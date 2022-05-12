Exclusive industry interviews from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022

At this year's Pocket Gamer Connect, HyprMX, the all-brand ad network, partnered with the PocketGamer.biz team to speak to some of the key business leaders, thought leaders, and pioneers in the rapidly evolving global mobile market, for a series of exclusive for one-to-one interviews.
The guests shared insights on the topics relevant to the developers, publishers and companies working in today's ever more competitive games ecosystem.
The line-up includes guests from companies across the whole mobile games market, including: AppQuantum, TapNation, BoomHit, YAHAHA, Kongregate, Stillfront Group, Huuuge Games, Homa Games, Turborilla, GAMEE, Tripledot Studios, By Aliens, Tamalaki, Interact (by Playstack)
Topics include:
- Response to recent industry consolidation
- The pros and cons of in-app bidding
- Up-and-coming ad formats like in-play and audio
- Web 3.0 and the future of the metaverse
- The role of data throughout the life of a successful game
- Brand advertising and the role of brands in mobile
- Blockchain games, crypto, and the rise of the NFT
- How developers can catch publishers’ attention
- Up-and-coming monetisation trends in 2022 and beyond
Click through below and hear from those working at the cutting edge of mobile games at the world's leading mobile games event.
Click here to view the list »
