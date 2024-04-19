New release roundup: Take That: This is Life, Neopets: Tales of Dacardia, Persona 5: The Phantom X and more

Produced alongside our friends at PocketGamer.fun - THE place to discover your next favourite mobile games - here's our pick of the best fresh-this-week titles.

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game. PocketGamer.fun brings you latest games, lets you see them in action and download right from the page.

So here are the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Take That: This Life Match 3

It's finally happened, the UK pop group first formed in 1990 now have their own mobile game, developed by Liverpool-based developer CGA Studio. Featuring the three current remaining members of the group - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - Take That: This is Life Match 3 is a match-3 puzzle game that also features decorate gameplay in which players can "decorate scenes to set the vibe for the band".

Neopets: Tales of Dacardia

Neopets: Tales of Dacardia, is a new town builder set in the world of Neopets, which lets players craft, customise and explore the land. The game has been through previous iterations including Neopets X and Island Builders, first entering beta in 2020. The developer of the game, Jumpstart, was closed in 2023, but the game has now been revived and is currently in soft launch in Canada and Hong Kong. According to the App Store listing, the title is slated to release in other countries on May 15th, 2024.

Raven 2

The original Raven: Eternity was released by Netmarble in 2015, and has generated $337.8 million to date, according to AppMagic estimates. Long since its peak during its release period, Netmarble is returning to the IP with Raven 2, an MMORPG set in a fantasy world, releasing in South Korea across both mobile and PC.

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Published by Perfect World Mobile and released for mobile devices, Persona 5: The Phantom X is a free-to-play entry in the series that combines social interaction and dungeon crawling. Players freely explore the city of Tokyo, join classes, take part-time jobs, head to the movies, go to the gym or steal treasures.

The title is currently available in open beta on the App Store and Google Play in South Korea.

Freaky Duckling

Freaky Duckling is a quirky new idle RPG from DHGames Limited. Players collect, incubate and evolve ducks and other pets, and once they've hatched, they can be equipped with weapons and items to explore the wider world and battle.

My Cafe

The second new title to be launched by DHGames Limited, My Cafe is a merge puzzle and time management cooking game. Recruit your team, fulfil customer orders and earn money to keep the restaurant open.

Zombie State: Roguelike FPS

Just recently leaving soft launch for global release, Zombie State from My.Games is a new first-person shooter in which players venture into an apocalyptic world. They’ll “explore characters' special abilities, use various combinations to fight the infected” and venture across a variety of regions.

Players will fight against various kinds of mutations and can upgrade their hero with new equipment to survive whatever the game throws at them.

Wildfrost Mobile

Wildfrost Mobile is a roguelike deck-building game that was first released on Nintendo Switch and PC in April 2023. A year later, publisher Chucklefish, along with developers Deadpan Games and Gaziter, have now brought the title to mobile. Players can play through a demo of the title before paying to access the full game.

Pilgrims

Pilgrims is an adventure game from Amanita Design, the team behind titles such as Machinarium and Samorost. First released in October 2019, the title has now been launched on the App Store.

We recently added other new games to our soft launch list, including Steer Studios' debut title Grunt Rush and Kek Entertainment's PvP sci-fi mech combat shooter Armor Attack. Check it out right here.

