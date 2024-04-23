Supercell’s Squad Busters soft launches today with over 100,000 Google Play downloads

Supercell's Squad Busters has officially entered soft launch today as the Finnish developer takes another shot at finding its next hit.

The multiplayer squad-building action game features characters from across Supercell’s famous mobile IPs, including Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day and Boom Beach.

It’s now available on the App Store and Google Play in countries including Canada, Denmark, Spain, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Singapore. According to Google Play, the title has already accumulated more than 100,000 downloads - though this could include installs from previous limited beta tests on Google Play in February and May 2023.

The title was first announced in January 2023, before entering limited beta tests in February and May 2023. Since then, the has flown somewhat under the radar, with the team now ready for wider public playtesting.

Major changes

Supercell hasn’t launched a game globally since the release of Brawl Stars back in December 2018. Since then, it has soft-launched a number of titles that have largely been shut down, including the Squad Busters-like Floodrush and auto chess battler Clash Mini. It also announced the development of new title mo.co back in October 2023.

Supercell has gone through major changes during the past year as it looks to launch new games and grow its existing, still highly successful portfolio. We caught up with the company’s head of live games Sara Bach earlier this year to discuss its new strategy for live ops.

Meanwhile, Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen has also spoken about how the developer greenlights new games.

