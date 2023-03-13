Eight fireside chat interviews with the industry’s best and brightest at PGC London 2023

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 was the biggest mobile gaming gathering at The Brewery we’ve ever experienced. This made for the perfect environment for HyprMX, a brand-only ad network, to catch up with some of the industry’s movers, shakers, and leaders during their Fireside Chat series.

From studios to publishers and consultants to CEOs, HyprMX had a blast hosting 16 one-on-one interviews over two days in London. As always, it was a pleasure to partner with the teams at HyprMX, Steel Media, and PocketGamer.biz to bring together this outstanding collection of professionals and their insights.

The featured guests shared their expertise touching on a wide range of topics including:

Navigating the challenging economic climate

Ad monetisation must-trys and new ad formats

Trends and tips for today’s UA landscape

Unlocking new revenue streams

Trends and predictions for 2023

And lots, lots more!

Grab a coffee, snack, or beer and click through below to enjoy the following interviews with SquareTwo, Fingersoft, Spring Games, Product Madness, Juicy Publishing, Kwalee, Gamebiz Consulting and My.Games.

We'll be back next week with even more great people, great talks and great insight.