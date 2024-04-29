Fingersoft's welcoming culture draws international talent

Finnish video game developer Fingersoft has embraced an international workforce, as demonstrated by the migration of 3D artist Aleksandar Lepojevic from Serbia to Oulu.
A blog post revealed that despite getting job offers elsewhere, Lepojevic chose Fingersoft due to its welcoming culture and smooth recruitment process.
The company currently has 118 employees, of which 20% are international staff, as it continues to emphasise diversity and foster creativity and productivity. Their international recruitment started in 2020 and has benefitted from the company's global recognition.
Fingersoft provides integration packages, including Finnish courses, to support newcomers and ensure a smooth transition. The company's autonomy and trust-based working culture resonate well with employees like Aleksandar.
Simplifying the recruitment process
“I always knew I wanted to work in the gaming industry. At some point I fell in love with 3D art and just never looked back," said Lepojevic. “Since then, I’ve worked with THQ Nordic, Robot Entertainment, Chinese Room, Sumo Digital, and Room8 on numerous projects, primarily focusing on stylized art."
As a visual designer, “My role involves creating stylized worlds. We conceptualize different scenarios for our games and then I bring them to life in 3D space. We try our best to make our worlds imaginative, while ensuring optimal performance on mobile devices," Lepojevic explained.
“Since our games have such a huge audience and they are well known all over the world, it makes recruiting easier," said Fingersoft HR manager Elina Yrttiaho. “We participate in the gaming industry’s recruitment events such as the Games Jobs Fair and use other gaming industry specific recruitment platforms as well as social media to reach talents, explicates."
International companies can benefit from resources like BusinessOulu's job seeker database for recruitment and integration. Fingersoft's success also highlights the importance of an inclusive workforce in the gaming industry worldwide.