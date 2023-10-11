Supercell has announced its latest game. Take "a leap into the unknown" in mo.co

Finnish gaming giant Supercell has announced its newest title, mo.co.

Supercell describes the game as "a leap into the unknown", and puts the players into the shoes of monster hunters, using portals to explore strange new worlds alongside mo.co, a team of monster hunters founded by characters Luna, Jax, and Manny.

"It’s well known that Supercell believes games have the power to bring people around the world together," stated Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananenenen, in an in-universe announcement. "So naturally, we believe investing in this type of discovery will take us to the next level. With portal technology infused in our games, players in our world (and others) will experience togetherness like never before!

"At our core, we believe the best teams make the best games, and in mo.co’s case, this still holds true… but in a monster-hunting business kind of way. Regardless, their founding team, made up of Luna, Jax and Manny, are a true reflection of what we value at Supercell: independence, accountability and innovation."

Thinking with portals

mo.co's official site notes that the game will be filled with dungeons, monsters, and beatiful parallel worlds, with players earning epic loot and fresh gear as they progress in the game. The official trailer for the title shows the game in action, and features Supercell's familiar style.

More details of the game will be announced in due course, with a beta test of the title in the USA scheduled for Android users in late October. Potential players can sign up to be notified when mo.co arrives in their region here.

What does the future hold for mo.co? That's uncertain. While Supercell has more a place at the head of the mobile industry thanks to blockbuster titles like Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, it's also known for it's extremely high standards, with a reputation for killing or cancelling titles that fail to live up to its lofty expectations. Whether mo.co will be the company's latest hit or yet another abandoned title remains to be seen.

