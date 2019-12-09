Gameloft soft-launches island puzzler Disney Getaway Blast

Gameloft has soft-launched a new island puzzler on mobile titled Disney Getaway Blast.

The French publisher has partnered with The Walt Disney Company for the puzzle-popping vacation adventure, starring several mascots from the studio, including the likes of Lilo & Stitch, Toy Story, Aladdin, Mickey and Friends, Frozen and more.

Getaway Blast features hundreds of levels where players collect characters and unlock magical abilities such as Aladdin’s lamp or Elsa’s frozen magic. Users can also create and customise the vacation locale to their liking and take pictures throughout.

Disney has collaborated with a number of mobile games developers as of late, with Glu revealing that both firms are working on a new game called Disney Sorcerer’s Arena.

2019 release?

Disney Getaway Blast is currently available to download in Canada, Ukraine, Hungary and Romania across iOS and Android devices.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Gameloft for clarity on the release.

We recently spoke to senior vice president of game operations Lisa Anderson on why she believes Frozen Adventures is not just another tie-in mobile game.