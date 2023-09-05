Speaker Spotlight: Fingersoft’s Jaakko Kylmäoja on building a game studio with long term loyalty

Pocket Gamer Helsinki 2023 is almost up on us.

Set in the picturesque and thriving city of Helsinki, Finland - the spiritual home of mobile games - our conference is attracting an all-star cast of speakers, panelists and attendees, all set to learn what’s hot, discover the latest tech and techniques and engage in two days of networking opportunities all through September 12 and 13. Clear your calendars - that’s just a week away!

Network with top-notch industry experts and thought leaders, and gain valuable insights into the rapidly evolving gaming landscape. Pitch your game to our experts and meet the pros that can take your business to the next level. Immerse yourself in over 200 speaker sessions, engaging talks, panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. And stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends and connect with potential partners and investors in the games industry!

Find out more about the event and get your tickets here.

One such expert appearing at PGC Helsinki is Fingersoft’s CEO, Jaakko Kylmäoja who brings 14 years of experience in the games industry to the table. Kylmäoja has spent the last decade working at Fingersoft, of which the last two and a half years being as CEO. Previously, Kylmäoja spent time within the company as its chief marketing officer, chief innovation officer, vice president of publishing and the product director. At this year's Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, Kylmäoja will be speaking on building a game studio offering the blueprint for purpose and balance.

Pocketgamer.biz: What is the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Jaakko Kylmäoja: Short-term gains over long-term loyalty. Our approach has been focusing on the user experience. That means that we might have had more revenue short-term by using monetization mechanisms that interrupt the game flow, but we have valued more to have as many players as possible. Having over 2B installs and 50M monthly active users is a huge benefit for us when launching new games.

What leaders/pioneers in games do you find inspiring?

I must give a shoutout to Housemarque. Supreme snowboarding was my favourite game in 1999. From the very beginning, they have done something you wouldn't believe would be possible with the devices. And what they did with Returnal, after 26 years of founding the company, was something I greatly respect.

What is your favourite ever mobile game?

QWOP by Foddy.net. That is the game where it’s all about your personal skills and development. My personal best in long jump is 3.67m.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

I love working with genuine and intelligent people in our company. In Finland, the gaming industry has a very open and fair culture. I also think it's awesome that through our games, we can offer joy and feelings of success to millions of people. It genuinely feels like we are doing something that can make a difference, especially during the grim times.

Find out more about PGC Helsinki

Check out the event's website here to get your tickets and find out what's on, what's where, where to stay and everything you need to know.

See you at the show!