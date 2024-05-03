News

Squad Busters has 20 million pre registrations with 30 million in its sights

Supercell's on-going countdown to the games global release just celebrated its first major landmark

By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Squad Busters, the game that its makers Supercell described as a “love letter to Supercell’s IPs” has got off to a flying start during its current soft-launch period in anticipation of a global release on the May 29th, 2024.

The company’s own Squad Busters X account (formerly Twitter) this morning reported that the game has already notched up 20 million pre-registrations as part of an animation celebrating the game’s imminent launch.

An impressive start, but it seems not enough for the ambitious Squad Busters team as the posting boasts that their “Final Goal: +10M (30M total)” before pointing out that they have a whole 27 days in order to reach that total. Something that - as attention swings towards the game as it’s launch grows closer - is almost certain to be achieved.

27 days to go

It’s so far looking like a textbook big game launch. That the game is undergoing such a short soft launch period (following an extended gestation of testing and tweaking) is seen as an indication that the game is already all but complete and ready to go. And the strategy of going so public with the current soft launch with an imminent promise of a full release there in black and white on the calendar seems to be working. 20 million pre-release sign ups (and counting) would appear to be a ringing endorsement for a game which the vast majority of users haven’t and can’t play as yet.

You can find out what our industry experts make of the game and its prospects here, as they describe the game as being everything from having "a transformative impact” to being "designed by committee" and “corporate box ticking”.

