Exclusive industry interviews from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022

At this year's Pocket Gamer Connect, HyprMX, the all-brand ad network, partnered with the PocketGamer.biz team to speak to some of the key business leaders, thought leaders, and pioneers in the rapidly evolving global mobile market, for a series of exclusive for one-to-one interviews.

The guests shared insights on the topics relevant to the developers, publishers and companies working in today's ever more competitive games ecosystem.

The line-up includes guests from companies across the whole mobile games market, including: AppQuantum, TapNation, BoomHit, YAHAHA, Kongregate, Stillfront Group, Huuuge Games, Homa Games, Turborilla, GAMEE, Tripledot Studios, By Aliens, Tamalaki, Interact (by Playstack)

Topics include:

Response to recent industry consolidation

The pros and cons of in-app bidding

Up-and-coming ad formats like in-play and audio

Web 3.0 and the future of the metaverse

The role of data throughout the life of a successful game

Brand advertising and the role of brands in mobile

Blockchain games, crypto, and the rise of the NFT

How developers can catch publishers’ attention

Up-and-coming monetisation trends in 2022 and beyond

Click through below and hear from those working at the cutting edge of mobile games at the world's leading mobile games event.