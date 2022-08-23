The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2022

The celebrated PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list is back for another year. One that will long

be remembered for massive mergers and acquisitions in a time dominated not only by advertising changes, but also emerging technologies.

We’re lucky to be part of the biggest and fastest-moving entertainment sector in the world. Mobile gaming continues to be a centre of innovation that always pulls the rest of the gaming industry forward into new territories. It’s here that different play styles and monetisation methods first find their feet - and it’s here they grow and expand once established. It's much bigger than that too, it's here that literal nations place their investments and it's here that advertising, user acquisition and all forms of other industries forge themselves in the burning heat.

While 2022 has been a year dominated by consolidations, with many of last year’s Top 50 directly involved in a merger or acquisition, whittling down the headcount of mobile game studios, it’s also been a year of dynamic changes. App Stores are diversifying further, with XD’s Tap Tap expanding its market share, subscription services like Apple Arcade entering into new phases of existence and Netflix entering the market. All of this while international companies (or, indeed, countries) seek to reinvent the internet and the way we store, move and own data.

We’ve looked at a whole string of factors while compiling this year’s Top 50, from innovation, through use of IP, those big deals, financial success, cultural impact and more. We’ve brought together what we feel is the best representation of the companies that are leading the conversation about mobile games right now. We’re proud to welcome so many new companies to the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers this year – and can’t wait to see the waves they create in the coming years.