomsoft, and spent 14 years at ZeniMax Europe Limited (Bethesda Softworks) as international managing director.