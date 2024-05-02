MENA Games Industry Awards 2024 winners revealed

The winners of the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024 have been revealed today at the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects.

The event shines a spotlight on the talented developers across the Middle East and North Africa. The lineup stars the top games, developers and service providers whose work has captivated players worldwide.

The winners were selected by a panel of 80 industry experts.

Top companies

The MENA Game of the Year award, sponsored by Xsolla Funding, went to DC Heroes & Villains from Jam City and Sandsoft.

The Best Developer accolade, sponsored by ID@Xbox, was presented to Mad Hook. The special Dubai Games Star accolade went to Yalla Group.

Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward came on stage to receive the Investor of the Year award, following the company's ambitious $38 billion fund and investment activity, which included the acquisition of Monopoly GO! developer Scopely.

Another special award on the night, the MENA Market Legend award, went to Maysalward CEO Nour Khrais. The accolade recognises a person from the MENA region who has achieved a considerable amount of success in their career and has acted as a pioneer in, and made an outstanding contribution to, the regional games space.

Khrais has been a champion of Jordan's games industry, as well as the wider MENA region, supporting new talent coming through, building a successful business with Maysalward and setting up the Jordan Gaming Summit.

You can view the full list of winners below.

DUBAI GAMES STAR

Winner: Yalla Group

Honourable mentions: DMCC Gaming Centre, Sawa Group

BEST GAMES STARTUP

Winner: Starvania

Honourable mentions: Nomadroid, Yalla Game

BEST GAME INNOVATION HUB/DISTRICT

Winner: DMCC

Honourable mentions: AD Gaming, NEOM

BEST TOOL & SERVICE PROVIDER

Winner: Xsolla

Honourable mentions: Audiomob, Tamatem Plus (Tamatem)

MOST INNOVATIVE GAME

Winner: AVO Escape Space (Game Cooks)

Honourable mentions: Fateel (Evolite Studio), The True Persian Love Story (Emeraldz Studio)

BEST ARABIC LOCALISATION

Winner: Assassin's Creed: Mirage (Ubisoft)



Honourable mentions: Good Pizza, Great Pizza (TapBlaze) Good Pizza, Great Pizza (TapBlaze), HAWKED (The 4 Winds Entertainment)

BEST IN ESPORTS (SERVICE)

Winner: True Gamers

Honourable mentions: Power League Gaming, The Esports & Gaming Agency

BEST IN ESPORTS (TEAM)

Winner: Falcons Esports

Honourable mentions: Geekay Esports, NASR ESPORTS

BEST WEB3 GAMING (Sponsored by BlockchainGamer.biz)



Winner: WEMIX (Wemade)

Honourable mentions: Oneness Labs, Yayy

INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

Winner: Savvy Games Group

Honourable mentions: Level Up (NEOM), Shorooq Partners

BEST DEVELOPER (Sponsored by ID@Xbox)



Winner: Mad Hook

Honourable mentions: Jawaker, UMX Studio

BEST PUBLISHER

Winner: Tamatem Games

Honourable mentions: Babil Games, MBC Group

MENA GAME OF THE YEAR (Sponsored by Xsolla Funding)

Winner: DC Heroes & Villains (Jam City/Sandsoft)

Honourable mentions: AVO Escape Space (Game Cooks), Hunt (NewGen Studio)

MENA MARKET LEGEND (Sponsored by PocketGamer.biz)

Winner: Nour Khrais (Maysalward)

Congratulations to all the winners, honourable mentions and finalists at this year's MENA Games Industry Awards.