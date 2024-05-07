News

Nintendo releases first official statement on "the successor to Nintendo Switch"

The next console has finally been acknowledged, but details aren’t coming until later this fiscal year

Nintendo releases first official statement on "the successor to Nintendo Switch"
By , News Editor

Nintendo has released its first official statement confirming the heavily rumoured successor to the Switch, coinciding with the publishing of its latest financial report.

According to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, an announcement regarding "the successor to Nintendo Switch" will be made during this fiscal year, sometime before March 31st, 2025.

Whether said announcement will be akin to the Switch’s initial hint under the codename "NX" in 2015, or closer to the full Switch reveal in October 2016, is currently unknown.

What is known for certain is that this next console will not be revealed during June’s Nintendo Direct presentation, which will instead remain focused on the Switch.

"This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015," Furukawa posted via Nintendo’s Twitter account.

"We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."

Hybrid hype

Rumours regarding the next Nintendo console have been abundant for years, with every conceivable speculation from a humble upgrade with magnetic controllers to a 4K "Switch 2" powerhouse putting PS5 graphics to shame.

In reality, Nintendo has given no hints as to what the next console may be, and referring to it as simply the "successor" to the Switch is vague enough to leave even its hybrid nature up for debate. However, continuing with hybrid consoles seems likely considering the sheer success of the Switch - dominating the current hardware generation with sales far exceeding those of PlayStation and Xbox.

Indeed, after the Wii U flopped, the Switch flew, selling 141.32 million units to date. 15.7 million of those sales took place in the previous financial year and another 13.5 million are forecast for this one, which, if achieved, would land the Switch's hardware sales on par with the PS2 - the best-selling games console in history.

Whether the Switch’s successor can do it all over again, we can only wait and see, watching with bated breath.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz and has an honours degree in Creative Writing.
Having spent far too many hours playing Pokémon, he's now on a quest to be the very best like no one ever was...at putting words in the right order.

Related Articles

News Feb 6th, 2024

Nintendo’s mobile and IP sales are up 93.4%

Feature Nov 9th, 2023

With a Legend of Zelda movie on the way, why not a mobile game too?

News Sep 5th, 2023

Nintendo and Niantic team up again for AR browser game Pikmin Finder

Feature Sep 1st, 2023

Why Nintendo needs to give Mario another chance on mobile

News Jun 29th, 2023

Pikmin Bloom introduces crossover content promoting first mainline game in ten years