Pocket Gamer MENA Games Industry Awards 2024 finalists revealed

The finalists for the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024 have officially been unveiled. This lineup features top games, developers, and service providers from the MENA region that have captivated players worldwide.
Following a rigorous nomination process which has now been concluded, we're excited to unveil this year's shortlist across 13 categories, as determined by industry nominations.
The finalists are currently under review by a panel of over 80 industry experts, with winners set to be announced on Thursday, May 2nd, during the Dubai GameExpo Summit 2024. Attendees of the summit will have exclusive access to the awards ceremony.
Here’s the list of finalists for the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024:
DUBAI GAMES STAR
- BoomLand
- DMCC Gaming Centre
- Nifty Craft
- Oneness Labs
- Predipie
- Sawa Group
- Yalla Group
BEST GAMES STARTUP
- Emeraldz Studio
- Fahy Studios
- Foxrito Studios
- Game Hermits
- Hajem Sports
- Kashkool Games
- Nifty Craft
- Nomadroid
- Starvania
- Tafra Games
- TakaHouse Gaming Studio
- Yalla Game / YG Technology
BEST GAME INNOVATION HUB/DISTRICT
- AD Gaming
- DMCC
- in5 Tech
- NEOM
- Sharjah Media City
- Tamkeen
BEST TOOL & SERVICE PROVIDER
- Arabic Writer (Evolite Studio)
- Audiomob
- Craftware (Nifty Craft)
- Elevatix
- GameUp (Sourena Game Studio)
- Pay1st (Carry1st)
- Reymit (Sourena Game Studio)
- Tamatem Plus (Tamatem)
- Xsolla
MOST INNOVATIVE GAME
- AVO Escape Space (Game Cooks)
- Fateel (Evolite)
- Hajem Sports (Hajem)
- Martha EDU
- Predipie
- The True Persian Love Story (Emeraldz Studio)
BEST ARABIC LOCALISATION
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (Ubisoft)
- EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts)
- Good Pizza, Great Pizza (TapBlaze)
- HAWKED: أكبر مغامرة صيد الكنوز – The 4 Winds Entertainment
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software)
- Infinity Kingdom (SAWA GROUP)
- Mafioso: Godfather of Mafia City (Paeezan)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
BEST IN ESPORTS (SERVICE)
- Gamers Hub
- Kafu Games
- Power League Gaming
- The Esports & Gaming Agency
- True Gamers
- Zain Esports
- Zawaya Gaming
BEST IN ESPORTS (TEAM)
- Falcons Esports
- FATE Esports
- Geekay Esports
- NASR ESPORTS
- Team RA’AD
- Twisted Minds
BEST WEB3 GAMING
- BoomLand
- Everdome
- Farcana Studio
- Kiraverse (Param Labs)
- Nunu Spirits
- Oneness Labs
- PlanetQuest (Galactic Entertainment)
- SastanaGaming (Sastanaqqam)
- The World of Nifty Craft
- WEMIX (Wemade)
- Yayy
INVESTOR OF THE YEAR
- FineWill Capital
- GEM Capital
- Level Up (NEOM)
- National Development Fund
- Savvy Games Group
- Shorooq Partners
- Triple Dragon
BEST DEVELOPER
- 2024 Studios
- AHAKuo Creations
- Chickmania
- Evolite Studio
- Game Cooks
- Inspired Square
- Jawaker
- Mad Hook
- Maysalward
- Shanab Games
- Spoilz
- Table Knight Games
- Tarboosh Games
- UMX Studio
- YallaPlay
BEST PUBLISHER
- Babil Games
- Game District
- MBC Group
- Naphora Games Group
- Sandsoft
- Sawa Group
- Tamatem Games
- Yalla Group
- Yayy
MENA GAME OF THE YEAR (Sponsored by Xsolla)
- AVO Escape Space (Game Cooks)
- DC Heroes & Villains (Jam City/Sandsoft)
- Fake Emperors (Pershaland)
- Fateel (Evolite)
- Jawabak Jawabahom (Table Knight Games)
- Jawaker: Games & Friends (Jawaker)
- Kammelna (Remal)
- Merge Kingdoms (Yalla Game / YG Technology)
- Spades Masters (YallaPlay)
- UHD (Mad Hook)
- VIP Baloot (Tamatem)
- West Hunt (NewGen Studio
MENA MARKET LEGEND (Sponsored by Pocket Gamer)
This illustrious lifetime achievement award recognises a person from the MENA region who has achieved a considerable amount of success in their career and has acted as a pioneer in, and made an outstanding contribution to, the regional games space. The MENA Market Legend is a special award, selected directly by the organisation committee of the MENA Games Industry Awards.