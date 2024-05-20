Hot Five: AppLovin revenue surges 48% Y/Y, Plarium and Big Fish up for sale, and a look inside Merge Mansion's growth

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) AppLovin revenue surges 48% Y/Y to $1bn in Q1 as it eyes non-gaming growth

AppLovin saw revenue increase to $1.06 billion in Q1 2024, with net income hitting $236.2m. Both the company’s ads business and publishing division saw revenue growth during the quarter.

At the time of publishing the story, it had a market cap of $28.4 billion.

2) Aristocrat Leisure eyes potential sale of Plarium and Big Fish Games

After spending $1.5 billion on the acquisitions of Plarium and Big Fish Games, Aristocrat Leisure is now conducting a strategic review of those assets, with a potential sale on the cards.

It’ll be keeping social casino titles in its portfolio, but other genres like casual, strategy and RPG are out, as it focuses on regulated gaming.

3) "Merge Mansion is a very young game. We still have big plans and many surprising twists in store"

We caught up with Metacore chief growth officer Tapio Tuomolato to discuss the huge success of Merge Mansion and how the studio has become a leader in the merge genre. We also asked about its latest seasonal event, Recycle Runaway, which aimed to raise awareness of environmental issues.

4) Stumble Guys dev Kitka Games soft-launches new mobile title Battle Guys: Royale

Original Stumble guys developer, the Finland-based Kitka Games, has soft-launched a new title called Battle Guys: Royale.

The game is described as the “most streamlined, easy-to-learn - hard-to-master battle royale game available in 2024”.

5) Marc Whitten is out at Unity

It’s all change at the top of Unity - the company’s chief product and technology officer Marc Whitten will resign on June 1st, before exiting on December 31st, 2024.

The news comes after the engine maker and ads firm appoints former Zynga COO Matthew Bromberg as its new CEO, with interim boss Jim Whitehurst becoming chair of the board.