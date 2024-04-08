Maysalward partners with Choose Kind Jo for game design challenge to promote mental health

Jordanian game developer Maysalward has partnered with mental health initiative Choose Kind Jo for a mobile game design competition to promote positive psychology and mental well-being.

Led by Choose Kind Jo founder Dana Darwish, the contest aims to inspire creativity, spark discussions on mental health, and develop games that empower and uplift players but mainly to drive meaningful societal change by prioritizing mental health and kindness.

The initiative is seeking original game ideas promoting resilience, joy, and mental wellness as it aims to spark discussions on mental health and offer tools for empowerment through gaming. Winners will receive a $700 prize and a publishing deal with Maysalward and Choose Kind Jo, providing a platform to make a positive impact on the world through creativity.

A transformative shift in mobile games

In a LinkedIn post, Maysalward explained that mobile gaming is undergoing a transformative shift towards creating impactful experiences that address social, environmental, and psychological issues. With immersive storytelling and interactive gameplay, developers are crafting games that entertain, educate, and inspire action.

Maysalward founder and CEO Nour Khrais, who we recently interviewed as part of our MENA Month, took to LinkedIn to share his excitement in partnering with Choose Kind Jo “to inspire game designers to create games for promoting mental well-being and positive psychology."

The company adds that mobile games can be educational tools for understanding psychological health by simulating scenarios related to mental health issues. With their accessibility and scalability, mobile games have the potential to reach a wide audience, including young people who may find traditional educational methods less engaging.

“For example, a game designed to educate about depression could involve the player in day-to-day scenarios of a character dealing with depression, including the challenges in maintaining relationships, productivity, and self-care. Through engaging gameplay mechanics, such games can provide insights into the cyclical nature of depression, the importance of seeking help, and the strategies one can use to manage symptoms," Maysalward explained.

Challenges and opportunities

However, Maysalward also explained that leveraging mobile games for psychological health awareness poses challenges, including the need for sensitivity and a nuanced understanding of conditions. Additionally, developers must avoid trivializing issues and provide credible resources for players in need.

Despite challenges, the Jordanian company believes there are significant opportunities for positive impact by collaborating with mental health professionals to create informative games with practical strategies that can be culturally sensitive and inclusive, reaching a wider audience.

“This is more than an opportunity to showcase your talent; it’s a call to make a tangible difference in the world through mobile gaming," said Maysalward.

Both new and established professionals are encouraged to submit their game ideas, designs, and prototypes using the registration portal.