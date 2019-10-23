International Mobile Gaming Awards reveals nominations for IMGA MENA 2019

Back for its fourth year, 63 games have been nominated across 15 categories for IMGA MENA 2019.

The awards are run in collaboration with leading mobile operator Zain Jordan, and Maysalward, a Jordanian mobile gaming company.

As with similar IMGA events in Southeast Asia and China, IMGA MENA serves to showcase the creativity and innovation of game developers and studios in the region.

The games will be judged by an international panel of experts including

Reine Abbas (SpicaTech),

Sabrina Carmona (King),

Martine Spaans (Tamalaki),

Christian Calderon (GameJam) and

Ahmed Alsafar (PlayArabi)

The winners will be announced at the 4th IMGA MENA Ceremony held in Amman on 2 November during Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019.

Getting better every year

“For four consecutive years, we’ve witnessed the improvement of the production of games and increasing engagement and creativity of game developers,” commented Zain Jordan CEO Fahad AlJasem.

“We are glad to be the strategic partner with IMGA for holding the 4th IMGA MENA Ceremony that will contribute in revealing the top game developers who resemble the next market leaders in the gaming industry."

The winning developers will also be invited to compete in the 16th IMGA to be held in March 2020 in San Francisco during GDC 2020.

Gamers can vote for their favourite game as part of the People’s Choice Award.