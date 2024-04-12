New release roundup: The best new mobile games from Disney denizens to a gen AI puzzle solver

Produced alongside our friends at PocketGamer.fun- THE place to discover your next favourite mobile games - here's our pick of the best fresh-this-week titles.

Astra: Knights of Veda

"Fantasy is inherently brutal. Therein lies its haunting beauty." - if that doesn’t make Astra: Knights of Veda’s tone abundantly clear, this is a game set in a visually stunning and gritty world full of knights, heroes, and swordfights against the most fearsome of foes.

Taking a classic RPG approach of good versus evil, Knights of Veda is full of lore and history, setting the scene of a people liberated from giants by the titular Goddess of War, Veda Astrea. Now, the Mad King has once again plunged the world into darkness, and it’s up to players to stop his army - taking hold of their 2D swords and side-scrolling their way to victory. Of course, this quest wouldn’t be complete without new heroes to summon, with auto-battle options available for those who appreciate making progress AFK.

Not only that, players can progress through Astra: Knights of Veda on the go via mobile and from home on their PCs all with the same account, and developer Flint is even rewarding fans with up to 1,600 Starstones for doing so.

Squarelets

At the intersection between art and software engineering, Chaos Cookie’s debut title Squarelets is all about putting the player’s identification skills to the test as they aim to match one blurry image with the correct clear one.

The lovechild between lo-fi vibes and puzzle gameplay with a notable AI twist, Squarelets gives players one clear goal: tap the screen to clear away the fuzz and figure out what exactly they’re looking at. The less clarity required to make the right match, the more points are scored, and thanks to the minimalistic, simplistic shapes present in each image, generative AI has been leveraged to give players an endless amount of puzzles to solve.

Squarelets comes from the mind of software engineer and solo developer Beatka Wojciak, whom we interviewed last week all about this new title, her time as an iOS engineer at Google, and her love for arts and crafts.

Howl

A "turn-based tactical folktale" from Mi'pu'mi Games GmbH, Howl is a medieval-themed multiplatform game that’s finally made its way to mobile more than two years on from its console release. It finally gives Android and iOS gamers the chance to confront the "howling plague" through the conduit of their deaf protagonist, strategising moves as far as six turns in advance as they seek to rescue villagers from the plague.

Players can expect to unlock new skills as they progress through Howl’s four chapters and 60 levels, from Exploding Shot to Shadow Step, all in a creative visual style that looks to be hand-drawn, coined as "living ink".

Mi'pu'mi has worked in Triple A production with big global names like Ubisoft, MachineGames and even Red Bull over the past decade, but Howl is the studio’s own original title. Publisher astragon, meanwhile, is been better known on mobile for publishing simulation games - the Construction Simulator series and Bus Simulator included.

Disney Realm Breakers

Set on a distant planet called Noi, "a seed of Disney imagination" has sprouted into a brand-new soft launch title for Android: Disney Realm Breakers. Players in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are already setting off on their journeys alongside beloved Disney heroes (Pixar protags included) to save the world, confronting the Scourge Legion to do so.

Beating the Scourge Legion requires players building up their roster of Disney characters, fortifying towns and applying the best strategy possible to each situation. Of course, when starting off on this journey, character options are more limited - primarily comprising Aladdin’s roster - but later unlocks from other fan favorites like Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Incredibles can also be worked towards. As a universe-hopping game, Stitch should rightly be there too…

Disney Realm Breakers is being developed by Joycity Corp, the studio that’s previously worked on Disney IP like Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War.

Lonesome Village

It’s been over a year since Lonesome Village first launched on Nintendo Switch, and now it’s finally arrived on iOS too. Developer Ogre Pixel created this simulation-come-puzzle game as a cute and comfortable experience ideal on handheld just before bed: there’s no combat to be found here - this game’s all about solving puzzles as the cutest coyote around.

By solving puzzles, players can gradually rebuild their villages, earn more land and customise their homes, making Lonesome Village that little bit more crowded. The puzzles themselves come at a variety of difficulty levels and just as puzzling is the case of the missing villagers, with an intriguing mystery to uncover as players progress…

Ogre Pixel has packed Lonesome Village full of other activities too, like fishing and finding items for villagers in need.

