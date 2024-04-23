Pocket Gamer MENA Games Industry Awards 2024 finalists revealed

The finalists for the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024 have officially been unveiled. This lineup features top games, developers, and service providers from the MENA region that have captivated players worldwide.

Following a rigorous nomination process which has now been concluded, we're excited to unveil this year's shortlist across 13 categories, as determined by industry nominations.

The finalists are currently under review by a panel of over 80 industry experts, with winners set to be announced on Thursday, May 2nd, during the Dubai GameExpo Summit 2024. Attendees of the summit will have exclusive access to the awards ceremony.

Here’s the list of finalists for the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024:

DUBAI GAMES STAR

BoomLand

DMCC Gaming Centre

Nifty Craft

Oneness Labs

Predipie

Sawa Group

Yalla Group

BEST GAMES STARTUP

Emeraldz Studio

Fahy Studios

Foxrito Studios

Game Hermits

Hajem Sports

Kashkool Games

Nifty Craft

Nomadroid

Starvania

Tafra Games

TakaHouse Gaming Studio

Yalla Game / YG Technology

BEST GAME INNOVATION HUB/DISTRICT

AD Gaming

DMCC

in5 Tech

NEOM

Sharjah Media City

Tamkeen

BEST TOOL & SERVICE PROVIDER

Arabic Writer (Evolite Studio)

Audiomob

Craftware (Nifty Craft)

Elevatix

GameUp (Sourena Game Studio)

Pay1st (Carry1st)

Reymit (Sourena Game Studio)

Tamatem Plus (Tamatem)

Xsolla

MOST INNOVATIVE GAME

AVO Escape Space (Game Cooks)

Fateel (Evolite)

Hajem Sports (Hajem)

Martha EDU

Predipie

The True Persian Love Story (Emeraldz Studio)

BEST ARABIC LOCALISATION

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (Ubisoft)

EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts)

Good Pizza, Great Pizza (TapBlaze)

HAWKED: أكبر مغامرة صيد الكنوز – The 4 Winds Entertainment

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software)

Infinity Kingdom (SAWA GROUP)

Mafioso: Godfather of Mafia City (Paeezan)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

BEST IN ESPORTS (SERVICE)

Gamers Hub

Kafu Games

Power League Gaming

The Esports & Gaming Agency

True Gamers

Zain Esports

Zawaya Gaming

BEST IN ESPORTS (TEAM)

Falcons Esports

FATE Esports

Geekay Esports

NASR ESPORTS

Team RA’AD

Twisted Minds

BEST WEB3 GAMING

BoomLand

Everdome

Farcana Studio

Kiraverse (Param Labs)

Nunu Spirits

Oneness Labs

PlanetQuest (Galactic Entertainment)

SastanaGaming (Sastanaqqam)

The World of Nifty Craft

WEMIX (Wemade)

Yayy

INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

FineWill Capital

GEM Capital

Level Up (NEOM)

National Development Fund

Savvy Games Group

Shorooq Partners

Triple Dragon

BEST DEVELOPER

2024 Studios

AHAKuo Creations

Chickmania

Evolite Studio

Game Cooks

Inspired Square

Jawaker

Mad Hook

Maysalward

Shanab Games

Spoilz

Table Knight Games

Tarboosh Games

UMX Studio

YallaPlay

BEST PUBLISHER

Babil Games

Game District

MBC Group

Naphora Games Group

Sandsoft

Sawa Group

Tamatem Games

Yalla Group

Yayy

MENA GAME OF THE YEAR (Sponsored by Xsolla)

AVO Escape Space (Game Cooks)

DC Heroes & Villains (Jam City/Sandsoft)

Fake Emperors (Pershaland)

Fateel (Evolite)

Jawabak Jawabahom (Table Knight Games)

Jawaker: Games & Friends (Jawaker)

Kammelna (Remal)

Merge Kingdoms (Yalla Game / YG Technology)

Spades Masters (YallaPlay)

UHD (Mad Hook)

VIP Baloot (Tamatem)

West Hunt (NewGen Studio

MENA MARKET LEGEND (Sponsored by Pocket Gamer)

This illustrious lifetime achievement award recognises a person from the MENA region who has achieved a considerable amount of success in their career and has acted as a pioneer in, and made an outstanding contribution to, the regional games space. The MENA Market Legend is a special award, selected directly by the organisation committee of the MENA Games Industry Awards.