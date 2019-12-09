News

Gameloft soft-launches island puzzler Disney Getaway Blast

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 9th, 2019 partnership Gameloft
The Walt Disney Company 		Not disclosed
Gameloft soft-launches island puzzler Disney Getaway Blast
By , Staff Writer

Gameloft has soft-launched a new island puzzler on mobile titled Disney Getaway Blast.

The French publisher has partnered with The Walt Disney Company for the puzzle-popping vacation adventure, starring several mascots from the studio, including the likes of Lilo & Stitch, Toy Story, Aladdin, Mickey and Friends, Frozen and more.

Getaway Blast features hundreds of levels where players collect characters and unlock magical abilities such as Aladdin’s lamp or Elsa’s frozen magic. Users can also create and customise the vacation locale to their liking and take pictures throughout.

Disney has collaborated with a number of mobile games developers as of late, with Glu revealing that both firms are working on a new game called Disney Sorcerer’s Arena.

2019 release?

Disney Getaway Blast is currently available to download in Canada, Ukraine, Hungary and Romania across iOS and Android devices.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Gameloft for clarity on the release.

We recently spoke to senior vice president of game operations Lisa Anderson on why she believes Frozen Adventures is not just another tie-in mobile game.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 22nd, 2019

Gameloft reveals two new Disney games for mobile

News Jan 18th, 2017

Gameloft pits itself against CSR Racing with recently soft-launched Asphalt Street Storm Racing

News Jan 10th, 2017

Gameloft soft launches open-world title Gangstar New Orleans in the Philippines

Job News Dec 6th, 2019

Update: Gameloft confirms UK studio closure and Brisbane branch layoffs

News Nov 19th, 2019

Roblox partners with Disney for Star Wars Winter Creator Challenge

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies