Speaker Spotlight: Xsolla's Chris Meredith on making the most of D2C and today's revenue opportunities

And joining our lineup of speakers will be Xsolla’s Senior VP Business Development - EMEA, Chris Meredith.

Chris is a seasoned exec with over 25 years of experience in the interactive entertainment industry and has driven growth and profitability across global markets for everyone from startups to corporate giants including Sony PlayStation, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, MTV Games, and Glu Mobile.

Recent shifts have led to new, hybrid models and Xsolla aims to share valuable insights, share best practices beyond traditional sales strategies and ensure that we’re ready to embrace fresh opportunities and optimize revenue potential. Chris’s talk will guide attendees through D2C best practices in game monetization and supply everything they need to maximize revenue opportunities in the industry today.

We caught up with Chris in advance of the event to find out more.

PocketGamer.biz: Where do you feel that the next big opportunities are in the mobile games market?

The following ample opportunities lie in emerging markets, with the Middle East and Africa (MEA) being the fastest-growing regions. Mobile game companies must balance the importance of Alternative Payment Methods (APMs). Our data shows a significant preference for APMs in top geographies, indicating a clear path for expanding market reach and increasing revenue. Mobile game companies should cater to these preferences by integrating a wide range of payment methods to accommodate the diverse needs of global players.

Mobile game companies must realize the power of selling and marketing directly to their consumers. Chris Meredith

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Embrace the D2C model. Mobile game companies must realize the power of selling and marketing directly to their consumers. This approach improves profit margins by bypassing the traditional intermediaries and allows companies to gather and utilize customer data effectively. With direct access to player insights, companies can enhance their games and marketing strategies in a way that truly resonates with their audience, leading to increased loyalty and retention.

What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

The most common mistake we witness in the games sector is developers' and publishers' persistence in sticking with traditional distribution methods, which rely heavily on third parties. This conventional path often results in significant revenue sharing with intermediaries and a missed opportunity for direct engagement with the player base. Companies must adopt a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) approach to maximize their revenue potential and build stronger, more personalized relationships with their audience.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

For us at Xsolla, player retention is the most crucial KPI. It's a testament to a game's ability to engage and satisfy its audience over time. High retention rates indicate a successful D2C strategy, where personalized experiences and direct engagement foster a loyal community. Retention signals the health of our games and directly impacts revenue, as retaining an existing player is far more cost-effective than acquiring a new one.

What is your biggest aspiration or goal in mobile gaming?

Our biggest aspiration is to revolutionize how mobile games are marketed, sold, and experienced by leveraging D2C strategies. We aim to empower developers to take control of their distribution, enhance their monetization strategies, and cultivate direct relationships with their players. By providing the tools and services needed to implement a successful D2C model, we aspire to foster a more vibrant, sustainable, and player-centric mobile gaming ecosystem.

