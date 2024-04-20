News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E08 - The UK games industry's skills crisis, Fallout's TV success, and Epic's endless court battles

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

By , Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Paige Cook, Craig Chapple and Daniel Griffiths from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest mobile games industry news from the in our new 'Week in Views' series.

We cover a new report that delves into the UK games industry's skills crisis, the Fallout TV show's success, alternative app marketplaces, and Epic's endless court battles with Apple and Google. Craig and Brian also have a moan about the Netflix movie Rebel Moon.

Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

