PG.biz podcast - Finding and growing your niche

Gold Town Games' Thomas Jonasson speaks to the PG.biz podcast team about the studio's work on sports management games

In the world of mobile games, is specialisation a good idea? In the enormous (and still growing) global mobile games market, the success of hypercasual games can be seen as a way to reach the widest possible audience. ultra-low barriers to entry, simple mechanics, topics and trends sourced from social media. 

Despite this, there are studios around the world that take a far more focused approach - and can find both commercial success and a loyal user base as a result.

In this episode of the PG.biz podcast, hosts Brian Baglow and Peggy Anne Salz speak to Thomas Jonasson, the head of publishing for Gold Town Games.

Gold Town Games is a Swedish game development studio, based in the town of Skellefteå (which is nicknamed 'gold town' hence the name...) which has found its own niche, with a series of sports management games.

Starting with ice hockey, the studio has gone on to release titles based upon hockey (the non-ice kind), football (as in soccer) and football (as in the American version) and baseball. From a mobile beginning, the studio has taken its success in the sports world into areas including NFTs and Web3.

Thomas explains the studio's approach to design, development, and successfully running their catalogue of games - as well as how the studio explores new sports, the issues around licensing and IP and its approach to keeping players happy and engaged.

Depite being a lifelong gamer, Thomas Jonasson is a relatively recent member of the games sector. He studied marketing and economics before moving into web development, SEO and user acquisition within the e-commerce sector.

He joined the games sector around four years ago. His first role in the games sector was with a small Swedish developer, which was acquired by Gold Town Games before it had released its first title. 

After joining Gold Town, Thomas was responsible for setting up the publishing division to handle both internal and external titles. 

Managing Editor

Brian has been working in the games industry since the mid-1990s, when he joined the legendary studio DMA Design, as a writer on the original Grand Theft Auto. Since then he's worked with major publishers, founded his own digital agency, helped numerous startups with PR, marketing, communications, narrative design, branding and making money.

Back in 2004 Brian created the Scottish Games Network, the industry body for the country's videogames sector. He also lectures at Napier University on the transformative power of interactive media on the creative industries, is a board member of Creative Edinburgh, and helps to organise games, tech and creative industries events.

In his spare time he plays videogames and is usually, proudly, at least one generation behind the cutting edge consoles.

