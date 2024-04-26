Carv raises $10M series A to simplify data monetization for gamers

Data layer platform Carv has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Tribe Capital and IOSG Ventures. The platform allows web3 gaming and AI companies, as well as gamers manage and monetize their data.

Carv's primary focus lies in gaming and AI, users can share their data with the platform's corporate clients in a privacy-preserving and regulatory-compliant manner for AI model training and market research.

Their solutions include CARV Protocol for data connection, CARV Play for gaming distribution, and CARV's AI Agent, CARA, for personalised gaming assistance integrated with web3 wallets.

Data ownership and monetisation

With the new funding, Carv aims to scale its CARV Portal, launch CARV Link for identity and data authentication, and introduce CARV Database for user data management.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Carv co-founder and COO Victor Yu says the platform “differentiates itself by putting data ownership and monetization rights in the hands of users. Any revenue generated from leveraging users’ data gets shared back with the data creators and themselves."

Carv has been profitable since December 2023 with a monthly revenue surpassing $1 million, the company now boasts 2.5 million users and partnerships with 350+ gaming and AI companies.

MetaMask developer Consensys, Arweave, Draper Dragon, Fenbushi Capital, LiquidX, Korea's MARBLEX, No Limit Holdings and OKX Ventures also participated in the Series A round.